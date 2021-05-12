Logo
Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB Buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Core 1

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sempra Energy, Kinder Morgan Inc, sells Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB. As of 2021Q1, Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB owns 114 stocks with a total value of $320 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/spectrum+asset+management%2C+inc.+%28nb/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB
  1. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) - 342,041 shares, 6.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.67%
  2. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) - 258,070 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.06%
  3. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS) - 384,011 shares, 6.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.44%
  4. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 139,513 shares, 5.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.65%
  5. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) - 227,463 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.75%. The holding were 227,463 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $53.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.39%. The holding were 150,046 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Sempra Energy (SRE)

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB initiated holding in Sempra Energy. The purchase prices were between $115.98 and $132.58, with an estimated average price of $124.41. The stock is now traded at around $138.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 21,605 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB initiated holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.56 and $16.8, with an estimated average price of $15.24. The stock is now traded at around $17.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 137,154 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB initiated holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The purchase prices were between $321.82 and $372.79, with an estimated average price of $343.25. The stock is now traded at around $387.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 3,840 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nucor Corp (NUE)

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB initiated holding in Nucor Corp. The purchase prices were between $48.73 and $80.39, with an estimated average price of $60.35. The stock is now traded at around $101.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 17,595 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 191.62%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $109.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.47%. The holding were 65,894 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB added to a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF by 36.54%. The purchase prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29. The stock is now traded at around $39.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.69%. The holding were 219,297 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (EFG)

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 60.79%. The purchase prices were between $97.17 and $105.39, with an estimated average price of $101.69. The stock is now traded at around $104.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 53,005 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 137.90%. The purchase prices were between $50 and $50.16, with an estimated average price of $50.1. The stock is now traded at around $50.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 55,514 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB added to a holding in Apple Inc by 65.52%. The purchase prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.52. The stock is now traded at around $125.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 20,485 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB added to a holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF by 20.67%. The purchase prices were between $84.63 and $90.98, with an estimated average price of $88.64. The stock is now traded at around $94.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 58,474 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB sold out a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $84.51 and $98.77, with an estimated average price of $91.33.

Sold Out: Gaia Inc (GAIA)

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB sold out a holding in Gaia Inc. The sale prices were between $9.14 and $14.65, with an estimated average price of $10.84.

Sold Out: Synopsys Inc (SNPS)

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB sold out a holding in Synopsys Inc. The sale prices were between $218.49 and $292.09, with an estimated average price of $254.71.

Sold Out: Illumina Inc (ILMN)

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB sold out a holding in Illumina Inc. The sale prices were between $361.28 and $504.76, with an estimated average price of $419.07.

Sold Out: Biogen Inc (BIIB)

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB sold out a holding in Biogen Inc. The sale prices were between $242.95 and $284.63, with an estimated average price of $269.53.

Sold Out: Nestle SA (NSRGY)

Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB sold out a holding in Nestle SA. The sale prices were between $104.82 and $118.61, with an estimated average price of $111.53.



Here is the complete portfolio of Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB. Also check out:

1. Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB's Undervalued Stocks
2. Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Spectrum Asset Management, Inc. (NB keeps buying
