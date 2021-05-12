Atria Investments Llc Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard Dividen

New Purchases: HYLS, SPDW, RPV, IYE, FTA, CHTR, PDBC, ICVT, VTWO, VONV, SPYD, GPC, ALB, SLB, PBCT, HUM, EMN, EOG, FHN, HCA, RYAAY, BAX, EWN, FTSL, LEG, MAR, DJP, BX, SPEM, AGGY, FRPT, FBHS, VV, EBND, EWA, PTNQ, GSG, IYJ, IYC, ITB, INDA, IOO, WBA, BBVA, ITUB, BRKS, CBRE, CRH, CE, ABEV, STZ, ENTG, FNF, FITB, FMX, IBN, JWN, PXD, PEG, EVR, IFF, TRV, TD, BFAM, AIN, AON, KMI, SPTL, OZK, GIB, SBNY, SRE, ROK, DTE, NBIX,

MINT, EFV, IUSB, VMBS, SPY, SHY, IGSB, SCHX, AMZN, DIA, IJR, MSFT, VGIT, NFLX, IVOL, BND, GOVT, XLF, CVX, LRCX, PYPL, AOK, AGG, GLDM, HYLB, ANSS, EMR, BIL, VOO, CAT, XOM, USB, AMCR, VTV, ACN, ADBE, GWW, VUG, ABT, CCI, FDX, LOW, PPG, BSV, FBT, MUB, VCSH, AOS, ADM, FIS, EXPD, BEN, SYY, WST, MA, FB, PNR, IWM, SUB, VXF, VYM, XLE, AMAT, AZO, TFC, BLK, COF, CI, DHI, D, MRK, MU, NUE, PH, CRM, SNPS, TJX, TXN, TMO, TSCO, UNP, PM, NOW, GSLC, LMBS, PSCT, TIP, VDC, MO, BLL, BAC, CME, DE, DLR, ETN, GOOGL, MNST, HD, JNJ, LMT, MMC, LIN, SBUX, UL, UPS, UNH, ANTM, EBAY, TEL, AVGO, ABBV, VEEV, BIV, BLV, BOND, EEM, IEI, SCHD, SPSB, VB, VCIT, VCLT, VCR, VIS, VOX, VRP, MMM, PLD, ATVI, AEP, AXP, ABC, AZPN, ADSK, BCE, COG, CP, CERN, CHD, CSCO, CLX, CMCSA, COP, CS, DXCM, DEO, ENB, EQIX, EL, FISV, GD, GILD, LHX, HSY, HON, IBM, IEX, TT, INTC, ISRG, KLAC, MDLZ, MKL, MAS, MET, MCHP, MS, MORN, NVDA, NKE, NSC, NVO, ORCL, PAYX, PFE, ROL, SAP, SBAC, POOL, STT, TOT, VZ, WFC, HEI.A, CMG, IBKR, LULU, MSCI, VRSK, TSLA, BERY, WDAY, ZTS, FOXF, GOOG, ASND, OLLI, TEAM, BL, GSHD, ALC, UBER, NCNO, DCT, ANGL, DLN, EMQQ, EWG, FNX, GDX, GVI, IXN, LDUR, MOAT, PGX, PNQI, PSCH, PTLC, VAW, VBR, VDE, VFH, VO, VOE, VPU, VSMV, VTEB, XLY, AAON, ABB, AAP, AFL, ARE, ALGN, AMED, AIG, AMT, AMP, ADI, ADP, BBY, BMY, BTI, BAM, CDNS, CM, CNI, CRL, CHKP, CHE, CTXS, CSGP, CTSH, CAG, COO, CPRT, COST, DUK, EIX, EW, ELS, ERIC, EXR, NEE, FAST, IT, GPN, GPK, HDB, HBAN, MTCH, INFO, ITW, ILMN, JBHT, JKHY, KNX, LEN, LII, MCO, MSI, ES, NTRS, ORLY, ODFL, PNC, PPL, PKG, PUK, RIO, SNY, SMG, SWKS, STE, TFX, THO, TM, TSN, VMC, WPC, WRB, WCN, WM, WEC, YUM, RDS.B, DFS, MELI, AWK, ULTA, BUD, SPSC, GRFS, PSX, PANW, HASI, IQV, CDW, CHGG, ALLE, PCTY, PAYC, GLOB, LBRDK, BKI, CWEN, SQ, TTD, YUMC, LW, PAGS, AVLR, FTDR, ELAN, DOW, GO, BEPC, EWU, FDN, IBUY, IJH, IWD, IYT, MNA, SOXX, SPIB, SPTM, VEU, VGSH, XHB, XLRE, Reduced Positions: QQQ, LQD, VIG, IVV, VGT, FIXD, EFAV, IEFA, TLT, USMV, SCHP, IEMG, MBB, HYG, VHT, TSM, RSP, FCX, IWF, TWLO, JNK, SCHG, IDXX, SONY, SCCO, EMB, INFY, SPGI, MTD, ESGE, IHI, ESGU, T, A, CWB, XLP, AAPL, DG, EFA, EFG, IVE, AMG, LLY, FLOT, GLD, UWM, CB, APD, CINF, KO, MKC, QCOM, ROP, BNDX, IAU, IEF, XLU, AMD, BF.B, ECL, INTU, MDT, REGN, ROST, GM, EWY, MTUM, SCHE, SCHM, VEA, VLUE, XLB, XLK, AMGN, CSX, LUMN, CL, DLTR, MCD, NUAN, PEP, V, FVC, JKH, QUAL, RYT, SHV, SPHB, VBK, VOT, XLI, APH, BIIB, SCHW, CLH, GLW, CCK, EA, FDS, JPM, JCI, KMB, MGA, MFC, NVS, PG, TGT, TER, RTX, VRTX, VOD, WMT, ZBH, LBTYK, NXPI, TAL, ICLR, ATHM, SHOP, FLOW, SITE, DELL, CTVA, CRWD, NOVA, ARKK, IGIB, DFEB, FTCS, FTSM, FVD, HYS, JHML, JPST, SPLV, SPYG, USHY, VNQ, VWO, XLC, XT, AKAM, ALL, AZN, KMX, CAH, CTAS, C, CMI, DOV, DD, GIS, GS, EQC, HPQ, ICE, KR, LKQ, LH, LVS, LOGI, MLM, MCK, NGG, PGR, PRU, DGX, LUV, SWK, TECH, WSO, ZBRA, AER, FRC, XYL, SPLK, FIVE, TWTR, NEP, BABA, RACE, ACWI, DBEM, DVY, FMB, FPX, FXL, IQLT, IVOO, IVW, OEF, PEY, SCHO, SJNK, XLG,

Charlotte, NC, based Investment company Atria Investments Llc Current Portfolio ) buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Vanguard Information Technology ETF, BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Atria Investments Llc. As of 2021Q1, Atria Investments Llc owns 653 stocks with a total value of $4.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 1,212,522 shares, 3.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.42% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 262,683 shares, 2.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.35% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 1,540,360 shares, 2.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.59% BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 1,113,822 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.6% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 246,779 shares, 1.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.53%

Atria Investments Llc initiated holding in FIRST TR EXCHANGE. The purchase prices were between $47.84 and $48.5, with an estimated average price of $48.26. The stock is now traded at around $48.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 236,317 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atria Investments Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF. The purchase prices were between $33.6 and $35.9, with an estimated average price of $35.06. The stock is now traded at around $36.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 270,509 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atria Investments Llc initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.34, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $27.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 260,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atria Investments Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $60.36 and $76.31, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $79.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 93,001 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atria Investments Llc initiated holding in FIRST TR L CAP VAL. The purchase prices were between $53.9 and $64.12, with an estimated average price of $59.53. The stock is now traded at around $67.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 81,854 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atria Investments Llc initiated holding in Charter Communications Inc. The purchase prices were between $596.5 and $661.55, with an estimated average price of $625.33. The stock is now traded at around $685.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 7,426 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atria Investments Llc added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 1957.87%. The purchase prices were between $101.91 and $102.11, with an estimated average price of $102.01. The stock is now traded at around $101.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.66%. The holding were 739,247 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atria Investments Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 422.74%. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $53.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 556,736 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atria Investments Llc added to a holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 756.77%. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 492,916 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atria Investments Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 68.28%. The purchase prices were between $53.27 and $54.02, with an estimated average price of $53.72. The stock is now traded at around $53.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 920,112 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atria Investments Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 22.35%. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $414.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 262,683 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atria Investments Llc added to a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 236.16%. The purchase prices were between $86.17 and $86.34, with an estimated average price of $86.28. The stock is now traded at around $86.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 274,870 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Atria Investments Llc sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $44.72 and $45.61, with an estimated average price of $45.15.

Atria Investments Llc sold out a holding in Schwab International Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $35.74 and $38.15, with an estimated average price of $37.29.

Atria Investments Llc sold out a holding in BeiGene Ltd. The sale prices were between $258.39 and $382.12, with an estimated average price of $330.99.

Atria Investments Llc sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $87.78 and $105.25, with an estimated average price of $98.37.

Atria Investments Llc sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $29.47 and $30.6, with an estimated average price of $30.06.

Atria Investments Llc sold out a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF. The sale prices were between $89.77 and $97.61, with an estimated average price of $94.59.