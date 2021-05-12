Logo
Interactive Financial Advisors Buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Alphabet Inc, Sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Oakbrook, IL, based Investment company Interactive Financial Advisors (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Alphabet Inc, ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, Apple Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Interactive Financial Advisors. As of 2021Q1, Interactive Financial Advisors owns 147 stocks with a total value of $231 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Interactive Financial Advisors's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/interactive+financial+advisors/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Interactive Financial Advisors
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 56,027 shares, 9.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.75%
  2. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 134,747 shares, 6.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.59%
  3. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 100,137 shares, 6.37% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.19%
  4. iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 99,537 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.42%
  5. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) - 73,896 shares, 5.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.60%
New Purchase: ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (TBF)

Interactive Financial Advisors initiated holding in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury. The purchase prices were between $15.76 and $18.36, with an estimated average price of $17.08. The stock is now traded at around $17.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 250,827 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (VGLT)

Interactive Financial Advisors initiated holding in Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $81.67 and $95.36, with an estimated average price of $88.05. The stock is now traded at around $83.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,551 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Interactive Financial Advisors added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19532.69%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $109.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.75%. The holding were 101,501 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IJT)

Interactive Financial Advisors added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 10292.43%. The purchase prices were between $113.07 and $134.23, with an estimated average price of $126.9. The stock is now traded at around $126.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 50,819 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Interactive Financial Advisors added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 225.05%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1968.43. The stock is now traded at around $2270.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.97%. The holding were 3,179 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Interactive Financial Advisors added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 296.96%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.61%. The holding were 57,655 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)

Interactive Financial Advisors added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.13%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $380.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 13,486 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH)

Interactive Financial Advisors added to a holding in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 41.75%. The purchase prices were between $36.48 and $41.57, with an estimated average price of $39.09. The stock is now traded at around $43.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 108,210 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Interactive Financial Advisors sold out a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08.

Sold Out: Liberty Broadband Corp (LBRDK)

Interactive Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Liberty Broadband Corp. The sale prices were between $142.73 and $158.37, with an estimated average price of $151.41.

Sold Out: Liberty Global PLC (LBTYK)

Interactive Financial Advisors sold out a holding in Liberty Global PLC. The sale prices were between $23.53 and $26.56, with an estimated average price of $24.97.



Here is the complete portfolio of Interactive Financial Advisors. Also check out:

