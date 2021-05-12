Logo
EML Has Been Named As A Supplier On Crown Commercial Service's (CCS) Voucher Schemes Framework Agreement

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image



EML Payments Limited (ASX: EML) (S&P/ASX 200) is honoured to be part of a new framework now available to quickly and efficiently set up voucher schemes to support citizens in the UK, particularly in times of need. The Voucher Schemes framework (RM6255) gives access to voucher-based solutions to meet a wide range of citizen needs and is the first of its kind.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210512005094/en/

EML is a company on the inaugural Crown Commercial Service Voucher Schemes framework of its kind in the UK. (Photo: Business Wire)

EML is a company on the inaugural Crown Commercial Service Voucher Schemes framework of its kind in the UK. (Photo: Business Wire)



Lee Britton, CEO Europe at EML, said: ''We're delighted to be a supplier on this first framework for the UK. The fully managed service includes the design, implementation and management of schemes tailored to specific needs. That could be grocery or non-grocery vouchers for people in need or rewards for survey completions. As standard, vouchers are issued as e-vouchers and are 'closed-loop,' commonly known as gift cards. We look forward to working hard to put schemes in place that meet the particular needs of recipients.''



Crown Commercial Service supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. In 2019/20, CCS helped the public sector to achieve commercial benefits worth over 1bn - supporting world-class public services that offer best value for taxpayers.



Notes To Editors



Crown Commercial Service (CCS) is an Executive Agency of the Cabinet Office, supporting the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services.



To find out more about CCS visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.crowncommercial.gov.uk%2F+%0A
Follow us on Twitter: @gov_procurement


LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com%2Fcompany%2F2827044



About EML Payments Limited



EML provides an innovative payment solutions platform, helping businesses all over the world create awesome customer experiences. Wherever money is in motion, our agile technology can power the payment process, so money can be moved quickly, conveniently and securely. We offer market-leading programme management and highly skilled payments expertise to create customisable feature-rich solutions for businesses, brands and their customers.



Come and explore the many opportunities our platform has to offer by visiting us at: EMLPayments.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210512005094/en/

