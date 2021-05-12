Interactive Financial Advisors Buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Alphabet Inc, Sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

New Purchases: TBF, VGLT,

TBF, VGLT, Added Positions: IJR, IJT, GOOGL, SHY, IVV, VOO, SCHH, VEA, REZ, VIG, SRLN, EFV, HYG, VV, BKLN, AGG, XLV, IWN, GLD, VCSH, IGE, NFLX, XLP, SNOW, RWO, DGRW, VYM, VCR, VOE, VOX, ITA, VTV, IGM, XLE, DHS, VCIT, VBR, UNP, DBC, GOVT, VNQ, FIW, TLH, FLOT, WY, SLVP, ET, ACWX, MDY, GNR, IWM, TIP, BWX, IVE, VNQI, T, ICF, IGSB, ILF, OXY, PAA, TLT, SUB,

IJR, IJT, GOOGL, SHY, IVV, VOO, SCHH, VEA, REZ, VIG, SRLN, EFV, HYG, VV, BKLN, AGG, XLV, IWN, GLD, VCSH, IGE, NFLX, XLP, SNOW, RWO, DGRW, VYM, VCR, VOE, VOX, ITA, VTV, IGM, XLE, DHS, VCIT, VBR, UNP, DBC, GOVT, VNQ, FIW, TLH, FLOT, WY, SLVP, ET, ACWX, MDY, GNR, IWM, TIP, BWX, IVE, VNQI, T, ICF, IGSB, ILF, OXY, PAA, TLT, SUB, Reduced Positions: VTI, SPY, VWO, FXF, AAPL, AMZN, LQD, REM, MUB, IGIB, TDTT, IEI, PFF, SLV, BNDX, PZA, SPHD, XLU, NOBL, EFAV, DVY, BAB, ARKK, FB, IBUY, XBI, MXI, JPIN, SCHE, EFA, VUG, WIP,

VTI, SPY, VWO, FXF, AAPL, AMZN, LQD, REM, MUB, IGIB, TDTT, IEI, PFF, SLV, BNDX, PZA, SPHD, XLU, NOBL, EFAV, DVY, BAB, ARKK, FB, IBUY, XBI, MXI, JPIN, SCHE, EFA, VUG, WIP, Sold Out: EMB, LBTYK, LBRDK,

Oakbrook, IL, based Investment company Interactive Financial Advisors Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Alphabet Inc, ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Interactive Financial Advisors. As of 2021Q1, Interactive Financial Advisors owns 147 stocks with a total value of $231 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Interactive Financial Advisors's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/interactive+financial+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 56,027 shares, 9.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.75% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 134,747 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.59% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 100,137 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.19% iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 99,537 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.42% iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 73,896 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.60%

Interactive Financial Advisors initiated holding in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $18.36, with an estimated average price of $17.08. The stock is now traded at around $17.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 250,827 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Interactive Financial Advisors initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.67 and $95.36, with an estimated average price of $88.05. The stock is now traded at around $83.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,551 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Interactive Financial Advisors added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19532.69%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $109.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.75%. The holding were 101,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Interactive Financial Advisors added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 10292.43%. The purchase prices were between $113.07 and $134.23, with an estimated average price of $126.9. The stock is now traded at around $126.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 50,819 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Interactive Financial Advisors added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 225.05%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1968.43. The stock is now traded at around $2270.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 3,179 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Interactive Financial Advisors added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 296.96%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 57,655 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Interactive Financial Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.13%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $380.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 13,486 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Interactive Financial Advisors added to a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 41.75%. The purchase prices were between $36.48 and $41.57, with an estimated average price of $39.09. The stock is now traded at around $43.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 108,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Interactive Financial Advisors sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08.

Interactive Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The sale prices were between $142.73 and $158.37, with an estimated average price of $151.41.

Interactive Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Liberty Global PLC. The sale prices were between $23.53 and $26.56, with an estimated average price of $24.97.