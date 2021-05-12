Logo
Hikari Tsushin, Inc. Buys AbbVie Inc, Altria Group Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Sells China Mobile, IEH Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Hikari Tsushin, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys AbbVie Inc, Altria Group Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, sells China Mobile, IEH Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hikari Tsushin, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Hikari Tsushin, Inc. owns 42 stocks with a total value of $743 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Hikari Tsushin, Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/hikari+tsushin%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Hikari Tsushin, Inc.
  1. Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 1,052 shares, 54.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 24,722 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.61%
  3. Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 831,752 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.36%
  4. 3M Co (MMM) - 163,669 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio.
  5. Visa Inc (V) - 101,598 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio.
New Purchase: Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)

Hikari Tsushin, Inc. initiated holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.33 and $207.36, with an estimated average price of $178.61. The stock is now traded at around $214.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Hikari Tsushin, Inc. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 422.84%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.98. The stock is now traded at around $114.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 48,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)

Hikari Tsushin, Inc. added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 48.03%. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.67. The stock is now traded at around $50.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 244,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

Hikari Tsushin, Inc. added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 47.50%. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.83. The stock is now traded at around $60.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 112,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: China Mobile Ltd (CHL)

Hikari Tsushin, Inc. sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.

Sold Out: IEH Corp (IEHC)

Hikari Tsushin, Inc. sold out a holding in IEH Corp. The sale prices were between $15.9 and $20, with an estimated average price of $18.59.



Here is the complete portfolio of Hikari Tsushin, Inc.. Also check out:

Author's Avatar

insider