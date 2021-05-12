Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners, LLC Buys 3M Co, Progressive Corp, BlackRock Inc, Sells Shopify Inc, Consolidated Edison Inc

New Purchases: PGR, BLK, KR, VWO, IJH, IJR,

Investment company Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys 3M Co, Progressive Corp, BlackRock Inc, The Kroger Co, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, sells Shopify Inc, Consolidated Edison Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners, LLC owns 100 stocks with a total value of $188 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 66,135 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.85% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,784 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.62% Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 26,531 shares, 2.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.42% Accenture PLC (ACN) - 15,305 shares, 2.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.13% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 16,022 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.33%

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Progressive Corp. The purchase prices were between $85.13 and $98.88, with an estimated average price of $90.98. The stock is now traded at around $105.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 7,030 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Inc. The purchase prices were between $683.21 and $779.75, with an estimated average price of $725.35. The stock is now traded at around $844.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 454 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in The Kroger Co. The purchase prices were between $31.52 and $38.75, with an estimated average price of $34.12. The stock is now traded at around $38.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 7,230 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.28 and $56.42, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $52.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 4,439 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $225.7 and $267.22, with an estimated average price of $249.09. The stock is now traded at around $270.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 805 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $109.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 1,975 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in 3M Co by 89.55%. The purchase prices were between $165.2 and $195.74, with an estimated average price of $178.75. The stock is now traded at around $203.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 9,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners, LLC added to a holding in Cincinnati Financial Corp by 22.97%. The purchase prices were between $83.7 and $108.93, with an estimated average price of $95.62. The stock is now traded at around $118.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,054 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Shopify Inc. The sale prices were between $1039.91 and $1474, with an estimated average price of $1210.3.