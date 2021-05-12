Jennison Associates Llc Buys Snap Inc, Target Corp, Eli Lilly and Co, Sells Teladoc Health Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

New Purchases: SNAP, ABNB, AFRM, BMBL, GE, DAL, DVN, SO, GILD, MDT, NUVA, WBA, WEX, VCYT, CCS, CBRE, EXAS, PACW, LEN, ASGN, TXRH, HLT, ZEN, IAA, BNTX, PGNY, EBC, RSI, XEC, DSGX, HAL, KSU, RL, RDS.A, SGEN, STLD, MRTX, DRNA, BALY, ALLK, CRSA, SWTX, SI, IMAB, GDYN, HEC, FTOC, SEER, OCDX, FLWS, ACTG, ATVI, AMGN, AON, AZPN, BJRI, CHRW, CTAS, CTRN, CYH, DRI, ATGE, SITC, DLTR, SSP, XOM, FULT, FUL, HA, IRM, KFRC, LVS, MGM, MMS, MTD, NVR, NXST, NWN, OII, OSK, CDMO, PCH, REGN, SWBI, LUV, STC, SSYS, THC, TSCO, UMH, WLK, WSM, YUM, ZBRA, WU, BR, TDC, LRN, NX, AMRC, HMST, KPTI, SFBS, CDK, UE, KHC, NGVT, SITE, AA, HESM, AM, ATUS, CNNE, ILPT, BBCP, API, PRAX, TLMD, CERT, SNCY, MDY,

TGT, LLY, MELI, CVNA, GS, TSM, GOOG, DHR, SE, GOOGL, SHOP, TJX, UBER, EL, RNG, WIX, COP, SQ, MTCH, OKTA, ZLAB, COST, BILI, NTLA, ARGX, CSCO, COO, D, UNH, TRGP, KEYS, AVTR, NICE, PCG, PEG, OLED, CFX, BPMC, AME, TFC, BDX, ENTG, HDB, PNC, PTC, EVRG, ZBH, BX, MTSI, BLMN, WHD, FTCH, ZM, OM, CB, ASML, ARE, ALGN, ACC, BAC, COF, LNG, CCK, DCP, DE, EFSC, JCI, KMT, LH, LAZ, MMC, ES, ON, OKE, PXD, PLUG, RNR, RCL, SRE, STMP, TOT, WMT, DIS, WMB, FOLD, AVGO, MMYT, GM, INN, APO, WES, ABBV, FIVN, ARES, GLOB, FRPT, RUN, RACE, BGNE, FTV, EVBG, ELF, JELD, LASR, DOCU, FOCS, CVET, DOW, ALC, NOVA, DT, PPD, ORIC, ACCD, KYMR, PMVP, ACWI, ACN, EPAC, AMD, A, Y, HES, AXP, AVY, AXS, BHP, GOLD, BIO, BIIB, BRKL, BG, COG, C, CMCSA, VALE, CNO, GLW, DVA, DEO, DOV, EMR, EQT, FDX, GTN, HSC, HLF, HRC, HON, HURN, JPM, JKHY, KNX, MDLZ, LECO, LFUS, MRTN, MTZ, MCD, MET, MCO, NJR, OSTK, PH, PEP, NTR, PG, ROST, RGLD, SLM, SLB, SCI, WPM, SYK, SYY, TFX, TXN, TKR, TOL, TRN, UMBF, RTX, VLO, WAB, WERN, EBAY, ET, GLDD, PODD, JAZZ, MAG, AWK, PM, FLDM, STWD, PBA, PRI, LYB, USCR, HHC, HCA, HZNP, ACHC, ENPH, FANG, TPH, HASI, CSTM, IRT, PAYC, WMS, BSIG, HUBS, NVRO, NSA, FSV, HLI, LBRT, NESR, BAND, SMAR, EVOP, ARVN, UPWK, YETI, UTZ, NFE, TPTX, KTB, BNR, AZEK, LPRO, GTH, A8C3, ACWX, IWF, VUG, XLE, XME, Reduced Positions: AAPL, TSLA, TDOC, HD, VRTX, MSFT, SPGI, PYPL, COUP, AMZN, LULU, SPLK, NFLX, SRPT, NKE, CRM, MA, AZN, ADBE, NOW, FB, EW, HUM, ZTS, CRWD, AEP, CVX, DXCM, V, PTON, SNOW, ISRG, NVDA, QCOM, FE, SBAC, DAR, FMC, DG, NTRA, TWLO, SPOT, ABT, BSX, CSGP, DUK, EWBC, ETR, TMO, CMG, IPHI, WDAY, CTLT, CYBR, TTD, GH, SILK, CHWY, AEM, AMT, CW, MPWR, PENN, TTWO, VZ, EBS, FIVE, QTWO, TWST, FOUR, AEE, ABCB, BMY, CMS, CI, CGNX, CUZ, CCI, DHI, EQIX, LHX, JACK, KAMN, LRCX, LSCC, LOW, MRVL, MOH, NVO, PNFP, PWR, SAIA, SBCF, SU, AUB, WSFS, WCN, XLNX, BKU, APTV, RXN, QTS, GLPI, VRNS, FFWM, SUM, ETSY, PFGC, AGR, TPIC, BL, HLNE, AVLR, PINS, PROS, GFLU, HTH, LNT, AMKR, APH, ABR, ABG, ACLS, BZH, BLFS, AX, BKD, BRKS, BC, BKE, CBZ, CDNS, CNI, DRH, ENB, EPD, FBNC, FORM, FCX, GBCI, GFF, HSY, ILMN, TT, IART, IBOC, INTU, ISBC, KBH, KGC, MHO, MMP, HZO, MAR, VIVO, MTH, MEI, MCHP, NEM, NSC, NVAX, ORLY, ORCL, PATK, PDCE, PAA, PLXS, PBH, RUSHA, POOL, SWM, SLP, SCCO, SYKE, TROW, TSEM, TRP, UPS, URI, UFPI, WST, WTFC, ZUMZ, NEO, CROX, MWA, HOMB, GTLS, PRIM, ENSG, ROIC, APPS, TNET, TFII, CLW, SEM, IRWD, GNRC, MXL, SIX, KKR, AGRO, KMI, TROX, STAG, REGI, RPAI, PANW, MPLX, BCC, APAM, IQV, ECOM, SFM, FATE, BURL, MGNX, TNDM, RVNC, MC, NEP, BABA, XENT, HQY, BOOT, SYNH, WING, WSC, ATKR, HRI, MEDP, CWH, EYE, AQUA, APLS, CDLX, GSHD, CHX, INSP, BJ, CNST, ETRN, SWAV, PD, MEC, CHNG, AMK, PHR, TXG, GFL, VRM, IGE,

New York, NY, based Investment company Jennison Associates Llc Current Portfolio ) buys Snap Inc, Target Corp, Eli Lilly and Co, Airbnb Inc, MercadoLibre Inc, sells Teladoc Health Inc, The Home Depot Inc, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, S&P Global Inc, Coupa Software Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Jennison Associates Llc. As of 2021Q1, Jennison Associates Llc owns 649 stocks with a total value of $136.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 2,747,745 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.61% Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 10,739,998 shares, 5.27% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.4% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 55,479,233 shares, 4.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.05% Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 4,651,415 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.43% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 20,299,987 shares, 3.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.41%

Jennison Associates Llc initiated holding in Snap Inc. The purchase prices were between $48.95 and $70.45, with an estimated average price of $57.31. The stock is now traded at around $53.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.49%. The holding were 38,849,947 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jennison Associates Llc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $139.15 and $216.84, with an estimated average price of $184.86. The stock is now traded at around $142.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 3,358,931 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jennison Associates Llc initiated holding in Affirm Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.39 and $139.99, with an estimated average price of $98.04. The stock is now traded at around $55.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,431,891 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jennison Associates Llc initiated holding in Bumble Inc. The purchase prices were between $59.4 and $78.89, with an estimated average price of $67.59. The stock is now traded at around $50.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 1,549,972 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jennison Associates Llc initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $10.47 and $14.17, with an estimated average price of $12.11. The stock is now traded at around $13.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 5,788,016 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jennison Associates Llc initiated holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The purchase prices were between $37.82 and $50.99, with an estimated average price of $44.1. The stock is now traded at around $44.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,369,987 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jennison Associates Llc added to a holding in Target Corp by 1562.30%. The purchase prices were between $169.82 and $200.95, with an estimated average price of $187.18. The stock is now traded at around $209.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 4,514,325 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jennison Associates Llc added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 189.55%. The purchase prices were between $164.32 and $212.72, with an estimated average price of $195.3. The stock is now traded at around $194.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 5,440,137 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jennison Associates Llc added to a holding in MercadoLibre Inc by 31.58%. The purchase prices were between $1369.54 and $1984.34, with an estimated average price of $1702.65. The stock is now traded at around $1381.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 1,520,310 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jennison Associates Llc added to a holding in Carvana Co by 59.61%. The purchase prices were between $236.27 and $314.84, with an estimated average price of $275.53. The stock is now traded at around $239.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 5,111,023 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jennison Associates Llc added to a holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc by 211.20%. The purchase prices were between $263.71 and $348.81, with an estimated average price of $310.34. The stock is now traded at around $359.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,049,055 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jennison Associates Llc added to a holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd by 39.60%. The purchase prices were between $108.96 and $140.05, with an estimated average price of $123.88. The stock is now traded at around $112.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 13,534,561 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Jennison Associates Llc sold out a holding in Genmab A/S. The sale prices were between $30.92 and $44.4, with an estimated average price of $37.81.

Jennison Associates Llc sold out a holding in Seagen Inc. The sale prices were between $115.7 and $157.5, with an estimated average price of $133.76.

Jennison Associates Llc sold out a holding in SAP SE. The sale prices were between $121.09 and $134.88, with an estimated average price of $126.85.

Jennison Associates Llc sold out a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $74.73 and $90.69, with an estimated average price of $81.89.

Jennison Associates Llc sold out a holding in IDEX Corp. The sale prices were between $186.19 and $210.46, with an estimated average price of $198.23.

Jennison Associates Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $8.32 and $9.43, with an estimated average price of $9.03.