Wakefield Asset Management LLLP Buys Dow Inc, Applied Materials Inc, CenterPoint Energy Inc, Sells ONEOK Inc, Schlumberger, MarketAxess Holdings Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Wakefield Asset Management LLLP (Current Portfolio) buys Dow Inc, Applied Materials Inc, CenterPoint Energy Inc, Trane Technologies PLC, CBRE Group Inc, sells ONEOK Inc, Schlumberger, MarketAxess Holdings Inc, FMC Corp, Black Knight Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP. As of 2021Q1, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owns 150 stocks with a total value of $240 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wakefield+asset+management+lllp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP
  1. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) - 266,571 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.24%
  2. BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG) - 126,300 shares, 5.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.92%
  3. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 115,127 shares, 3.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.21%
  4. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 122,889 shares, 2.73% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.52%
  5. Schwab US Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) - 110,091 shares, 2.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.60%
New Purchase: Dow Inc (DOW)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP initiated holding in Dow Inc. The purchase prices were between $51.9 and $66.01, with an estimated average price of $59.71. The stock is now traded at around $68.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 43,155 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP initiated holding in Applied Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $86.3 and $133.6, with an estimated average price of $109.9. The stock is now traded at around $123.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.13%. The holding were 20,261 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP initiated holding in CenterPoint Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.44 and $22.8, with an estimated average price of $21.32. The stock is now traded at around $23.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.07%. The holding were 112,979 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Trane Technologies PLC (TT)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP initiated holding in Trane Technologies PLC. The purchase prices were between $138.83 and $168.09, with an estimated average price of $154.51. The stock is now traded at around $182.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.03%. The holding were 14,960 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP initiated holding in Citizens Financial Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.21 and $46.38, with an estimated average price of $41.49. The stock is now traded at around $48.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 54,371 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: CBRE Group Inc (CBRE)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP initiated holding in CBRE Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.42 and $80.57, with an estimated average price of $70.49. The stock is now traded at around $85.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 30,471 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP added to a holding in EOG Resources Inc by 74.50%. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $75.31, with an estimated average price of $63.48. The stock is now traded at around $82.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 39,334 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Devon Energy Corp (DVN)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP added to a holding in Devon Energy Corp by 76.35%. The purchase prices were between $15.81 and $25.61, with an estimated average price of $20.48. The stock is now traded at around $25.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 112,454 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP added to a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF by 45.87%. The purchase prices were between $157.49 and $182.87, with an estimated average price of $168.06. The stock is now traded at around $172.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 16,183 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP added to a holding in iShares Silver Trust by 105.58%. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 65,195 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc (PBH)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP added to a holding in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc by 58.19%. The purchase prices were between $34.87 and $47.63, with an estimated average price of $41.86. The stock is now traded at around $47.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 17,428 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (SFM)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP added to a holding in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc by 39.21%. The purchase prices were between $19.42 and $28.13, with an estimated average price of $22.65. The stock is now traded at around $26.945000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 32,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: ONEOK Inc (OKE)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP sold out a holding in ONEOK Inc. The sale prices were between $37.5 and $51.6, with an estimated average price of $45.31.

Sold Out: Schlumberger Ltd (SLB)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP sold out a holding in Schlumberger Ltd. The sale prices were between $21.81 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $26.24.

Sold Out: FMC Corp (FMC)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP sold out a holding in FMC Corp. The sale prices were between $100.77 and $122.25, with an estimated average price of $110.98.

Sold Out: MarketAxess Holdings Inc (MKTX)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP sold out a holding in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $484.93 and $580.11, with an estimated average price of $534.01.

Sold Out: DaVita Inc (DVA)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP sold out a holding in DaVita Inc. The sale prices were between $99.98 and $123.89, with an estimated average price of $111.23.

Sold Out: Black Knight Inc (BKI)

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP sold out a holding in Black Knight Inc. The sale prices were between $72.05 and $88.35, with an estimated average price of $80.79.



Here is the complete portfolio of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP. Also check out:

Author's Avatar

