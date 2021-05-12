New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, Sells Renaissance IPO ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

New Purchases: BNL, SCHD, VYM, IWY, IEFA, XLV, QCLN, MBB, IEMG, IWV, TIP, QUAL, VO, VNQ,

BNL, SCHD, VYM, IWY, IEFA, XLV, QCLN, MBB, IEMG, IWV, TIP, QUAL, VO, VNQ, Added Positions: BSV, VIGI, XT, IGSB, VOO, CWB, VIG, EMB, ARKK, VCSH, MINT, PFF, RSP, VXF, VHT, IWD, IJH, IBB, ARKG, FLRN, GLDM, PGF,

BSV, VIGI, XT, IGSB, VOO, CWB, VIG, EMB, ARKK, VCSH, MINT, PFF, RSP, VXF, VHT, IWD, IJH, IBB, ARKG, FLRN, GLDM, PGF, Reduced Positions: SPY, USMV, SPLV, SRVR, FVD, MTUM, VEU, BND, IVW,

SPY, USMV, SPLV, SRVR, FVD, MTUM, VEU, BND, IVW, Sold Out: IPO, IWP, JETS, JKK, SMH, VOT,

Wellesley, MA, based Investment company New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC Current Portfolio ) buys Broadstone Net Lease Inc, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF, sells Renaissance IPO ETF, Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF, iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q1, New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC owns 89 stocks with a total value of $541 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL) - 3,568,614 shares, 12.06% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 315,241 shares, 8.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.27% First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (FVD) - 1,140,478 shares, 8.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.72% BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 391,863 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.18% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 65,089 shares, 4.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.83%

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Broadstone Net Lease Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.82 and $19.58, with an estimated average price of $18.5. The stock is now traded at around $20.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 12.06%. The holding were 3,568,614 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $63.23 and $73.67, with an estimated average price of $68.24. The stock is now traded at around $76.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.16%. The holding were 85,703 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.81 and $101.83, with an estimated average price of $95.92. The stock is now traded at around $106.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 40,420 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $127.03 and $139.24, with an estimated average price of $133.81. The stock is now traded at around $139.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 6,200 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. The purchase prices were between $68.58 and $73.12, with an estimated average price of $71.46. The stock is now traded at around $75.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 7,148 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC initiated holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $110.42 and $118.09, with an estimated average price of $115.08. The stock is now traded at around $122.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 4,624 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 255.62%. The purchase prices were between $81.91 and $82.54, with an estimated average price of $82.3. The stock is now traded at around $82.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 144,824 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.13%. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $85.83, with an estimated average price of $83.27. The stock is now traded at around $84.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.26%. The holding were 115,691 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF by 34.89%. The purchase prices were between $54.34 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $54.67. The stock is now traded at around $54.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.56%. The holding were 214,694 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 69.98%. The purchase prices were between $337.84 and $364.3, with an estimated average price of $353.45. The stock is now traded at around $380.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 14,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 59.46%. The purchase prices were between $81.13 and $91.92, with an estimated average price of $86.26. The stock is now traded at around $82.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 66,294 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.42%. The purchase prices were between $106.38 and $114.25, with an estimated average price of $111.08. The stock is now traded at around $111.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 42,817 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Renaissance IPO ETF. The sale prices were between $59.15 and $76.13, with an estimated average price of $67.53.

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF. The sale prices were between $21.38 and $28.71, with an estimated average price of $24.54.

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $96.89 and $111.99, with an estimated average price of $104.51.

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $290.05 and $348.9, with an estimated average price of $320.04.

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF. The sale prices were between $216.22 and $256.12, with an estimated average price of $236.93.

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $204.57 and $230.14, with an estimated average price of $216.76.