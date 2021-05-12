Tobam Buys Peloton Interactive Inc, 10x Genomics Inc, Lumen Technologies Inc, Sells The Kroger Co, Slack Technologies Inc, Roku Inc

New Purchases: LUMN, SGEN, NVAX, RCI, AG, BILL, PEN, ROP, DKNG, NTRA, VER, MOS, AXON, SBNY, SMG, APD, NI, LAD, EWBC, DVN, DECK, CMA, TPR, ARE,

Paris, I0, based Investment company Tobam Current Portfolio ) buys Peloton Interactive Inc, 10x Genomics Inc, Lumen Technologies Inc, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Regency Centers Corp, sells The Kroger Co, Slack Technologies Inc, Roku Inc, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc, Annaly Capital Management Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tobam. As of 2021Q1, Tobam owns 427 stocks with a total value of $2.4 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 1,077,850 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76% Clorox Co (CLX) - 336,857 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.59% Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) - 1,553,145 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07% Kellogg Co (K) - 911,645 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.28% General Mills Inc (GIS) - 931,728 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.26%

Tobam initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.35. The stock is now traded at around $14.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 1,706,904 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tobam initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.81. The stock is now traded at around $139.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 80,179 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tobam initiated holding in Rogers Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.25 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $46.8. The stock is now traded at around $50.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 23,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tobam initiated holding in Novavax Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.51 and $319.93, with an estimated average price of $198.19. The stock is now traded at around $138.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,373 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tobam initiated holding in First Majestic Silver Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.81 and $22.12, with an estimated average price of $15.95. The stock is now traded at around $16.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 27,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tobam initiated holding in Penumbra Inc. The purchase prices were between $175 and $291.43, with an estimated average price of $256.69. The stock is now traded at around $264.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 799 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tobam added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 651.76%. The purchase prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.7. The stock is now traded at around $91.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 352,457 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tobam added to a holding in 10x Genomics Inc by 170.46%. The purchase prices were between $140.25 and $196.86, with an estimated average price of $172.69. The stock is now traded at around $137.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 211,541 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tobam added to a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc by 383.19%. The purchase prices were between $72.25 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $93.45. The stock is now traded at around $71.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 371,107 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tobam added to a holding in Regency Centers Corp by 227.87%. The purchase prices were between $44.02 and $59.65, with an estimated average price of $51.9. The stock is now traded at around $64.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 560,939 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tobam added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 3292.10%. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.3. The stock is now traded at around $194.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 103,018 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tobam added to a holding in Cloudflare Inc by 142.16%. The purchase prices were between $61.77 and $93.46, with an estimated average price of $77.21. The stock is now traded at around $71.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 452,646 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Tobam sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86.

Tobam sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.

Tobam sold out a holding in Iamgold Corp. The sale prices were between $2.88 and $3.93, with an estimated average price of $3.31.

Tobam sold out a holding in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $12.3 and $18.73, with an estimated average price of $14.5.

Tobam sold out a holding in Royal Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $102.15 and $111.05, with an estimated average price of $106.69.

Tobam sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $66.87 and $101.2, with an estimated average price of $83.65.