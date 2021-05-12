Atria Investments Llc Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard Dividen

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Atria Investments Llc Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard Dividen

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Charlotte, NC, based Investment company Atria Investments Llc (Current Portfolio) buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atria Investments Llc. As of 2021Q1, Atria Investments Llc owns 653 stocks with a total value of $4.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of ATRIA INVESTMENTS LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/atria+investments+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of ATRIA INVESTMENTS LLC
  1. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 1,212,522 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.42%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 262,683 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.35%
  3. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 1,540,360 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.59%
  4. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,113,822 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.6%
  5. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 246,779 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.53%
New Purchase: FIRST TR EXCHANGE (HYLS)

Atria Investments Llc initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $47.84 and $48.5, with an estimated average price of $48.26. The stock is now traded at around $48.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 236,317 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW)

Atria Investments Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $36.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 270,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)

Atria Investments Llc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.34, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $27.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 260,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV)

Atria Investments Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $79.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 93,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FIRST TR L CAP VAL (FTA)

Atria Investments Llc initiated holding in FIRST TR L CAP VAL. The purchase prices were between $53.9 and $64.12, with an estimated average price of $59.53. The stock is now traded at around $67.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 81,854 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Atria Investments Llc initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $596.5 and $661.55, with an estimated average price of $625.33. The stock is now traded at around $685.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)

Atria Investments Llc added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 1957.87%. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 739,247 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Atria Investments Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 422.74%. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $53.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 556,736 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Atria Investments Llc added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 756.77%. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 492,916 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (VMBS)

Atria Investments Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 68.28%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $54.02, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 920,112 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Atria Investments Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 22.35%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $414.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 262,683 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Atria Investments Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 236.16%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 274,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG)

Atria Investments Llc sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15.

Sold Out: Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Atria Investments Llc sold out a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29.

Sold Out: BeiGene Ltd (BGNE)

Atria Investments Llc sold out a holding in BeiGene Ltd. The sale prices were between $258.39 and $382.12, with an estimated average price of $330.99.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)

Atria Investments Llc sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)

Atria Investments Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $29.47 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $30.06.

Sold Out: Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB)

Atria Investments Llc sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The sale prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59.



Here is the complete portfolio of ATRIA INVESTMENTS LLC. Also check out:

1. ATRIA INVESTMENTS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. ATRIA INVESTMENTS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. ATRIA INVESTMENTS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that ATRIA INVESTMENTS LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider