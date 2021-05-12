Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust Buys Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET, Sells Microsoft Corp, Apple Inc, Facebook Inc

- Added Positions: VCLT, IGLB,
- Sold Out: MSFT, AAPL, FB, V, ASML, GOOG, TXN, AMZN, CP, ISRG, BLK, EL, CMCSA, ABT, KO, NVO, JPM, MCD, PM, BABA, PEP, SPGI, DEO, ICE, ADBE, APD, CVX, UNP, CB, ABBV, JNJ, MO, ADP, OTIS,
- Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCLT) - 1,032,730 shares, 56.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 143.02%
- iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET (IGLB) - 1,214,973 shares, 43.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 44.46%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Shares reduced by 10000%
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - Shares reduced by 10000%
- McDonald's Corp (MCD) - Shares reduced by 10000%
Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust added to a holding in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 143.02%. The purchase prices were between $98.58 and $109.47, with an estimated average price of $104.17. The stock is now traded at around $101.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 33.16%. The holding were 1,032,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET (IGLB)
Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust added to a holding in iShares 10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ET by 44.46%. The purchase prices were between $65.25 and $71.9, with an estimated average price of $68.57. The stock is now traded at around $66.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.43%. The holding were 1,214,973 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $231.77.Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $116.36 and $143.16, with an estimated average price of $128.52.Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)
Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $245.64 and $294.53, with an estimated average price of $269.06.Sold Out: Visa Inc (V)
Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust sold out a holding in Visa Inc. The sale prices were between $193.25 and $226.15, with an estimated average price of $210.48.Sold Out: ASML Holding NV (ASML)
Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust sold out a holding in ASML Holding NV. The sale prices were between $487.72 and $625.67, with an estimated average price of $553.83.Sold Out: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust sold out a holding in Alphabet Inc. The sale prices were between $1728.24 and $2128.31, with an estimated average price of $1978.54.
