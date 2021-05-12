Logo
Fosun International Ltd Buys Butterfly Network Inc, Oncorus Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Hong Kong, K3, based Investment company Fosun International Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Butterfly Network Inc, Oncorus Inc, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Trip.com Group, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, sells iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fosun International Ltd. As of 2021Q1, Fosun International Ltd owns 176 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fosun International Ltd's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fosun+international+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Fosun International Ltd
  1. Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY) - 10,716,630 shares, 16.47% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMRX) - 21,521,301 shares, 13.23% of the total portfolio.
  3. New Frontier Health Corp (NFH) - 9,400,000 shares, 9.70% of the total portfolio.
  4. ViewRay Inc (VRAY) - 23,819,500 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio.
  5. Natures Sunshine Products Inc (NATR) - 2,893,732 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Butterfly Network Inc (BFLY)

Fosun International Ltd initiated holding in Butterfly Network Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.05 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $19.3. The stock is now traded at around $11.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 16.47%. The holding were 10,716,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Oncorus Inc (ONCR)

Fosun International Ltd initiated holding in Oncorus Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.89 and $35.55, with an estimated average price of $20.96. The stock is now traded at around $14.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 962,321 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Fosun International Ltd initiated holding in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. The purchase prices were between $105.08 and $141.31, with an estimated average price of $128.91. The stock is now traded at around $138.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CureVac NV (CVAC)

Fosun International Ltd initiated holding in CureVac NV. The purchase prices were between $79.79 and $126.29, with an estimated average price of $97.13. The stock is now traded at around $97.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 50,000 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT)

Fosun International Ltd initiated holding in Huazhu Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $45.03 and $61.92, with an estimated average price of $53.36. The stock is now traded at around $57.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 66,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fiserv Inc (FISV)

Fosun International Ltd initiated holding in Fiserv Inc. The purchase prices were between $102.69 and $124.13, with an estimated average price of $114.57. The stock is now traded at around $114.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 12,174 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Fosun International Ltd added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 332.47%. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $123.88. The stock is now traded at around $112.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.21%. The holding were 147,861 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Trip.com Group Ltd (TCOM)

Fosun International Ltd added to a holding in Trip.com Group Ltd by 154.44%. The purchase prices were between $31.15 and $44.57, with an estimated average price of $36.91. The stock is now traded at around $37.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 314,231 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Fosun International Ltd added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 21.93%. The purchase prices were between $33.49 and $37.77, with an estimated average price of $35.53. The stock is now traded at around $39.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 522,352 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Fosun International Ltd added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 128.20%. The purchase prices were between $227.36 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $242.52. The stock is now traded at around $285.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 23,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Fosun International Ltd added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 40.75%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $252.75. The stock is now traded at around $248.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 39,270 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Fosun International Ltd added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 46.62%. The purchase prices were between $153.07 and $170.48, with an estimated average price of $161.79. The stock is now traded at around $168.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 41,371 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

Fosun International Ltd sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond . The sale prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Fosun International Ltd sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.34 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $54.67.

Sold Out: iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF (USIG)

Fosun International Ltd sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $58.36 and $61.41, with an estimated average price of $59.99.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Fosun International Ltd sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42.

Sold Out: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

Fosun International Ltd sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15.

Sold Out: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

Fosun International Ltd sold out a holding in Qualcomm Inc. The sale prices were between $123.2 and $164.78, with an estimated average price of $144.63.



Here is the complete portfolio of Fosun International Ltd. Also check out:

1. Fosun International Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Fosun International Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fosun International Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fosun International Ltd keeps buying
