EAM Investors, LLC Buys Atkore Inc, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc, Herc Holdings Inc, Sells Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc, Gentex Corp, Ocular Therapeutix Inc

- New Purchases: ATKR, ACRS, HRI, SKY, BCEI, BCEI, ORGO, AVYA, BCC, CCS, FARO, LPX, ECOM, PRIM, FNKO, SYNA, RMNI, RUBY, RCKY, ENSG, DSKE, SBNY, RCII, BW, LPLA, PUMP, SEM, VMI, JBT, SHAK, MTZ, SAVA, THC, KALV, PNFP, EAT, CAR, FCNCA, OSK, SNX, OMF, BYD, RS, SANM, TPX, PAG, KBR, EME, GBCI, JBL, MDC, TPL, ALGT, AA, SLQT, AEO, MIDD, BPOP, RHI, VAC, SEAS, BC, DKS, THO, URBN, AMRS, BKU, SABR, KTB, IBKR, TRIP, ICHR, XEC, DIOD, CAI, WD5A, NCLH, REVG, ANF, CMC, KAI, TBBK, FANG, LIND, GKOS, TDC, PI, NARI, ARCB, ASTE, LKFN, LNN, SBCF, UIS, ENVA, AOUT, ACLS, SYBT, HLIO, STKS, QUOT, FBK, DEN, MP, HIBB, LFUS, RES, TCBK, FRG, BLMN, BNED, GMS, WOW, AMRX, ASYS, CYH, NPO, EXTR, FBNC, MANH, STXS, UUUU, RILY, LC, KRUS, CTG, INTT, CENTA, CASA, MVBF, INVE, SCHN, TRNS, AVAV, PRTA, ALTG, IDYA, FSR, NATR, SM, UFI, TMST, CCB, MESA, MORF, CNTY, SFST, IIN, QMCO, RRD, GFN, BS50, TLYS, AMRK, ACBI, BWB, APYX, NR, PW, GROW, SLCA, MYFW, CBNK, AP, ESTE, IRIX, NAII, RBBN, RM, ALDX, TSQ, ANVS, ACTG, INSE, MOGO, HBIO, MLSS, SNFCA, VTSI, RLGT, LE, GNK, USIO, GLDD, URG, POWW, SUP, QRHC, LPI, AIRG, PVAC, 4Q01, EMAN, VTGN, SLGG, USAK, FRGI,
- Added Positions: UCTT, SHYF, RVLV, SGRY, AFMD, JOUT, BCOV, COWN, WMS, DFIN, TTEC, FIVE, ACHC, ROG, BLDR, AGCO, STKL, PWR, LAD, UTZ, VOXX, RCKT, HALO, SPT, NGMS,
- Reduced Positions: DOMO, TTGT, MGNI, OPRX, ELY, CTRN, VCEL, CALX, CMBM, PAR, SSTK, APPS, COHU, SAIL, AOSL, VUZI, ATER, ZDGE, ASPN, RCM, UPWK, CLFD, COOP, PROF, AVID, QNST, STRL, BHVN, OMCL, STRO, INFU, IESC, AR, CSSE, TLS, LOVE, REKR, HSKA, MNKD, CHDN, CREE, WK, RBC, PERI, TBK, ESI, QADA, PENN, RICK, HYRE, AXTI, FLL, MED, DECK, INTZ, RYAM, ATEC, EMKR, DAR, LDL, CRIS, INSP, TWI, TGTX, CDMO, AVNW, SIBN, LPRO, CSWI, JYNT, MN, NVMI, BWMX, ARAY, INOD, SMED, AMBA, CVGI, SRRK, TRTN, RADA, CAMT, GTLS, XOMA, HZN, MAT, TDW, BALY, MATX, CLNE, SONO, DZSI, MGIC, LUNA, DMAC, ACU, ICAD,
- Sold Out: APAM, GNTX, OCUL, CELH, GRWG, CRNC, SITM, IMMR, PNTG, IEA, SPSC, PLUG, EOSE, LQDT, LASR, GRBK, PRTY, TA, SI, AMRC, CHEF, ALRM, SPWR, IIVI, POWI, BL, OESX, NEO, REGI, RARE, RPD, SMTC, MRTX, ARWR, TXRH, TUP, XPEL, PSNL, KTOS, FRPT, APPN, OMI, TTEK, MXL, FPRX, NTRA, ARVN, LMND, AEIS, BPMC, TPIC, DNLI, CDLX, TWST, AGYS, MYRG, CDNA, EDIT, CLF, FATE, APLS, BE, LTHM, NOVA, DLB, FOLD, VRTS, GMED, HASI, SWAV, QTRX, ALLK, BLFS, MKSI, SGMS, TKR, KURA, SMAR, BEAM, AIMC, GPRO, ADNT, AHCO, PD, AMSC, EVRI, SPR, INFN, KOD, CSTL, CLDX, SAIA, BSIG, TPTX, ATSG, RMBS, CLPT, YETI, ADPT, ALK, LOB, FND, SFIX, ORBC, SNDX, TRUP, NFE, EBIX, SYX, TGH, WBT, IMVT, FLXS, LPSN, GSHD, ENTG, LCUT, RGEN, SMG, STRT, FVE, IEC, WLDN, NSTG, VCYT, NVTA, DMTK, CMT, BWEN, IDN, KIRK, WPRT, AKTS, OTIC, IBEX, ATRO, WLFC, CSBR, PRTK, BEEM, PRPL, BGFV, INDT, PDEX, LMB, BXC, TGI, ATRA, GNSS, INFI, CRMD, PTGX, NIU, ISSC, RRGB, RUTH, LL, CRDF, EXPI, CTIC, ALPN, ISDR,
- Shutterstock Inc (SSTK) - 77,852 shares, 1.05% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 22.2%
- Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) - 116,317 shares, 1.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 52.47%
- Callaway Golf Co (ELY) - 222,015 shares, 0.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.44%
- Atkore Inc (ATKR) - 80,194 shares, 0.87% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Ballys Corp (BALY) - 87,760 shares, 0.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.05%
EAM Investors, LLC initiated holding in Atkore Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.11 and $74.28, with an estimated average price of $60. The stock is now traded at around $84.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 80,194 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (ACRS)
EAM Investors, LLC initiated holding in Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. The purchase prices were between $5.86 and $27.73, with an estimated average price of $19.21. The stock is now traded at around $22.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 205,295 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Herc Holdings Inc (HRI)
EAM Investors, LLC initiated holding in Herc Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $63.36 and $109.6, with an estimated average price of $80.36. The stock is now traded at around $107.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 46,888 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Skyline Champion Corp (SKY)
EAM Investors, LLC initiated holding in Skyline Champion Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.01 and $46.92, with an estimated average price of $39.96. The stock is now traded at around $41.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 104,401 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Bonanza Creek Energy Inc (BCEI)
EAM Investors, LLC initiated holding in Bonanza Creek Energy Inc. The purchase prices were between $20.05 and $24.9, with an estimated average price of $22.34. The stock is now traded at around $39.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 131,147 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT)
EAM Investors, LLC added to a holding in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc by 52.47%. The purchase prices were between $31.15 and $58.04, with an estimated average price of $45.76. The stock is now traded at around $47.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 116,317 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: The Shyft Group Inc (SHYF)
EAM Investors, LLC added to a holding in The Shyft Group Inc by 68.74%. The purchase prices were between $27.53 and $41.18, with an estimated average price of $33.35. The stock is now traded at around $37.920000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 149,977 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Revolve Group Inc (RVLV)
EAM Investors, LLC added to a holding in Revolve Group Inc by 79.89%. The purchase prices were between $31.17 and $54.27, with an estimated average price of $40.46. The stock is now traded at around $50.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 106,765 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Surgery Partners Inc (SGRY)
EAM Investors, LLC added to a holding in Surgery Partners Inc by 62.60%. The purchase prices were between $27.6 and $44.26, with an estimated average price of $36.89. The stock is now traded at around $51.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 121,083 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Affimed NV (AFMD)
EAM Investors, LLC added to a holding in Affimed NV by 92.63%. The purchase prices were between $5.12 and $8.48, with an estimated average price of $6.48. The stock is now traded at around $9.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 493,023 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Cowen Inc (COWN)
EAM Investors, LLC added to a holding in Cowen Inc by 65.45%. The purchase prices were between $23.54 and $42.17, with an estimated average price of $32.1. The stock is now traded at around $39.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 109,088 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (APAM)
EAM Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. The sale prices were between $46.06 and $54.42, with an estimated average price of $51.07.Sold Out: Gentex Corp (GNTX)
EAM Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Gentex Corp. The sale prices were between $33.04 and $37.54, with an estimated average price of $35.51.Sold Out: Ocular Therapeutix Inc (OCUL)
EAM Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Ocular Therapeutix Inc. The sale prices were between $15.82 and $22.11, with an estimated average price of $19.3.Sold Out: Celsius Holdings Inc (CELH)
EAM Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Celsius Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $42.57 and $69.58, with an estimated average price of $56.46.Sold Out: Cerence Inc (CRNC)
EAM Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Cerence Inc. The sale prices were between $84.14 and $133.43, with an estimated average price of $110.43.Sold Out: GrowGeneration Corp (GRWG)
EAM Investors, LLC sold out a holding in GrowGeneration Corp. The sale prices were between $37.79 and $64.58, with an estimated average price of $49.86.
