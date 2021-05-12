Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB Buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Core 1

- New Purchases: IUSB, EFV, SRE, KMI, LMT, NUE, VONE, TSLA, KSU, TSCO, WBA, SIL, NDSN, NKE, IWB, VTIP, MP, MAR, MTB, EIX, VNRX, BAC, FAX,
- Added Positions: IJR, SCHF, EFG, NEAR, AAPL, ESGU, CVX, SCHW, SCHV, DIS, VCSH, MSFT, VMBS, XOM, SCHG, GD, BRK.B, COST, WMT, SCHB, MCD, IAU, COR, HDV, BSV, GOOG, CONE, V, VZ, ORCL, HON, EMR, MA, GDX, CMF, ADBE, WFC, SYK, DHR, BP, EEM, IVV, EW, AMZN,
- Reduced Positions: BIV, LQD, ISTB, AGG, IHI, GOVT, ACN, VUG, GOOGL, MDT, SPDW, CDNS, GS, PFE,
- Sold Out: XLI, GAIA, SNPS, ILMN, BIIB, NSRGY, AVGR, RAZFF, NGPHF,
These are the top 5 holdings of Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 342,041 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.67%
- Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 258,070 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.06%
- Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 384,011 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44%
- Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 139,513 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65%
- iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 227,463 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. New Position
Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 227,463 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)
Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $53.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 150,046 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Sempra Energy (SRE)
Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB initiated holding in Sempra Energy. The purchase prices were between $115.98 and $132.58, with an estimated average price of $124.41. The stock is now traded at around $138.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 21,605 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.24. The stock is now traded at around $17.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 137,154 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $343.25. The stock is now traded at around $387.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 3,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)
Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.35. The stock is now traded at around $101.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 17,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 191.62%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $109.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 65,894 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)
Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 36.54%. The purchase prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $39.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 219,297 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)
Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.79%. The purchase prices were between $97.17 and $105.39, with an estimated average price of $101.69. The stock is now traded at around $104.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 53,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)
Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 137.90%. The purchase prices were between $50 and $50.16, with an estimated average price of $50.1. The stock is now traded at around $50.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 55,514 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB added to a holding in Apple Inc by 65.52%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.52. The stock is now traded at around $125.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 20,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 20.67%. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $94.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 58,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33.Sold Out: Gaia Inc (GAIA)
Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB sold out a holding in Gaia Inc. The sale prices were between $9.14 and $14.65, with an estimated average price of $10.84.Sold Out: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)
Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB sold out a holding in Synopsys Inc. The sale prices were between $218.49 and $292.09, with an estimated average price of $254.71.Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)
Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $361.28 and $504.76, with an estimated average price of $419.07.Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)
Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.53.Sold Out: Nestle SA (NSRGY)
Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB sold out a holding in Nestle SA. The sale prices were between $104.82 and $118.61, with an estimated average price of $111.53.
