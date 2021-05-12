Tobam Buys Peloton Interactive Inc, 10x Genomics Inc, Lumen Technologies Inc, Sells The Kroger Co, Slack Technologies Inc, Roku Inc

- New Purchases: LUMN, SGEN, NVAX, RCI, AG, BILL, PEN, ROP, DKNG, NTRA, VER, MOS, AXON, SBNY, SMG, APD, NI, LAD, EWBC, DVN, DECK, CMA, TPR, ARE,
- Added Positions: PTON, TXG, SRPT, REG, LLY, NET, HST, HRL, MTB, GIS, NFLX, PCG, IQ, CTXS, VIAC, DISCA, CCL, CHWY, BDX, RHI, EXAS, EOG, NLOK, DPZ, CAE, VMC, NBIX, FNV, CHRW, K, AEM, RBA, OXY, CBOE, CLX, CCJ, EXR, WBA, TME, GOOS, KGC, STN, MTN, CPB, UPS, VZ, BURL, WPM, ERIE, DISCK, ZLAB, AGI, MLCO, PVG, HSIC, BIIB, EGO, ED, SCHW, ASND, AMZN, WSO, ABT, CSCO, FRT, IFF, KNX, FTCH, FB, BFAM, AKAM, ATHM, AOS, JPM, ALL, SAM, BSX, COP, DHR, DE, IBM, INTC, GNRC, TAP, NKE, ORCL, PXD, CRM, VNO, FSLR,
- Reduced Positions: KR, ROKU, KDP, NLY, MAR, CHD, PSA, VIPS, MHK, TAL, SPG, SNAP, COG, NEM, DXCM, TWLO, ATVI, LVS, LUV, ARMK, ALNY, D, SEE, AGNC, DLTR, GOTU, BVN, PODD, TGT, MRNA, ABMD, DDOG, CRWD, HEI.A, CMS, ZS, UHAL, HBAN, WYNN, BB, NIO, RNG, HSY, NG, GIL, SJM, TTWO, CMG, CAG, BLDP, MKTX, ULTA, CHGG, SEDG, EXPE, FANG, ENPH, ETSY, UAL, SHOP, TTD, TRI, AZO, AAPL, OHI, ES, COF, LYFT, AIG, DAL, TMO, MRK, JNJ, PNC, PPG, PLUG, PG, MNST, GE, CMCSA, TRMB, TYL, TSN, DIS, LULU, MASI, DLR, XRAY,
- Sold Out: WORK, SGT, IAG, AUPH, RGLD, SIRI, CZR, 50AA, FIVE, LPLA, CYTH, L, URI, UNP, SBUX, ALXN, PFG, PTC, OGE, IONS, HAL, EMN, DVA, CHE, BBY, AIZ,
For the details of TOBAM's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/tobam/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of TOBAM
- Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) - 1,077,850 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.76%
- Clorox Co (CLX) - 336,857 shares, 2.76% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.59%
- Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) - 1,553,145 shares, 2.48% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.07%
- Kellogg Co (K) - 911,645 shares, 2.45% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.28%
- General Mills Inc (GIS) - 931,728 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.26%
Tobam initiated holding in Lumen Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.72 and $15.36, with an estimated average price of $12.35. The stock is now traded at around $14.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 1,706,904 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Seagen Inc (SGEN)
Tobam initiated holding in Seagen Inc. The purchase prices were between $137.51 and $190.8, with an estimated average price of $161.81. The stock is now traded at around $139.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 80,179 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Rogers Communications Inc (RCI)
Tobam initiated holding in Rogers Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.25 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $46.8. The stock is now traded at around $50.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 23,704 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Novavax Inc (NVAX)
Tobam initiated holding in Novavax Inc. The purchase prices were between $111.51 and $319.93, with an estimated average price of $198.19. The stock is now traded at around $138.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 6,373 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: First Majestic Silver Corp (AG)
Tobam initiated holding in First Majestic Silver Corp. The purchase prices were between $11.81 and $22.12, with an estimated average price of $15.95. The stock is now traded at around $16.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 27,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Penumbra Inc (PEN)
Tobam initiated holding in Penumbra Inc. The purchase prices were between $175 and $291.43, with an estimated average price of $256.69. The stock is now traded at around $264.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 799 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Peloton Interactive Inc (PTON)
Tobam added to a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc by 651.76%. The purchase prices were between $101.35 and $167.42, with an estimated average price of $133.7. The stock is now traded at around $91.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 352,457 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: 10x Genomics Inc (TXG)
Tobam added to a holding in 10x Genomics Inc by 170.46%. The purchase prices were between $140.25 and $196.86, with an estimated average price of $172.69. The stock is now traded at around $137.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 211,541 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT)
Tobam added to a holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc by 383.19%. The purchase prices were between $72.25 and $170.49, with an estimated average price of $93.45. The stock is now traded at around $71.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 371,107 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Regency Centers Corp (REG)
Tobam added to a holding in Regency Centers Corp by 227.87%. The purchase prices were between $44.02 and $59.65, with an estimated average price of $51.9. The stock is now traded at around $64.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 560,939 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Tobam added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 3292.10%. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.3. The stock is now traded at around $194.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 103,018 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cloudflare Inc (NET)
Tobam added to a holding in Cloudflare Inc by 142.16%. The purchase prices were between $61.77 and $93.46, with an estimated average price of $77.21. The stock is now traded at around $71.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 452,646 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Slack Technologies Inc (WORK)
Tobam sold out a holding in Slack Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $39.95 and $44.28, with an estimated average price of $41.86.Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGT)
Tobam sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.Sold Out: Iamgold Corp (IAG)
Tobam sold out a holding in Iamgold Corp. The sale prices were between $2.88 and $3.93, with an estimated average price of $3.31.Sold Out: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUPH)
Tobam sold out a holding in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. The sale prices were between $12.3 and $18.73, with an estimated average price of $14.5.Sold Out: Royal Gold Inc (RGLD)
Tobam sold out a holding in Royal Gold Inc. The sale prices were between $102.15 and $111.05, with an estimated average price of $106.69.Sold Out: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)
Tobam sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $66.87 and $101.2, with an estimated average price of $83.65.
Here is the complete portfolio of TOBAM. Also check out:
1. TOBAM's Undervalued Stocks
2. TOBAM's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TOBAM's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TOBAM keeps buying