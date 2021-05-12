Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys The Toronto-Dominion Bank, PayPal Holdings Inc, Pool Corp, Sells Mastercard Inc, Visa Inc, S&P Global Inc

New Purchases: TD, POOL, FCAM, ZM, CRWD, CM, DTE, EFX, ATUS, VER, AON, GNRC, PTON, ETSY, WMB, VTRS, RPRX, CARR, DVN, NET, CHWY, OTIS, CBOE, DDOG, TXG, WORK, DD, MTCH, DKNG, IAC, EXAS, CVNA, HWM, PANW, ON, PAAS, PLUG, ICL, BB, SSRM, TFX, LEA,

Investment company Achmea Investment Management B.V. Current Portfolio ) buys The Toronto-Dominion Bank, PayPal Holdings Inc, Pool Corp, Paychex Inc, Hologic Inc, sells Mastercard Inc, Visa Inc, S&P Global Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Illinois Tool Works Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Achmea Investment Management B.V.. As of 2021Q1, Achmea Investment Management B.V. owns 496 stocks with a total value of $2.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Achmea Investment Management B.V.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/achmea+investment+management+b.v./current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 727,317 shares, 6.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.43% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 38,912 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.83% Facebook Inc (FB) - 209,751 shares, 2.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.04% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 353,169 shares, 1.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.12% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 20,445 shares, 1.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.89%

Achmea Investment Management B.V. initiated holding in The Toronto-Dominion Bank. The purchase prices were between $56.26 and $66.31, with an estimated average price of $60.93. The stock is now traded at around $70.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 150,857 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. initiated holding in Pool Corp. The purchase prices were between $314.43 and $390.99, with an estimated average price of $348.69. The stock is now traded at around $438.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 17,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. initiated holding in Stellantis NV. The purchase prices were between $11.9 and $13.94, with an estimated average price of $12.16. The stock is now traded at around $11.895080. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 245,649 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. initiated holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $308.39 and $444.51, with an estimated average price of $368.86. The stock is now traded at around $300.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,645 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $173.85 and $242.42, with an estimated average price of $212.18. The stock is now traded at around $195.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 14,994 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. initiated holding in Aon PLC. The purchase prices were between $202.13 and $233.7, with an estimated average price of $219.92. The stock is now traded at around $254.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,389 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 35.19%. The purchase prices were between $226.09 and $304.79, with an estimated average price of $252.75. The stock is now traded at around $248.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 105,174 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. added to a holding in Paychex Inc by 88.28%. The purchase prices were between $86.87 and $100.82, with an estimated average price of $92.02. The stock is now traded at around $99.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 113,523 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. added to a holding in Hologic Inc by 254.64%. The purchase prices were between $68.76 and $83.72, with an estimated average price of $75.98. The stock is now traded at around $64.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 93,440 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. added to a holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc by 103.00%. The purchase prices were between $465.18 and $551.79, with an estimated average price of $501.48. The stock is now traded at around $528.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 20,046 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. added to a holding in Trimble Inc by 274.03%. The purchase prices were between $65.91 and $77.79, with an estimated average price of $72.13. The stock is now traded at around $76.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 79,619 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. added to a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co by 87.14%. The purchase prices were between $74.44 and $85.51, with an estimated average price of $78.55. The stock is now traded at around $82.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 111,668 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. sold out a holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. The sale prices were between $9.65 and $12.81, with an estimated average price of $11.44.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. sold out a holding in Dominion Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $68 and $76.7, with an estimated average price of $72.66.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. sold out a holding in Stellantis NV. The sale prices were between $14.31 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.18.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. sold out a holding in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The sale prices were between $142.33 and $181.78, with an estimated average price of $162.4.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. sold out a holding in Tiffany & Co. The sale prices were between $131.43 and $131.46, with an estimated average price of $131.45.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. sold out a holding in Ingredion Inc. The sale prices were between $74.32 and $92.78, with an estimated average price of $85.29.