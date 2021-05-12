Haverford Financial Services, Inc. Buys Baxter International Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Dollar General Corp, Sells The Walt Disney Co, FLIR Systems Inc, Logitech International SA

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. Buys Baxter International Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Dollar General Corp, Sells The Walt Disney Co, FLIR Systems Inc, Logitech International SA

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Radnor, PA, based Investment company Haverford Financial Services, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Baxter International Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Dollar General Corp, Ecolab Inc, Air Products & Chemicals Inc, sells The Walt Disney Co, FLIR Systems Inc, Logitech International SA, AbbVie Inc, Agilent Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Haverford Financial Services, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Haverford Financial Services, Inc. owns 59 stocks with a total value of $383 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Haverford Financial Services, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/haverford+financial+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Haverford Financial Services, Inc.
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 181,020 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.58%
  2. Mastercard Inc (MA) - 56,984 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
  3. Accenture PLC (ACN) - 69,377 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%
  4. Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 98,971 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82%
  5. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 343,512 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.42%
New Purchase: Intercontinental Exchange Inc (ICE)

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.47. The stock is now traded at around $113.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 27,377 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: McKesson Corp (MCK)

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.52 and $196.53, with an estimated average price of $182.42. The stock is now traded at around $197.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Baxter International Inc (BAX)

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 32.25%. The purchase prices were between $76.38 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $79.42. The stock is now traded at around $83.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 158,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 32.91%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.97. The stock is now traded at around $213.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 48,754 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ecolab Inc (ECL)

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 36.50%. The purchase prices were between $204.51 and $225.74, with an estimated average price of $212.9. The stock is now traded at around $225.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 39,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 28.25%. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.92. The stock is now traded at around $300.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 28,903 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 30.99%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.84. The stock is now traded at around $378.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 18,888 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 24.00%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.42. The stock is now traded at around $379.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 20,974 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR)

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $43.83 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.17.

Sold Out: News Corp (NWSA)

Haverford Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in News Corp. The sale prices were between $17.97 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $22.3.



Here is the complete portfolio of Haverford Financial Services, Inc.. Also check out:

1. Haverford Financial Services, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Haverford Financial Services, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Haverford Financial Services, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Haverford Financial Services, Inc. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider