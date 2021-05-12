Logo
Covenant Partners, LLC Buys JPMorgan Chase, U.S. Bancorp, Cisco Systems Inc, Sells Xcel Energy Inc, Baidu Inc, Microsoft Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Covenant Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys JPMorgan Chase, U.S. Bancorp, Cisco Systems Inc, Altria Group Inc, Phillips 66, sells Xcel Energy Inc, Baidu Inc, Microsoft Corp, Castle Biosciences Inc, ABB during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Covenant Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Covenant Partners, LLC owns 201 stocks with a total value of $251 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Covenant Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/covenant+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Covenant Partners, LLC
  1. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) - 163,384 shares, 7.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.97%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 159,614 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.64%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 310,794 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.90%
  4. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 58,020 shares, 5.61% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25%
  5. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 92,897 shares, 5.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.42%
New Purchase: JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM)

Covenant Partners, LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Chase & Co. The purchase prices were between $125.65 and $157.65, with an estimated average price of $143.48. The stock is now traded at around $158.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 9,837 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Covenant Partners, LLC initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.83. The stock is now traded at around $60.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 21,381 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Covenant Partners, LLC initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 18,884 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Covenant Partners, LLC initiated holding in Altria Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.67. The stock is now traded at around $50.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 17,892 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Phillips 66 (PSX)

Covenant Partners, LLC initiated holding in Phillips 66. The purchase prices were between $67.38 and $88.66, with an estimated average price of $78.21. The stock is now traded at around $83.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 10,312 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Covenant Partners, LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $84.45 and $111.56, with an estimated average price of $97.27. The stock is now traded at around $106.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 6,536 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sanofi SA (SNY)

Covenant Partners, LLC added to a holding in Sanofi SA by 311.96%. The purchase prices were between $45.46 and $50.51, with an estimated average price of $48.06. The stock is now traded at around $51.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 19,873 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Splunk Inc (SPLK)

Covenant Partners, LLC added to a holding in Splunk Inc by 135.41%. The purchase prices were between $131.03 and $175.09, with an estimated average price of $156.67. The stock is now traded at around $119.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,770 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)

Covenant Partners, LLC added to a holding in Philip Morris International Inc by 96.08%. The purchase prices were between $79.06 and $90.99, with an estimated average price of $84.84. The stock is now traded at around $97.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 9,392 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: British American Tobacco PLC (BTI)

Covenant Partners, LLC added to a holding in British American Tobacco PLC by 67.44%. The purchase prices were between $35.06 and $39.81, with an estimated average price of $37.66. The stock is now traded at around $39.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 18,145 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SAP SE (SAP)

Covenant Partners, LLC added to a holding in SAP SE by 126.81%. The purchase prices were between $121.09 and $134.88, with an estimated average price of $126.85. The stock is now traded at around $137.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,790 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Discover Financial Services (DFS)

Covenant Partners, LLC added to a holding in Discover Financial Services by 31.84%. The purchase prices were between $82.18 and $102.27, with an estimated average price of $94.29. The stock is now traded at around $114.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 11,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Xcel Energy Inc (XEL)

Covenant Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Xcel Energy Inc. The sale prices were between $58.03 and $67, with an estimated average price of $63.27.

Sold Out: Linde PLC (LIN)

Covenant Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Linde PLC. The sale prices were between $242.91 and $281.4, with an estimated average price of $259.38.

Sold Out: Eaton Vance Corp (EV)

Covenant Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Eaton Vance Corp. The sale prices were between $67.14 and $74.76, with an estimated average price of $71.13.

Sold Out: Morningstar Inc (MORN)

Covenant Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Morningstar Inc. The sale prices were between $216.45 and $252.61, with an estimated average price of $234.32.

Sold Out: Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK)

Covenant Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Tetra Tech Inc. The sale prices were between $114.17 and $143.19, with an estimated average price of $132.25.

Sold Out: iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Covenant Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Select Dividend ETF. The sale prices were between $93.95 and $114.59, with an estimated average price of $104.85.



Here is the complete portfolio of Covenant Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Covenant Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Covenant Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Covenant Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Covenant Partners, LLC keeps buying
