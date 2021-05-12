Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc Buys West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, TC Energy Corp, Shaw Communications Inc, Sells Norbord Inc, Magna International Inc, Teck Resources

New Purchases: WFG, BERY, SPR, QSR, VT, PDS, ARDX, KMB, ONCR,

Montreal, A8, based Investment company Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc Current Portfolio ) buys West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd, TC Energy Corp, Shaw Communications Inc, AbbVie Inc, Berry Global Group Inc, sells Norbord Inc, Magna International Inc, Teck Resources, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, China Mobile during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc. As of 2021Q1, Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc owns 101 stocks with a total value of $7.3 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) - 4,675,334 shares, 3.99% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.82% Manulife Financial Corp (MFC) - 13,352,694 shares, 3.92% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.54% Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ) - 9,254,442 shares, 3.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.84% Bank of Montreal (BMO) - 2,941,844 shares, 3.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 17.87% The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) - 3,842,840 shares, 3.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.83%

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc initiated holding in West Fraser Timber Co.Ltd. The purchase prices were between $59.67 and $74.4, with an estimated average price of $65.91. The stock is now traded at around $84.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2%. The holding were 2,034,879 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc initiated holding in Berry Global Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.19 and $62.41, with an estimated average price of $56.5. The stock is now traded at around $68.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 401,275 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc initiated holding in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $33.87 and $52.01, with an estimated average price of $42.62. The stock is now traded at around $43.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 500,575 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc initiated holding in Restaurant Brands International Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.11 and $67.92, with an estimated average price of $61.94. The stock is now traded at around $68.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 344,850 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.81 and $98.45, with an estimated average price of $95.94. The stock is now traded at around $100.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 78,900 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc initiated holding in Precision Drilling Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.49 and $27.86, with an estimated average price of $22.59. The stock is now traded at around $25.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 186,976 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc added to a holding in TC Energy Corp by 569.81%. The purchase prices were between $40.72 and $47.74, with an estimated average price of $44.3. The stock is now traded at around $50.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.05%. The holding were 1,972,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc added to a holding in Shaw Communications Inc by 1248.75%. The purchase prices were between $17.13 and $28.03, with an estimated average price of $19.66. The stock is now traded at around $29.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 2,707,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 44.78%. The purchase prices were between $102.3 and $112.62, with an estimated average price of $106.98. The stock is now traded at around $114.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 773,104 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc added to a holding in Yatra Online Inc by 30.53%. The purchase prices were between $1.88 and $2.92, with an estimated average price of $2.33. The stock is now traded at around $1.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,138,020 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Norbord Inc. The sale prices were between $39.92 and $45.31, with an estimated average price of $42.46.

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc sold out a holding in China Mobile Ltd. The sale prices were between $26.1 and $29.35, with an estimated average price of $27.51.

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Cia Paranaense De Energia Copel. The sale prices were between $5.19 and $7.15, with an estimated average price of $6.08.

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $36.6 and $100.34, with an estimated average price of $60.43.

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $222.72 and $270.83, with an estimated average price of $245.73.

Letko, Brosseau & Associates Inc sold out a holding in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. The sale prices were between $11.57 and $16.05, with an estimated average price of $13.81.