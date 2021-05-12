New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Buys FuboTV Inc, Accenture PLC, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Viatris Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Buys FuboTV Inc, Accenture PLC, Amazon.com Inc, Sells Viatris Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Westerly, RI, based Investment company New England Professional Planning Group Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys FuboTV Inc, Accenture PLC, Amazon.com Inc, iShares Silver Trust, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells Viatris Inc, Exxon Mobil Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, New England Professional Planning Group Inc.. As of 2021Q1, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. owns 53 stocks with a total value of $163 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/new+england+professional+planning+group+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 117,249 shares, 30.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.28%
  2. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 576,846 shares, 25.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.26%
  3. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 108,564 shares, 18.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.5%
  4. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 137,412 shares, 9.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.51%
  5. Pfizer Inc (PFE) - 91,606 shares, 2.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.19%
New Purchase: FuboTV Inc (FUBO)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. initiated holding in FuboTV Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.06 and $52.4, with an estimated average price of $35.76. The stock is now traded at around $17.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.22%. The holding were 115,950 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Accenture PLC (ACN)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. initiated holding in Accenture PLC. The purchase prices were between $241.92 and $280.77, with an estimated average price of $258.43. The stock is now traded at around $287.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 1,003 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3172.24. The stock is now traded at around $3223.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 82 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Silver Trust (SLV)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. initiated holding in iShares Silver Trust. The purchase prices were between $22.26 and $26.76, with an estimated average price of $24.35. The stock is now traded at around $25.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 10,004 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. initiated holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The purchase prices were between $367.59 and $396.33, with an estimated average price of $384.57. The stock is now traded at around $414.210000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 634 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $49.67 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $59.45. The stock is now traded at around $55.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,273 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond (LQD)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond by 33.99%. The purchase prices were between $128.19 and $136.61, with an estimated average price of $132.53. The stock is now traded at around $130.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 26.00%. The purchase prices were between $212.25 and $244.99, with an estimated average price of $231.77. The stock is now traded at around $246.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,971 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 44.75%. The purchase prices were between $113.08 and $117.3, with an estimated average price of $115.27. The stock is now traded at around $114.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,862 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. added to a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.87%. The purchase prices were between $85.44 and $87.17, with an estimated average price of $86.42. The stock is now traded at around $87.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 3,500 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: Viatris Inc (VIA)

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. sold out a holding in Viatris Inc. The sale prices were between $11.2 and $15.4, with an estimated average price of $13.59.



Here is the complete portfolio of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.. Also check out:

1. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.'s Undervalued Stocks
2. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.'s Top Growth Companies, and
3. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.'s High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that New England Professional Planning Group Inc. keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider