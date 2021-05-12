Summit X, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Summit X, LLC Buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Sells iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Summit X, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF, iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF, iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, Fidelity Total Bond ETF, iShares U.S. Energy ETF, sells iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund, iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond , BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF, iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q1, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Summit X, LLC. As of 2021Q1, Summit X, LLC owns 251 stocks with a total value of $357 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Summit X, LLC's stock buys and sells,go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/summit+x%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Summit X, LLC
  1. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 140,998 shares, 4.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.49%
  2. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 39,147 shares, 4.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.41%
  3. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 93,396 shares, 3.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.40%
  4. iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU) - 129,778 shares, 3.30% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.14%
  5. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 88,387 shares, 2.81% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.48%
New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV)

Summit X, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $46.93 and $51.65, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $53.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.54%. The holding were 108,255 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB)

Summit X, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.47 and $54.23, with an estimated average price of $53.42. The stock is now traded at around $52.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.14%. The holding were 77,159 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: iShares U.S. Energy ETF (IYE)

Summit X, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Energy ETF. The purchase prices were between $20.2 and $28.34, with an estimated average price of $24.5. The stock is now traded at around $27.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 62,659 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF (IDV)

Summit X, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares International Select Dividend ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.1 and $31.66, with an estimated average price of $30.65. The stock is now traded at around $33.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 39,276 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: FedEx Corp (FDX)

Summit X, LLC initiated holding in FedEx Corp. The purchase prices were between $235.34 and $285.92, with an estimated average price of $257.64. The stock is now traded at around $305.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 4,109 shares as of 2021-03-31.

New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)

Summit X, LLC initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $128.64 and $147.05, with an estimated average price of $139.14. The stock is now traded at around $137.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 6,835 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)

Summit X, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 74.82%. The purchase prices were between $90.81 and $114.72, with an estimated average price of $104.43. The stock is now traded at around $109.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 55,283 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND)

Summit X, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 78.11%. The purchase prices were between $52.07 and $53.83, with an estimated average price of $53.04. The stock is now traded at around $52.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 97,560 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Summit X, LLC added to a holding in Procter & Gamble Co by 52.45%. The purchase prices were between $122.15 and $140.16, with an estimated average price of $130.63. The stock is now traded at around $136.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 30,546 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)

Summit X, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 101.84%. The purchase prices were between $149.91 and $177.94, with an estimated average price of $165.25. The stock is now traded at around $164.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 13,021 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Summit X, LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 133.41%. The purchase prices were between $48.15 and $54.84, with an estimated average price of $50.38. The stock is now traded at around $54.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 31,609 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Summit X, LLC added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 29.25%. The purchase prices were between $1722.88 and $2118.62, with an estimated average price of $1968.43. The stock is now traded at around $2270.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,068 shares as of 2021-03-31.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund (ACWX)

Summit X, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Ex US Index Fund. The sale prices were between $53.19 and $57, with an estimated average price of $55.26.

Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Summit X, LLC sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $21.73 and $39, with an estimated average price of $27.41.

Sold Out: Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP)

Summit X, LLC sold out a holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP. The sale prices were between $49.02 and $54.28, with an estimated average price of $52.24.

Sold Out: Colgate-Palmolive Co (CL)

Summit X, LLC sold out a holding in Colgate-Palmolive Co. The sale prices were between $74.44 and $85.51, with an estimated average price of $78.55.

Sold Out: Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)

Summit X, LLC sold out a holding in Essex Property Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $227.22 and $293.76, with an estimated average price of $258.82.

Sold Out: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Summit X, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $133.74 and $156.95, with an estimated average price of $144.6.



Here is the complete portfolio of Summit X, LLC. Also check out:

1. Summit X, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Summit X, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Summit X, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Summit X, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar

insider