Electrolux invites the younger generation to explore solutions for a better living

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, May 12, 2021

STOCKHOLM, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux publishes an open letter to today's youth, inviting them to join forces with the company and some of the most influential change-makers of today to explore solutions for future sustainable homes. The aim is to learn more about young people's hopes, dreams and concerns, to be able to provide solutions tailored to their needs come 2030.

As a part of realizing the company's vision and bold 2030 targets for better and more sustainable living around the world, Electrolux invites today's youth to join a team of change-makers a collaboration between Electrolux, young minds from across the globe aiming to drive positive change, and leading change-makers and experts already making a difference today. Together with the company's innovation hub, the team will explore solutions for better living, starting with the future of clothes and garment care.

By seeking insights from the very people who will be setting up their own homes within a decade's time, Electrolux believes it will be better positioned to provide solutions that live up to the company purpose, Shape living for the better, for generations to come.

"We want to listen to those who will be starting up their own homes in the near future. What are their hopes and dreams when they think about their lives ten years from now? Their desires, choices and behaviors will play a critical role in shaping the evolution of better living. We want those who own the future to be part of defining it. Therefore, we take the opportunity to ask now to be able to provide solutions tailored to their needs, come 2030", says Jonas Samuelson, CEO Electrolux.

In the open letter, signed by CEO Jonas Samuelson, Electrolux invites young people between the ages of 15 and 20 to join the team of change-makers. The young people selected will then be accompanied by some of today's most influential change-makers to help explore solutions for better living in 2030.

As part of the same initiative, Electrolux will conduct a global survey in which almost 14 000 young people between the ages 15 to 20 will be asked about how they envision their future sustainable homes. Insights from the survey and the sessions with the change-makers will be used by Electrolux in its strive to create new innovations for a better living.

The initiative is part of Electrolux's ambitious plan to meet the bold targets for 2030 focusing on better eating, better garment care, better home environment and better company. It also widens the companys commitment to sustainability and contributes in bringing solutions to global challenges in a more meaningful way.

Read more about the team of change-makers and how to apply at www.betterlivingprogram.com/bl-2030/en.

For further information, please contact Electrolux Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/electrolux/r/electrolux-invites-the-younger-generation-to-explore-solutions-for-a-better-living,c3345511

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/electrolux-invites-the-younger-generation-to-explore-solutions-for-a-better-living-301289479.html

SOURCE Electrolux

