Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sumo Logic Inc, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Tesla Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Sumo Logic Inc, Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.. As of 2021Q1, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. owns 36 stocks with a total value of $51 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.'s stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/waypoint+wealth+partners+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.
  1. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 81,858 shares, 27.55% of the total portfolio.
  2. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 66,368 shares, 11.94% of the total portfolio.
  3. BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 68,730 shares, 9.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.12%
  4. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Select ETF (ESGD) - 61,465 shares, 9.24% of the total portfolio.
  5. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 37,566 shares, 3.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 37.96%
New Purchase: Sumo Logic Inc (SUMO)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. initiated holding in Sumo Logic Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.38 and $40.25, with an estimated average price of $29.38. The stock is now traded at around $17.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 66,631 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. initiated holding in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $100.13 and $112.27, with an estimated average price of $106.11. The stock is now traded at around $107.110000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.04%. The holding were 9,730 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $368.98 and $397.82, with an estimated average price of $385.98. The stock is now traded at around $415.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 1,090 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: PIMCO Active Bond ETF (BOND)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. initiated holding in PIMCO Active Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $108.66 and $112.09, with an estimated average price of $110.64. The stock is now traded at around $109.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 2,767 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.96 and $52.57, with an estimated average price of $46.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 5,071 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $242.78 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $256.33. The stock is now traded at around $264.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 797 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 330.84%. The purchase prices were between $191.23 and $208.16, with an estimated average price of $201.72. The stock is now traded at around $214.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.5%. The holding were 7,949 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.96%. The purchase prices were between $46.65 and $49.82, with an estimated average price of $48.66. The stock is now traded at around $51.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1%. The holding were 37,566 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Salesforce.com Inc (CRM)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 97.22%. The purchase prices were between $205.33 and $248.59, with an estimated average price of $222.75. The stock is now traded at around $215.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 3,047 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 22.54%. The purchase prices were between $2951.95 and $3380, with an estimated average price of $3172.24. The stock is now traded at around $3223.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 87 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $54.34 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $54.67.



Here is the complete portfolio of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.. Also check out:

