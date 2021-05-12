EAM Investors, LLC Buys Atkore Inc, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc, Herc Holdings Inc, Sells Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc, Gentex Corp, Ocular Therapeutix Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

EAM Investors, LLC Buys Atkore Inc, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc, Herc Holdings Inc, Sells Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc, Gentex Corp, Ocular Therapeutix Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Cardiff By The Sea, CA, based Investment company EAM Investors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Atkore Inc, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc, Herc Holdings Inc, Skyline Champion Corp, Bonanza Creek Energy Inc, sells Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc, Gentex Corp, Ocular Therapeutix Inc, Celsius Holdings Inc, GrowGeneration Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, EAM Investors, LLC. As of 2021Q1, EAM Investors, LLC owns 319 stocks with a total value of $661 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of EAM Investors, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/eam+investors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of EAM Investors, LLC
  1. Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) - 77,852 shares, 1.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.2%
  2. Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) - 116,317 shares, 1.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.47%
  3. Callaway Golf Co (ELY) - 222,015 shares, 0.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.44%
  4. Atkore Inc (ATKR) - 80,194 shares, 0.87% of the total portfolio. New Position
  5. Ballys Corp (BALY) - 87,760 shares, 0.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.05%
New Purchase: Atkore Inc (ATKR)

EAM Investors, LLC initiated holding in Atkore Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.11 and $74.28, with an estimated average price of $60. The stock is now traded at around $84.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 80,194 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS)

EAM Investors, LLC initiated holding in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.86 and $27.73, with an estimated average price of $19.21. The stock is now traded at around $22.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 205,295 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Herc Holdings Inc (HRI)

EAM Investors, LLC initiated holding in Herc Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.36 and $109.6, with an estimated average price of $80.36. The stock is now traded at around $107.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 46,888 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Skyline Champion Corp (SKY)

EAM Investors, LLC initiated holding in Skyline Champion Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.01 and $46.92, with an estimated average price of $39.96. The stock is now traded at around $41.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 104,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI)

EAM Investors, LLC initiated holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.05 and $24.9, with an estimated average price of $22.34. The stock is now traded at around $39.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 131,147 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI)

EAM Investors, LLC initiated holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.05 and $24.9, with an estimated average price of $22.34. The stock is now traded at around $39.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 131,147 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT)

EAM Investors, LLC added to a holding in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc by 52.47%. The purchase prices were between $31.15 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $45.76. The stock is now traded at around $47.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 116,317 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: The Shyft Group Inc (SHYF)

EAM Investors, LLC added to a holding in The Shyft Group Inc by 68.74%. The purchase prices were between $27.53 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $33.35. The stock is now traded at around $37.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 149,977 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Revolve Group Inc (RVLV)

EAM Investors, LLC added to a holding in Revolve Group Inc by 79.89%. The purchase prices were between $31.17 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $40.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 106,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY)

EAM Investors, LLC added to a holding in Surgery Partners Inc by 62.60%. The purchase prices were between $27.6 and $44.26, with an estimated average price of $36.89. The stock is now traded at around $51.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 121,083 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Affimed NV (AFMD)

EAM Investors, LLC added to a holding in Affimed NV by 92.63%. The purchase prices were between $5.12 and $8.48, with an estimated average price of $6.48. The stock is now traded at around $9.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 493,023 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Cowen Inc (COWN)

EAM Investors, LLC added to a holding in Cowen Inc by 65.45%. The purchase prices were between $23.54 and $42.17, with an estimated average price of $32.1. The stock is now traded at around $39.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 109,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM)

EAM Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. The sale prices were between $46.06 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $51.07.

Sold Out: Gentex Corp (GNTX)

EAM Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Gentex Corp. The sale prices were between $33.04 and $37.54, with an estimated average price of $35.51.

Sold Out: Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL)

EAM Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. The sale prices were between $15.82 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $19.3.

Sold Out: Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH)

EAM Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Celsius Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $42.57 and $69.58, with an estimated average price of $56.46.

Sold Out: Cerence Inc (CRNC)

EAM Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Cerence Inc. The sale prices were between $84.14 and $133.43, with an estimated average price of $110.43.

Sold Out: GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG)

EAM Investors, LLC sold out a holding in GrowGeneration Corp. The sale prices were between $37.79 and $64.58, with an estimated average price of $49.86.



Here is the complete portfolio of EAM Investors, LLC. Also check out:

1. EAM Investors, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. EAM Investors, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. EAM Investors, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that EAM Investors, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider