Alley Co LLC Buys U.S. Bancorp, Illinois Tool Works Inc, Phillips 66, Sells Xcel Energy Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Deere

Lake Forest, IL, based Investment company Alley Co LLC Current Portfolio ) buys U.S. Bancorp, Illinois Tool Works Inc, Phillips 66, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Boeing Co, sells Xcel Energy Inc, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Deere during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alley Co LLC. As of 2021Q1, Alley Co LLC owns 84 stocks with a total value of $506 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Alley Co LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/alley+co+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM) - 115,785 shares, 3.48% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39% iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD) - 134,516 shares, 3.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.04% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 128,744 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.91% iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB) - 280,938 shares, 3.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.36% Union Pacific Corp (UNP) - 65,637 shares, 2.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.59%

Alley Co LLC initiated holding in U.S. Bancorp. The purchase prices were between $42.75 and $56.27, with an estimated average price of $49.83. The stock is now traded at around $60.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.96%. The holding were 87,986 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alley Co LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $194.03 and $269.19, with an estimated average price of $221.68. The stock is now traded at around $228.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 813 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alley Co LLC added to a holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc by 524.50%. The purchase prices were between $194.21 and $227.61, with an estimated average price of $207.41. The stock is now traded at around $236.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 11,291 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alley Co LLC added to a holding in Phillips 66 by 48.09%. The purchase prices were between $67.38 and $88.66, with an estimated average price of $78.21. The stock is now traded at around $83.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 55,489 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Alley Co LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 34.83%. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 78,630 shares as of 2021-03-31.