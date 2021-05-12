Fosun International Ltd Buys Butterfly Network Inc, Oncorus Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF

New Purchases: BFLY, ONCR, IFF, CVAC, HTHT, FISV, GORO, VIAC, SHOP, JD, KHC, LLY, EL, EEM, ABBV, SWX, KRC, ANGL,

BFLY, ONCR, IFF, CVAC, HTHT, FISV, GORO, VIAC, SHOP, JD, KHC, LLY, EL, EEM, ABBV, SWX, KRC, ANGL, Added Positions: TSM, TCOM, PFE, BRK.B, PYPL, JNJ, CNC, ADBE, INTC, GOLD, UNP, MRK, LFC, KO, GILD, ZTS, CTSH, CTAS, BLK, PG, NOW, UNH, ORCL, GOOG, MMM, LKQ, XOM, MELI, ARCC, MCD, BLL, LIN, AMT, FIS, AQN, PM, BURL, SPGI, ISRG, BSX, HON, TRUP, BABA, ELAN, WPM, NTRS, MMC, CAT, AON, ACN,

TSM, TCOM, PFE, BRK.B, PYPL, JNJ, CNC, ADBE, INTC, GOLD, UNP, MRK, LFC, KO, GILD, ZTS, CTSH, CTAS, BLK, PG, NOW, UNH, ORCL, GOOG, MMM, LKQ, XOM, MELI, ARCC, MCD, BLL, LIN, AMT, FIS, AQN, PM, BURL, SPGI, ISRG, BSX, HON, TRUP, BABA, ELAN, WPM, NTRS, MMC, CAT, AON, ACN, Reduced Positions: NKE, CB, DIS, MA, BEP, HDB, MMYT, FNV, GOOGL, BP, V, ABT, NVDA, VRCA, FB, MSFT, EDAP, NTES, DB, BILI, EQIX, FRPT, UPS, WM, DECK, AKAM, TDOC, AMZN, AMGN, SAM, LNG, HD, UBS, SYK, PEP, MDT, MLM, LRCX, CTG, CHKP,

NKE, CB, DIS, MA, BEP, HDB, MMYT, FNV, GOOGL, BP, V, ABT, NVDA, VRCA, FB, MSFT, EDAP, NTES, DB, BILI, EQIX, FRPT, UPS, WM, DECK, AKAM, TDOC, AMZN, AMGN, SAM, LNG, HD, UBS, SYK, PEP, MDT, MLM, LRCX, CTG, CHKP, Sold Out: LQD, IGSB, USIG, HYG, SHYG, QCOM, MKD, FTS, AVT, ALKS, SLG, TGA, AG, FRO, BTG, PGR, MMS, EHC, IDT, XYL, ECL, JCS, BMRN, AMRN, DDD,

Hong Kong, K3, based Investment company Fosun International Ltd Current Portfolio ) buys Butterfly Network Inc, Oncorus Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Trip.com Group, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fosun International Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Fosun International Ltd owns 176 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fosun International Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fosun+international+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY) - 10,716,630 shares, 16.47% of the total portfolio. New Position Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX) - 21,521,301 shares, 13.23% of the total portfolio. New Frontier Health Corp (NFH) - 9,400,000 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio. ViewRay Inc (VRAY) - 23,819,500 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. Natures Sunshine Products Inc (NATR) - 2,893,732 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio.

Fosun International Ltd initiated holding in Butterfly Network Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.05 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $19.3. The stock is now traded at around $11.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.47%. The holding were 10,716,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fosun International Ltd initiated holding in Oncorus Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.89 and $35.55, with an estimated average price of $20.96. The stock is now traded at around $14.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 962,321 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fosun International Ltd initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $128.91. The stock is now traded at around $138.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fosun International Ltd initiated holding in CureVac NV. The purchase prices were between $79.79 and $126.29, with an estimated average price of $97.13. The stock is now traded at around $97.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fosun International Ltd initiated holding in Huazhu Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $45.03 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $53.36. The stock is now traded at around $57.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 66,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fosun International Ltd initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.57. The stock is now traded at around $114.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,174 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fosun International Ltd added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 332.47%. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $123.88. The stock is now traded at around $112.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 147,861 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fosun International Ltd added to a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd by 154.44%. The purchase prices were between $31.15 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $37.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 314,231 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fosun International Ltd added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 21.93%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $39.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 522,352 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fosun International Ltd added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 128.20%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.52. The stock is now traded at around $285.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 23,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fosun International Ltd added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 40.75%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $252.75. The stock is now traded at around $248.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 39,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fosun International Ltd added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 46.62%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.79. The stock is now traded at around $168.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 41,371 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Fosun International Ltd sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.

Fosun International Ltd sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.34 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $54.67.

Fosun International Ltd sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $58.36 and $61.41, with an estimated average price of $59.99.

Fosun International Ltd sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42.

Fosun International Ltd sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15.

Fosun International Ltd sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.63.