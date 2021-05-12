Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Buys AvalonBay Communities Inc, iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Metromile Inc, Sells Facebook Inc, Tesla Inc, Plug Power Inc

New Purchases: AVB, IYW, MILE, CMI, GE, ABNB, KWEB, IYJ,

Investment company Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys AvalonBay Communities Inc, iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Metromile Inc, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Cummins Inc, sells Facebook Inc, Tesla Inc, Plug Power Inc, eBay Inc, Mondelez International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd owns 103 stocks with a total value of $503 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 150,710 shares, 11.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.94% iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 231,163 shares, 10.15% of the total portfolio. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD) - 848,006 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95% The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 75,537 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,457 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22%

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd initiated holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.07 and $193.42, with an estimated average price of $174.51. The stock is now traded at around $196.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,341 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd initiated holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.36 and $93, with an estimated average price of $87.52. The stock is now traded at around $89.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd initiated holding in Metromile Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $19.97, with an estimated average price of $13.94. The stock is now traded at around $7.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.19. The stock is now traded at around $264.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.11. The stock is now traded at around $13.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 27,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd initiated holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.37 and $103.56, with an estimated average price of $87.59. The stock is now traded at around $69.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 36.74%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,044 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 46.50%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.41. The stock is now traded at around $20.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 16,754 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd added to a holding in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 32.46%. The purchase prices were between $28.47 and $29.94, with an estimated average price of $29.38. The stock is now traded at around $31.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 17,804 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $50.25 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $57.9.

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd sold out a holding in iShares Global Healthcare ETF. The sale prices were between $73.43 and $79.62, with an estimated average price of $76.96.

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.16.

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64.

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $537.98.

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd sold out a holding in United States Oil Fund. The sale prices were between $32.38 and $44.6, with an estimated average price of $39.21.