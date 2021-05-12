Haverford Financial Services, Inc. Buys Baxter International Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Dollar General Corp, Sells The Walt Disney Co, FLIR Systems Inc, Logitech International SA

New Purchases: ICE, MCK,

ICE, MCK, Added Positions: BAX, DG, ECL, APD, COST, SPGI, FIS, DEO, MAS, MBB, IGSB,

BAX, DG, ECL, APD, COST, SPGI, FIS, DEO, MAS, MBB, IGSB, Reduced Positions: DIS, AAPL, DD, CMCSA, LOGI, ABBV, A, LAD, LOW, IVV, DOW,

DIS, AAPL, DD, CMCSA, LOGI, ABBV, A, LAD, LOW, IVV, DOW, Sold Out: FLIR, NWSA,

Radnor, PA, based Investment company Haverford Financial Services, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys Baxter International Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Dollar General Corp, Ecolab Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, sells The Walt Disney Co, FLIR Systems Inc, Logitech International SA, AbbVie Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Haverford Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Haverford Financial Services, Inc. owns 59 stocks with a total value of $383 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 181,020 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.58% Mastercard Inc (MA) - 56,984 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 69,377 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 98,971 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 343,512 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.42%

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.47. The stock is now traded at around $113.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 27,377 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.52 and $196.53, with an estimated average price of $182.42. The stock is now traded at around $197.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 32.25%. The purchase prices were between $76.38 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $79.42. The stock is now traded at around $83.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 158,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 32.91%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.97. The stock is now traded at around $213.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 48,754 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 36.50%. The purchase prices were between $204.51 and $225.74, with an estimated average price of $212.9. The stock is now traded at around $225.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 39,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 28.25%. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.92. The stock is now traded at around $300.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 28,903 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 30.99%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.84. The stock is now traded at around $378.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 18,888 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 24.00%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.42. The stock is now traded at around $379.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 20,974 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $43.83 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.17.

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in News Corp. The sale prices were between $17.97 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $22.3.