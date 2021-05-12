EAM Investors, LLC Buys Atkore Inc, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc, Herc Holdings Inc, Sells Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc, Gentex Corp, Ocular Therapeutix Inc

New Purchases: ATKR, ACRS, HRI, SKY, BCEI, BCEI, ORGO, AVYA, BCC, CCS, FARO, LPX, ECOM, PRIM, FNKO, SYNA, RMNI, RUBY, RCKY, ENSG, DSKE, SBNY, RCII, BW, LPLA, PUMP, SEM, VMI, JBT, SHAK, MTZ, SAVA, THC, KALV, PNFP, EAT, CAR, FCNCA, OSK, SNX, OMF, BYD, RS, SANM, TPX, PAG, KBR, EME, GBCI, JBL, MDC, TPL, ALGT, AA, SLQT, AEO, MIDD, BPOP, RHI, VAC, SEAS, BC, DKS, THO, URBN, AMRS, BKU, SABR, KTB, IBKR, TRIP, ICHR, XEC, DIOD, CAI, WD5A, NCLH, REVG, ANF, CMC, KAI, TBBK, FANG, LIND, GKOS, TDC, PI, NARI, ARCB, ASTE, LKFN, LNN, SBCF, UIS, ENVA, AOUT, ACLS, SYBT, HLIO, STKS, QUOT, FBK, DEN, MP, HIBB, LFUS, RES, TCBK, FRG, BLMN, BNED, GMS, WOW, AMRX, ASYS, CYH, NPO, EXTR, FBNC, MANH, STXS, UUUU, RILY, LC, KRUS, CTG, INTT, CENTA, CASA, MVBF, INVE, SCHN, TRNS, AVAV, PRTA, ALTG, IDYA, FSR, NATR, SM, UFI, TMST, CCB, MESA, MORF, CNTY, SFST, IIN, QMCO, RRD, GFN, BS50, TLYS, AMRK, ACBI, BWB, APYX, NR, PW, GROW, SLCA, MYFW, CBNK, AP, ESTE, IRIX, NAII, RBBN, RM, ALDX, TSQ, ANVS, ACTG, INSE, MOGO, HBIO, MLSS, SNFCA, VTSI, RLGT, LE, GNK, USIO, GLDD, URG, POWW, SUP, QRHC, LPI, AIRG, PVAC, 4Q01, EMAN, VTGN, SLGG, USAK, FRGI,

UCTT, SHYF, RVLV, SGRY, AFMD, JOUT, BCOV, COWN, WMS, DFIN, TTEC, FIVE, ACHC, ROG, BLDR, AGCO, STKL, PWR, LAD, UTZ, VOXX, RCKT, HALO, SPT, NGMS, Reduced Positions: DOMO, TTGT, MGNI, OPRX, ELY, CTRN, VCEL, CALX, CMBM, PAR, SSTK, APPS, COHU, SAIL, AOSL, VUZI, ATER, ZDGE, ASPN, RCM, UPWK, CLFD, COOP, PROF, AVID, QNST, STRL, BHVN, OMCL, STRO, INFU, IESC, AR, CSSE, TLS, LOVE, REKR, HSKA, MNKD, CHDN, CREE, WK, RBC, PERI, TBK, ESI, QADA, PENN, RICK, HYRE, AXTI, FLL, MED, DECK, INTZ, RYAM, ATEC, EMKR, DAR, LDL, CRIS, INSP, TWI, TGTX, CDMO, AVNW, SIBN, LPRO, CSWI, JYNT, MN, NVMI, BWMX, ARAY, INOD, SMED, AMBA, CVGI, SRRK, TRTN, RADA, CAMT, GTLS, XOMA, HZN, MAT, TDW, BALY, MATX, CLNE, SONO, DZSI, MGIC, LUNA, DMAC, ACU, ICAD,

Cardiff By The Sea, CA, based Investment company EAM Investors, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Atkore Inc, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc, Herc Holdings Inc, Skyline Champion Corp, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, sells Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc, Gentex Corp, Ocular Therapeutix Inc, Celsius Holdings Inc, GrowGeneration Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EAM Investors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, EAM Investors, LLC owns 319 stocks with a total value of $661 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) - 77,852 shares, 1.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.2% Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) - 116,317 shares, 1.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.47% Callaway Golf Co (ELY) - 222,015 shares, 0.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.44% Atkore Inc (ATKR) - 80,194 shares, 0.87% of the total portfolio. New Position Ballys Corp (BALY) - 87,760 shares, 0.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.05%

EAM Investors, LLC initiated holding in Atkore Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.11 and $74.28, with an estimated average price of $60. The stock is now traded at around $84.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 80,194 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EAM Investors, LLC initiated holding in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.86 and $27.73, with an estimated average price of $19.21. The stock is now traded at around $22.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 205,295 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EAM Investors, LLC initiated holding in Herc Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.36 and $109.6, with an estimated average price of $80.36. The stock is now traded at around $107.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 46,888 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EAM Investors, LLC initiated holding in Skyline Champion Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.01 and $46.92, with an estimated average price of $39.96. The stock is now traded at around $41.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 104,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EAM Investors, LLC initiated holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.05 and $24.9, with an estimated average price of $22.34. The stock is now traded at around $39.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 131,147 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EAM Investors, LLC added to a holding in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc by 52.47%. The purchase prices were between $31.15 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $45.76. The stock is now traded at around $47.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 116,317 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EAM Investors, LLC added to a holding in The Shyft Group Inc by 68.74%. The purchase prices were between $27.53 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $33.35. The stock is now traded at around $37.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 149,977 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EAM Investors, LLC added to a holding in Revolve Group Inc by 79.89%. The purchase prices were between $31.17 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $40.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 106,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EAM Investors, LLC added to a holding in Surgery Partners Inc by 62.60%. The purchase prices were between $27.6 and $44.26, with an estimated average price of $36.89. The stock is now traded at around $51.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 121,083 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EAM Investors, LLC added to a holding in Affimed NV by 92.63%. The purchase prices were between $5.12 and $8.48, with an estimated average price of $6.48. The stock is now traded at around $9.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 493,023 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EAM Investors, LLC added to a holding in Cowen Inc by 65.45%. The purchase prices were between $23.54 and $42.17, with an estimated average price of $32.1. The stock is now traded at around $39.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 109,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.

EAM Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. The sale prices were between $46.06 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $51.07.

EAM Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Gentex Corp. The sale prices were between $33.04 and $37.54, with an estimated average price of $35.51.

EAM Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. The sale prices were between $15.82 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $19.3.

EAM Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Celsius Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $42.57 and $69.58, with an estimated average price of $56.46.

EAM Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Cerence Inc. The sale prices were between $84.14 and $133.43, with an estimated average price of $110.43.

EAM Investors, LLC sold out a holding in GrowGeneration Corp. The sale prices were between $37.79 and $64.58, with an estimated average price of $49.86.