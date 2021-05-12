Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys Dow Inc, Applied Materials Inc, CenterPoint Energy Inc, Sells ONEOK Inc, Schlumberger, MarketAxess Holdings Inc

New Purchases: DOW, AMAT, CNP, TT, CBRE, CFG, WSM, RHI, HOLX, MHD, HPE, VIVO, UCTT, DVAX, MYRG, CMBM, CIVB, CCS, EXLS, BOOT, PINE, CPE, NPO, EXTR, COHU, VNO, SLG, PM, KR, ETN, BHC,

EOG, DVN, GLD, SLV, SCHZ, VMBS, LULU, PBH, SFM, SH, CVX, AMLP, IWD, BMY, WIA, NLOK, PG, MRK, EIM, KSM, NIM, NMI, QQQ, SCHH, C, USHY, MUB, Reduced Positions: MPW, EFV, IWM, EFG, LB, IEMG, MTDR, BAC, ATVI, ARCB, BKU, VTWO, SYNA, RCII, DT, CRMT, BIG, SNPS, PKI, UPS, NVDA, EWC, ADM, ALL, TXT, DTE, DGX, ABBV, EXR, CMA, CNHI, NAVI, HBAN, CCK, SCHE, PFSI, VVV, SFBS, AEIS, FITB, CADE, TROW, MC, IPG, HTLF, AVNS, VSTO, KHC, FLOW, HAIN, KFRC, MBIN, WHD, FORM, FBC, FBNC, EWY, ASTE, AXL, LOW, THC, PDCO, WFC, MZA, VFL, KTF, MAV, LMAT, VRTS, PATK, ORCL, MMSI, ESI, VMM, AVGO, GRMN, WHR, SNA, TXN, AMP,

Investment company Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Current Portfolio ) buys Dow Inc, Applied Materials Inc, CenterPoint Energy Inc, Trane Technologies PLC, CBRE Group Inc, sells ONEOK Inc, Schlumberger, MarketAxess Holdings Inc, FMC Corp, Black Knight Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP. As of 2021Q1, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owns 150 stocks with a total value of $240 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 266,571 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.24% BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 126,300 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.92% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 115,127 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.21% Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 122,889 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.52% Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 110,091 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.60%

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.71. The stock is now traded at around $68.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 43,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.3 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $109.9. The stock is now traded at around $123.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 20,261 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP initiated holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.44 and $22.8, with an estimated average price of $21.32. The stock is now traded at around $23.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 112,979 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $138.83 and $168.09, with an estimated average price of $154.51. The stock is now traded at around $182.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 14,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP initiated holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $46.38, with an estimated average price of $41.49. The stock is now traded at around $48.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 54,371 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP initiated holding in CBRE Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.42 and $80.57, with an estimated average price of $70.49. The stock is now traded at around $85.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 30,471 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 74.50%. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.48. The stock is now traded at around $82.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 39,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 76.35%. The purchase prices were between $15.81 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $25.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 112,454 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 45.87%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $172.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 16,183 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 105.58%. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 65,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP added to a holding in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc by 58.19%. The purchase prices were between $34.87 and $47.63, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $47.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 17,428 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP added to a holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc by 39.21%. The purchase prices were between $19.42 and $28.13, with an estimated average price of $22.65. The stock is now traded at around $26.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 32,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP sold out a holding in ONEOK Inc. The sale prices were between $37.5 and $51.6, with an estimated average price of $45.31.

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.24.

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP sold out a holding in FMC Corp. The sale prices were between $100.77 and $122.25, with an estimated average price of $110.98.

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP sold out a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $484.93 and $580.11, with an estimated average price of $534.01.

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP sold out a holding in DaVita Inc. The sale prices were between $99.98 and $123.89, with an estimated average price of $111.23.

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP sold out a holding in Black Knight Inc. The sale prices were between $72.05 and $88.35, with an estimated average price of $80.79.