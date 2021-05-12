Hikari Tsushin, Inc. Buys AbbVie Inc, Altria Group Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Sells China Mobile, IEH Corp

New Purchases: HII,

Tokyo, M0, based Investment company Hikari Tsushin, Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys AbbVie Inc, Altria Group Inc, U.S. Bancorp, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc, sells China Mobile, IEH Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hikari Tsushin, Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Hikari Tsushin, Inc. owns 42 stocks with a total value of $743 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A) - 1,052 shares, 54.59% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.15% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 24,722 shares, 6.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.61% Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) - 831,752 shares, 4.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.36% 3M Co (MMM) - 163,669 shares, 4.24% of the total portfolio. Visa Inc (V) - 101,598 shares, 2.89% of the total portfolio.

Hikari Tsushin, Inc. initiated holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $157.33 and $207.36, with an estimated average price of $178.61. The stock is now traded at around $214.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,100 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hikari Tsushin, Inc. added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 422.84%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.98. The stock is now traded at around $114.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 48,520 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hikari Tsushin, Inc. added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 48.03%. The purchase prices were between $40.76 and $52.5, with an estimated average price of $44.67. The stock is now traded at around $50.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 244,910 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hikari Tsushin, Inc. added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 47.50%. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.83. The stock is now traded at around $60.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 112,570 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Hikari Tsushin, Inc. sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.

Hikari Tsushin, Inc. sold out a holding in IEH Corp. The sale prices were between $15.9 and $20, with an estimated average price of $18.59.