Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys The Toronto-Dominion Bank, PayPal Holdings Inc, Pool Corp, Sells Mastercard Inc, Visa Inc, S&P Global Inc

- New Purchases: TD, POOL, FCAM, ZM, CRWD, CM, DTE, EFX, ATUS, VER, AON, GNRC, PTON, ETSY, WMB, VTRS, RPRX, CARR, DVN, NET, CHWY, OTIS, CBOE, DDOG, TXG, WORK, DD, MTCH, DKNG, IAC, EXAS, CVNA, HWM, PANW, ON, PAAS, PLUG, ICL, BB, SSRM, TFX, LEA,
- Added Positions: PYPL, PAYX, HOLX, IDXX, TRMB, CL, UPS, BG, CHKP, CSCO, MTD, DIS, CTSH, SNA, TRV, CCI, PFE, TEL, COST, DE, LII, TYL, BKR, CMCSA, TTWO, TSN, AOS, KGC, LH, LOGI, RHI, WMT, GM, AVTR, MLM, PGR, MMM, CB, AMT, CME, DLR, MRK, NKE, PSA, VIAC, EA, GILD, HAL, TT, KR, MMC, MHK, NWL, NEM, ORLY, QGEN, RF, STX, WM, WAT, DG, NWSA, CDNS, CHD, CTXS, CLX, EXPD, EXR, GIS, SJM, LEN, OKE, DGX, VTR, WCN, ZBRA, FTS, BR, KEYS, SHOP, ATVI, AJG, BCE, CPB, CNI, ED, CCK, DPZ, FICO, FNF, F, HIG, K, MKTX, RCI, ROL, SIVB, VRSN, GWW, VMW, ENPH, ALLY, SEDG, BKI, ATH, ROKU, ZS, PINS, AKAM, IVZ, ACGL, CHRW, FIS, CINF, DLTR, EIX, EQR, EXPE, LBTYA, NVR, OHI, PCG, ROST, SBUX, SYK, SYY, TU, UBS, XLNX, TMUS, ULTA, DISCK, NOW, RNG, SNAP, MRNA, FOXA,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, MA, V, SPGI, GOOGL, BMY, ITW, QCOM, SPG, STT, FB, BRO, PEP, T, COP, MS, KO, BKNG, VZ, BLK, ETN, HPQ, LRCX, PCAR, GOOG, IBM, ODFL, UNH, TDG, ADBE, ETR, MKC, NVDA, TER, WU, CI, DHR, DISH, INTC, PG, TRI, TRP, UNP, LULU, AMP, CVS, HRL, SO, URI, FTNT, ABBV, LSXMA, MGM, PH, SLF, TMO, VNO, EBAY, ACN, CP, GE, HSIC, HD, HUM, JPM, JNJ, KLAC, NFLX, ES, OXY, CMCT, MELI, CIXX, AVGO, SSNC, FBHS, HLT, QRVO, SQ, CAH, CMI, GRMN, INTU, JKHY, MFC, PKI, CRM, SWKS, WEC, BIIB, CVX, CCEP, DB, XOM, BEN, GS, KMB, MAS, MCK, MET, PHM, TROW, TXN, WHR, DOCU, EQH, FOX, ABC, ANSS, BF.B, COG, C, DVA, DOV, HSY, IMO, KSU, LOW, MU, LIN, SNPS, VLO, WST, KDP, EPAM, CDW, DELL, CBRE, CERN, CPRT, EOG, EW, LLY, FFIV, NEE, FAST, GIL, MNST, IPG, MGA, MXIM, MDT, NTAP, OMC, ORCL, REGN, RSG, RMD, STE, TGT, TSCO, UHS, VAR, XEL, AUY, OC, FNV, BTG, HCA, ZTS, DHI, DISCA, EMR, FDS, FDX, JNPR, LKQ, NUE, RBA, STLD, UGI, JAZZ, VICI,
- Sold Out: TEVA, D, JLL, STLA, INGR, TIF, FMC, ERIE, CCL, HPE, FANG, SBNY, WAB, LW, CMS, MLCO, RNR, RE, SJR, PBCT, EWBC, AER,
For the details of Achmea Investment Management B.V.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/achmea+investment+management+b.v./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Achmea Investment Management B.V.
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 727,317 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.43%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 38,912 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.83%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 209,751 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.04%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 353,169 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.12%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 20,445 shares, 1.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.89%
Achmea Investment Management B.V. initiated holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The purchase prices were between $56.26 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $60.93. The stock is now traded at around $70.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 150,857 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Pool Corp (POOL)
Achmea Investment Management B.V. initiated holding in Pool Corp. The purchase prices were between $314.43 and $390.99, with an estimated average price of $348.69. The stock is now traded at around $438.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 17,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Stellantis NV (FCAM)
Achmea Investment Management B.V. initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $11.9 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $12.16. The stock is now traded at around $11.895080. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 245,649 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Achmea Investment Management B.V. initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $368.86. The stock is now traded at around $300.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,645 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Achmea Investment Management B.V. initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.18. The stock is now traded at around $195.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 14,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Aon PLC (AON)
Achmea Investment Management B.V. initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $202.13 and $233.7, with an estimated average price of $219.92. The stock is now traded at around $254.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,389 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Achmea Investment Management B.V. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 35.19%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $252.75. The stock is now traded at around $248.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 105,174 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Paychex Inc (PAYX)
Achmea Investment Management B.V. added to a holding in Paychex Inc by 88.28%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $100.82, with an estimated average price of $92.02. The stock is now traded at around $99.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 113,523 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Hologic Inc (HOLX)
Achmea Investment Management B.V. added to a holding in Hologic Inc by 254.64%. The purchase prices were between $68.76 and $83.72, with an estimated average price of $75.98. The stock is now traded at around $64.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 93,440 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)
Achmea Investment Management B.V. added to a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc by 103.00%. The purchase prices were between $465.18 and $551.79, with an estimated average price of $501.48. The stock is now traded at around $528.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 20,046 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Trimble Inc (TRMB)
Achmea Investment Management B.V. added to a holding in Trimble Inc by 274.03%. The purchase prices were between $65.91 and $77.79, with an estimated average price of $72.13. The stock is now traded at around $76.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 79,619 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)
Achmea Investment Management B.V. added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 87.14%. The purchase prices were between $74.44 and $85.51, with an estimated average price of $78.55. The stock is now traded at around $82.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 111,668 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (TEVA)
Achmea Investment Management B.V. sold out a holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.65 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.44.Sold Out: Dominion Energy Inc (D)
Achmea Investment Management B.V. sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.66.Sold Out: Stellantis NV (STLA)
Achmea Investment Management B.V. sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.18.Sold Out: Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL)
Achmea Investment Management B.V. sold out a holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The sale prices were between $142.33 and $181.78, with an estimated average price of $162.4.Sold Out: Tiffany & Co (TIF)
Achmea Investment Management B.V. sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.Sold Out: Ingredion Inc (INGR)
Achmea Investment Management B.V. sold out a holding in Ingredion Inc. The sale prices were between $74.32 and $92.78, with an estimated average price of $85.29.
Here is the complete portfolio of Achmea Investment Management B.V.. Also check out:
1. Achmea Investment Management B.V.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Achmea Investment Management B.V.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Achmea Investment Management B.V.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Achmea Investment Management B.V. keeps buying