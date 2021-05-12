Logo
Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc Buys West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, TC Energy Corp, Shaw Communications Inc, Sells Norbord Inc, Magna International Inc, Teck Resources

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Montreal, A8, based Investment company Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, TC Energy Corp, Shaw Communications Inc, AbbVie Inc, Berry Global Group Inc, sells Norbord Inc, Magna International Inc, Teck Resources, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, China Mobile during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. As of 2021Q1, Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc owns 101 stocks with a total value of $7.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of LETKO, BROSSEAU & ASSOCIATES INC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/letko%2C+brosseau+%26+associates+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of LETKO, BROSSEAU & ASSOCIATES INC
  1. Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 4,675,334 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.82%
  2. Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) - 13,352,694 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.54%
  3. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) - 9,254,442 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.84%
  4. Bank of Montreal (BMO) - 2,941,844 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.87%
  5. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 3,842,840 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.83%
New Purchase: West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd (WFG)

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $74.4, with an estimated average price of $65.91. The stock is now traded at around $84.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 2,034,879 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc initiated holding in Berry Global Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.19 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $56.5. The stock is now traded at around $68.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 401,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (SPR)

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc initiated holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $52.01, with an estimated average price of $42.62. The stock is now traded at around $43.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 500,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR)

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc initiated holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.11 and $67.92, with an estimated average price of $61.94. The stock is now traded at around $68.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 344,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.81 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $95.94. The stock is now traded at around $100.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 78,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Precision Drilling Corp (PDS)

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc initiated holding in Precision Drilling Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.49 and $27.86, with an estimated average price of $22.59. The stock is now traded at around $25.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 186,976 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: TC Energy Corp (TRP)

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc added to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 569.81%. The purchase prices were between $40.72 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $44.3. The stock is now traded at around $50.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 1,972,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Shaw Communications Inc (SJR)

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc added to a holding in Shaw Communications Inc by 1248.75%. The purchase prices were between $17.13 and $28.03, with an estimated average price of $19.66. The stock is now traded at around $29.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 2,707,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 44.78%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.98. The stock is now traded at around $114.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 773,104 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Yatra Online Inc (YTRA)

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc added to a holding in Yatra Online Inc by 30.53%. The purchase prices were between $1.88 and $2.92, with an estimated average price of $2.33. The stock is now traded at around $1.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,138,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Norbord Inc (OSB)

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Norbord Inc. The sale prices were between $39.92 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $42.46.

Sold Out: China Mobile Ltd (CHL)

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.

Sold Out: Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel (ELP)

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel. The sale prices were between $5.19 and $7.15, with an estimated average price of $6.08.

Sold Out: ViacomCBS Inc (VIAC)

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.73.

Sold Out: Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE)

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. The sale prices were between $11.57 and $16.05, with an estimated average price of $13.81.



Here is the complete portfolio of LETKO, BROSSEAU & ASSOCIATES INC. Also check out:

1. LETKO, BROSSEAU & ASSOCIATES INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. LETKO, BROSSEAU & ASSOCIATES INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. LETKO, BROSSEAU & ASSOCIATES INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that LETKO, BROSSEAU & ASSOCIATES INC keeps buying
