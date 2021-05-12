New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, Sells Renaissance IPO ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

- New Purchases: BNL, SCHD, VYM, IWY, IEFA, XLV, QCLN, MBB, IEMG, IWV, TIP, QUAL, VO, VNQ,
- Added Positions: BSV, VIGI, XT, IGSB, VOO, CWB, VIG, EMB, ARKK, VCSH, MINT, PFF, RSP, VXF, VHT, IWD, IJH, IBB, ARKG, FLRN, GLDM, PGF,
- Reduced Positions: SPY, USMV, SPLV, SRVR, FVD, MTUM, VEU, BND, IVW,
- Sold Out: IPO, IWP, JETS, JKK, SMH, VOT,
- Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL) - 3,568,614 shares, 12.06% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 315,241 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.27%
- First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 1,140,478 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 391,863 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.18%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 65,089 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.83%
New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.82 and $19.58, with an estimated average price of $18.5. The stock is now traded at around $20.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.06%. The holding were 3,568,614 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $76.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 85,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $106.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 40,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY)
New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $127.03 and $139.24, with an estimated average price of $133.81. The stock is now traded at around $139.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,148 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $122.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,624 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 255.62%. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 144,824 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI)
New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.13%. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $83.27. The stock is now traded at around $84.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 115,691 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 34.89%. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 214,694 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 69.98%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $380.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 14,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (CWB)
New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 59.46%. The purchase prices were between $81.13 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $86.26. The stock is now traded at around $82.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 66,294 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)
New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.42%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08. The stock is now traded at around $111.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 42,817 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO)
New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Renaissance IPO ETF. The sale prices were between $59.15 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $67.53.Sold Out: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)
New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The sale prices were between $21.38 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $24.54.Sold Out: iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IWP)
New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $96.89 and $111.99, with an estimated average price of $104.51.Sold Out: iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (JKK)
New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $290.05 and $348.9, with an estimated average price of $320.04.Sold Out: VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)
New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The sale prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93.Sold Out: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)
New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $204.57 and $230.14, with an estimated average price of $216.76.
Here is the complete portfolio of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC.
