Jennison Associates Llc Buys Snap Inc, Target Corp, Eli Lilly and Co, Sells Teladoc Health Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Jennison Associates Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Snap Inc, Target Corp, Eli Lilly and Co, Airbnb Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, sells Teladoc Health Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, S&P Global Inc, Coupa Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jennison Associates Llc. As of 2021Q1, Jennison Associates Llc owns 649 stocks with a total value of $136.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jennison+associates+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC
  1. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,747,745 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.61%
  2. Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 10,739,998 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.4%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 55,479,233 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.05%
  4. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 4,651,415 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.43%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 20,299,987 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.41%
New Purchase: Snap Inc (SNAP)

Jennison Associates Llc initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.31. The stock is now traded at around $53.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 38,849,947 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)

Jennison Associates Llc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $184.86. The stock is now traded at around $142.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 3,358,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM)

Jennison Associates Llc initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.39 and $139.99, with an estimated average price of $98.04. The stock is now traded at around $55.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,431,891 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bumble Inc (BMBL)

Jennison Associates Llc initiated holding in Bumble Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.4 and $78.89, with an estimated average price of $67.59. The stock is now traded at around $50.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,549,972 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: General Electric Co (GE)

Jennison Associates Llc initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.11. The stock is now traded at around $13.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,788,016 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Delta Air Lines Inc (DAL)

Jennison Associates Llc initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.82 and $50.99, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $44.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,369,987 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Target Corp (TGT)

Jennison Associates Llc added to a holding in Target Corp by 1562.30%. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.18. The stock is now traded at around $209.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 4,514,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)

Jennison Associates Llc added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 189.55%. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.3. The stock is now traded at around $194.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 5,440,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: MercadoLibre Inc (MELI)

Jennison Associates Llc added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 31.58%. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1702.65. The stock is now traded at around $1381.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,520,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Carvana Co (CVNA)

Jennison Associates Llc added to a holding in Carvana Co by 59.61%. The purchase prices were between $236.27 and $314.84, with an estimated average price of $275.53. The stock is now traded at around $239.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 5,111,023 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS)

Jennison Associates Llc added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 211.20%. The purchase prices were between $263.71 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $310.34. The stock is now traded at around $359.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,049,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSM)

Jennison Associates Llc added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 39.60%. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $123.88. The stock is now traded at around $112.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 13,534,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Genmab A/S (GMAB)

Jennison Associates Llc sold out a holding in Genmab A/S. The sale prices were between $30.92 and $44.4, with an estimated average price of $37.81.

Sold Out: Seagen Inc (SGT)

Jennison Associates Llc sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.

Sold Out: SAP SE (SAP)

Jennison Associates Llc sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $121.09 and $134.88, with an estimated average price of $126.85.

Sold Out: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)

Jennison Associates Llc sold out a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $74.73 and $90.69, with an estimated average price of $81.89.

Sold Out: IDEX Corp (IEX)

Jennison Associates Llc sold out a holding in IDEX Corp. The sale prices were between $186.19 and $210.46, with an estimated average price of $198.23.

Sold Out: (WPX)

Jennison Associates Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.



Here is the complete portfolio of JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC. Also check out:

1. JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JENNISON ASSOCIATES LLC keeps buying
