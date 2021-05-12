Summit X, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

New Purchases: EFV, IUSB, IYE, IDV, FDX, NKE, ALLY, EMB, AMAT, DASH, EXPE, PDD, WKHS, ODFL, SYF, CVX, IPO, QCLN, LITE, MJ, MPC, WFC, CFG, DKNG, NIO, IIPR, EBAY, CASY, BIOL,

Investment company Summit X, LLC Current Portfolio ) buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Fidelity Total Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Energy ETF, sells iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit X, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Summit X, LLC owns 251 stocks with a total value of $357 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 140,998 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.49% iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 39,147 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.41% iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 93,396 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.40% iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 129,778 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.14% iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 88,387 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.48%

Summit X, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $53.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 108,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit X, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 77,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit X, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.34, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $27.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 62,659 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit X, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.1 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $30.65. The stock is now traded at around $33.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 39,276 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit X, LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.64. The stock is now traded at around $305.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 4,109 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit X, LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.14. The stock is now traded at around $137.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 6,835 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit X, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 74.82%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $109.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 55,283 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit X, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 78.11%. The purchase prices were between $52.07 and $53.83, with an estimated average price of $53.04. The stock is now traded at around $52.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 97,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit X, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 52.45%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.63. The stock is now traded at around $136.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 30,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit X, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 101.84%. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $164.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 13,021 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit X, LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 133.41%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $50.38. The stock is now traded at around $54.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 31,609 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit X, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 29.25%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1968.43. The stock is now traded at around $2270.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,068 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Summit X, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The sale prices were between $53.19 and $57, with an estimated average price of $55.26.

Summit X, LLC sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.41.

Summit X, LLC sold out a holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP. The sale prices were between $49.02 and $54.28, with an estimated average price of $52.24.

Summit X, LLC sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $85.51, with an estimated average price of $78.55.

Summit X, LLC sold out a holding in Essex Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $227.22 and $293.76, with an estimated average price of $258.82.

Summit X, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.