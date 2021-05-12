Covenant Partners, LLC Buys JPMorgan Chase, U.S. Bancorp, Cisco Systems Inc, Sells Xcel Energy Inc, Baidu Inc, Microsoft Corp

New Purchases: JPM, USB, CSCO, MO, PSX, CVX, FIS, RJF, AON, RTX, PUK, HII, STL, VMW, BP, TDY, DUK, WDAY, SUI, CF, EVR, BMRN, TEAM, NBIX, ESS, BC, BWA, RGA, SE,

Investment company Covenant Partners, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys JPMorgan Chase, U.S. Bancorp, Cisco Systems Inc, Altria Group Inc, Phillips 66, sells Xcel Energy Inc, Baidu Inc, Microsoft Corp, Castle Biosciences Inc, ABB during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Covenant Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Covenant Partners, LLC owns 201 stocks with a total value of $251 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 163,384 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 159,614 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 310,794 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.90% iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 58,020 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 92,897 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.42%

Covenant Partners, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.48. The stock is now traded at around $158.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 9,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Covenant Partners, LLC initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.83. The stock is now traded at around $60.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 21,381 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Covenant Partners, LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 18,884 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Covenant Partners, LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.67. The stock is now traded at around $50.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 17,892 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Covenant Partners, LLC initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $67.38 and $88.66, with an estimated average price of $78.21. The stock is now traded at around $83.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 10,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Covenant Partners, LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.45 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.27. The stock is now traded at around $106.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 6,536 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Covenant Partners, LLC added to a holding in Sanofi SA by 311.96%. The purchase prices were between $45.46 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $48.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 19,873 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Covenant Partners, LLC added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 135.41%. The purchase prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.67. The stock is now traded at around $119.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Covenant Partners, LLC added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 96.08%. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.84. The stock is now traded at around $97.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,392 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Covenant Partners, LLC added to a holding in British American Tobacco PLC by 67.44%. The purchase prices were between $35.06 and $39.81, with an estimated average price of $37.66. The stock is now traded at around $39.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 18,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Covenant Partners, LLC added to a holding in SAP SE by 126.81%. The purchase prices were between $121.09 and $134.88, with an estimated average price of $126.85. The stock is now traded at around $137.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Covenant Partners, LLC added to a holding in Discover Financial Services by 31.84%. The purchase prices were between $82.18 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $94.29. The stock is now traded at around $114.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Covenant Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $58.03 and $67, with an estimated average price of $63.27.

Covenant Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.38.

Covenant Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Covenant Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Morningstar Inc. The sale prices were between $216.45 and $252.61, with an estimated average price of $234.32.

Covenant Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Tetra Tech Inc. The sale prices were between $114.17 and $143.19, with an estimated average price of $132.25.

Covenant Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85.