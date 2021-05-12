Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sumo Logic Inc, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Tesla Inc

- New Purchases: SUMO, FTEC, IVV, BOND, CSCO, VUG,
- Added Positions: VTI, VEA, CRM, IEFA, AMZN, GOOGL, BRK.B, JNJ, VNQ, COST, V,
- Reduced Positions: TSLA, AAPL, HD, VT,
- Sold Out: IGSB,
These are the top 5 holdings of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.
- United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 81,858 shares, 27.55% of the total portfolio.
- iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 66,368 shares, 11.94% of the total portfolio.
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 68,730 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.12%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD) - 61,465 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio.
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 37,566 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.96%
Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. initiated holding in Sumo Logic Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.38 and $40.25, with an estimated average price of $29.38. The stock is now traded at around $17.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 66,631 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)
Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.13 and $112.27, with an estimated average price of $106.11. The stock is now traded at around $107.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 9,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $415.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 1,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)
Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. initiated holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.66 and $112.09, with an estimated average price of $110.64. The stock is now traded at around $109.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 2,767 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 5,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $264.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 797 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 330.84%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $214.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 7,949 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.96%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 37,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)
Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 97.22%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.75. The stock is now traded at around $215.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 3,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 22.54%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3172.24. The stock is now traded at around $3223.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 87 shares as of 2021-03-31.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.34 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $54.67.
