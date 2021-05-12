Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Buys AvalonBay Communities Inc, iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Metromile Inc, Sells Facebook Inc, Tesla Inc, Plug Power Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd Buys AvalonBay Communities Inc, iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Metromile Inc, Sells Facebook Inc, Tesla Inc, Plug Power Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys AvalonBay Communities Inc, iShares U.S. Technology ETF, Metromile Inc, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Cummins Inc, sells Facebook Inc, Tesla Inc, Plug Power Inc, eBay Inc, Mondelez International Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd owns 103 stocks with a total value of $503 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/mandatum+life+insurance+co+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 150,710 shares, 11.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.94%
  2. iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - 231,163 shares, 10.15% of the total portfolio.
  3. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD) - 848,006 shares, 8.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95%
  4. The Walt Disney Co (DIS) - 75,537 shares, 2.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91%
  5. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 5,457 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.22%
New Purchase: AvalonBay Communities Inc (AVB)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd initiated holding in AvalonBay Communities Inc. The purchase prices were between $155.07 and $193.42, with an estimated average price of $174.51. The stock is now traded at around $196.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,341 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Technology ETF (IYW)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd initiated holding in iShares U.S. Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $82.36 and $93, with an estimated average price of $87.52. The stock is now traded at around $89.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 4,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Metromile Inc (MILE)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd initiated holding in Metromile Inc. The purchase prices were between $0 and $19.97, with an estimated average price of $13.94. The stock is now traded at around $7.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 40,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cummins Inc (CMI)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $221.37 and $275.99, with an estimated average price of $249.19. The stock is now traded at around $264.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,298 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.11. The stock is now traded at around $13.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 27,574 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd initiated holding in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. The purchase prices were between $74.37 and $103.56, with an estimated average price of $87.59. The stock is now traded at around $69.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 36.74%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 18,044 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd added to a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc by 46.50%. The purchase prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.41. The stock is now traded at around $20.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 16,754 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF (FM)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd added to a holding in iShares MSCI Frontier and Select EM ETF by 32.46%. The purchase prices were between $28.47 and $29.94, with an estimated average price of $29.38. The stock is now traded at around $31.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 17,804 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: eBay Inc (EBAY)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd sold out a holding in eBay Inc. The sale prices were between $50.25 and $63.84, with an estimated average price of $57.9.

Sold Out: iShares Global Healthcare ETF (IXJ)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd sold out a holding in iShares Global Healthcare ETF. The sale prices were between $73.43 and $79.62, with an estimated average price of $76.96.

Sold Out: NIO Inc (NIO)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd sold out a holding in NIO Inc. The sale prices were between $35.21 and $62.84, with an estimated average price of $51.16.

Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $112.41 and $122.16, with an estimated average price of $117.64.

Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $463.73 and $613.21, with an estimated average price of $537.98.

Sold Out: United States Oil Fund (USO)

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd sold out a holding in United States Oil Fund. The sale prices were between $32.38 and $44.6, with an estimated average price of $39.21.



Here is the complete portfolio of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd. Also check out:

1. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider