Tobam Buys Peloton Interactive Inc, 10x Genomics Inc, Lumen Technologies Inc, Sells The Kroger Co, Slack Technologies Inc, Roku Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Tobam Buys Peloton Interactive Inc, 10x Genomics Inc, Lumen Technologies Inc, Sells The Kroger Co, Slack Technologies Inc, Roku Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Paris, I0, based Investment company Tobam (Current Portfolio) buys Peloton Interactive Inc, 10x Genomics Inc, Lumen Technologies Inc, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Regency Centers Corp, sells The Kroger Co, Slack Technologies Inc, Roku Inc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Annaly Capital Management Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tobam. As of 2021Q1, Tobam owns 427 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of TOBAM's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tobam/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of TOBAM
  1. Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 1,077,850 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%
  2. Clorox Co (CLX) - 336,857 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.59%
  3. Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) - 1,553,145 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07%
  4. Kellogg Co (K) - 911,645 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.28%
  5. General Mills Inc (GIS) - 931,728 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.26%
New Purchase: Lumen Technologies Inc (LUMN)

Tobam initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.35. The stock is now traded at around $14.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 1,706,904 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Seagen Inc (SGEN)

Tobam initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.81. The stock is now traded at around $139.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 80,179 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Rogers Communications Inc (RCI)

Tobam initiated holding in Rogers Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.25 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $46.8. The stock is now traded at around $50.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 23,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Novavax Inc (NVAX)

Tobam initiated holding in Novavax Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.51 and $319.93, with an estimated average price of $198.19. The stock is now traded at around $138.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,373 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: First Majestic Silver Corp (AG)

Tobam initiated holding in First Majestic Silver Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.81 and $22.12, with an estimated average price of $15.95. The stock is now traded at around $16.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 27,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Penumbra Inc (PEN)

Tobam initiated holding in Penumbra Inc. The purchase prices were between $175 and $291.43, with an estimated average price of $256.69. The stock is now traded at around $264.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 799 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)

Tobam added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 651.76%. The purchase prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.7. The stock is now traded at around $91.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 352,457 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: 10x Genomics Inc (TXG)

Tobam added to a holding in 10x Genomics Inc by 170.46%. The purchase prices were between $140.25 and $196.86, with an estimated average price of $172.69. The stock is now traded at around $137.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 211,541 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)

Tobam added to a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc by 383.19%. The purchase prices were between $72.25 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $93.45. The stock is now traded at around $71.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 371,107 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Regency Centers Corp (REG)

Tobam added to a holding in Regency Centers Corp by 227.87%. The purchase prices were between $44.02 and $59.65, with an estimated average price of $51.9. The stock is now traded at around $64.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 560,939 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Tobam added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 3292.10%. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.3. The stock is now traded at around $194.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 103,018 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cloudflare Inc (NET)

Tobam added to a holding in Cloudflare Inc by 142.16%. The purchase prices were between $61.77 and $93.46, with an estimated average price of $77.21. The stock is now traded at around $71.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 452,646 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)

Tobam sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86.

Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGT)

Tobam sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.

Sold Out: Iamgold Corp (IAG)

Tobam sold out a holding in Iamgold Corp. The sale prices were between $2.88 and $3.93, with an estimated average price of $3.31.

Sold Out: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH)

Tobam sold out a holding in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $12.3 and $18.73, with an estimated average price of $14.5.

Sold Out: Royal Gold Inc (RGLD)

Tobam sold out a holding in Royal Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $102.15 and $111.05, with an estimated average price of $106.69.

Sold Out: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)

Tobam sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $66.87 and $101.2, with an estimated average price of $83.65.



Here is the complete portfolio of TOBAM. Also check out:

1. TOBAM's Undervalued Stocks
2. TOBAM's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TOBAM's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TOBAM keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider