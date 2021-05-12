New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Buys FuboTV Inc, Accenture PLC, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Viatris Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp

New Purchases: FUBO, ACN, AMZN, SLV, SPY, HD, INTC, SPHB, TXN, UPS, EMB, MMC, VTRS,

Westerly, RI, based Investment company New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Current Portfolio ) buys FuboTV Inc, Accenture PLC, Amazon.com Inc, iShares Silver Trust, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells Viatris Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New England Professional Planning Group Inc.. As of 2021Q1, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. owns 53 stocks with a total value of $163 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 117,249 shares, 30.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28% iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 576,846 shares, 25.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 108,564 shares, 18.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 137,412 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51% Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 91,606 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.19%

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. initiated holding in FuboTV Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.06 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $35.76. The stock is now traded at around $17.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 115,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.43. The stock is now traded at around $287.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3172.24. The stock is now traded at around $3223.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 82 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,004 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $414.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 634 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.45. The stock is now traded at around $55.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,273 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 33.99%. The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $130.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 26.00%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $231.77. The stock is now traded at around $246.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,971 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.75%. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $114.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,862 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.87%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.