Haverford Financial Services, Inc. Buys Baxter International Inc, Intercontinental Exchange Inc, Dollar General Corp, Sells The Walt Disney Co, FLIR Systems Inc, Logitech International SA

- New Purchases: ICE, MCK,
- Added Positions: BAX, DG, ECL, APD, COST, SPGI, FIS, DEO, MAS, MBB, IGSB,
- Reduced Positions: DIS, AAPL, DD, CMCSA, LOGI, ABBV, A, LAD, LOW, IVV, DOW,
- Sold Out: FLIR, NWSA,
For the details of Haverford Financial Services, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/haverford+financial+services%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Haverford Financial Services, Inc.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 181,020 shares, 5.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.58%
- Mastercard Inc (MA) - 56,984 shares, 5.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.45%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 69,377 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 98,971 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.82%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 343,512 shares, 4.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.42%
Haverford Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.35 and $117.86, with an estimated average price of $113.47. The stock is now traded at around $113.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.8%. The holding were 27,377 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: McKesson Corp (MCK)
Haverford Financial Services, Inc. initiated holding in McKesson Corp. The purchase prices were between $169.52 and $196.53, with an estimated average price of $182.42. The stock is now traded at around $197.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 4,580 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Baxter International Inc (BAX)
Haverford Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Baxter International Inc by 32.25%. The purchase prices were between $76.38 and $86.03, with an estimated average price of $79.42. The stock is now traded at around $83.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 158,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Dollar General Corp (DG)
Haverford Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Dollar General Corp by 32.91%. The purchase prices were between $178.14 and $218.38, with an estimated average price of $198.97. The stock is now traded at around $213.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 48,754 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ecolab Inc (ECL)
Haverford Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 36.50%. The purchase prices were between $204.51 and $225.74, with an estimated average price of $212.9. The stock is now traded at around $225.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 39,525 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD)
Haverford Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc by 28.25%. The purchase prices were between $253.15 and $290.67, with an estimated average price of $271.92. The stock is now traded at around $300.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 28,903 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)
Haverford Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 30.99%. The purchase prices were between $311.42 and $380.15, with an estimated average price of $348.84. The stock is now traded at around $378.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 18,888 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: S&P Global Inc (SPGI)
Haverford Financial Services, Inc. added to a holding in S&P Global Inc by 24.00%. The purchase prices were between $305.95 and $361.74, with an estimated average price of $332.42. The stock is now traded at around $379.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 20,974 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: FLIR Systems Inc (FLIR)
Haverford Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in FLIR Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $43.83 and $56.47, with an estimated average price of $54.17.Sold Out: News Corp (NWSA)
Haverford Financial Services, Inc. sold out a holding in News Corp. The sale prices were between $17.97 and $27.3, with an estimated average price of $22.3.
Here is the complete portfolio of Haverford Financial Services, Inc.. Also check out:
1. Haverford Financial Services, Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. Haverford Financial Services, Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. Haverford Financial Services, Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Haverford Financial Services, Inc. keeps buying