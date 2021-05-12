Logo
H.B. Fuller Achieves Food Safety System Certification in Lüneburg, Germany

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image



H.B. Fuller (NYSE: FUL) has successfully completed the Food Safety System Certification (FSSC 22000) for its plant in Lneburg, Germany, the companys largest in Europe and an important manufacturing facility within its global network to earn this key certificate.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210512005098/en/

H.B. Fuller site in Lneburg, Germany (Photo: Business Wire)

H.B. Fuller site in Lneburg, Germany (Photo: Business Wire)



FSSC 22000 is a recognized industry standard for food packaging suppliers by the Global Food Safety initiative (GFSI), a Coalition of Action from the Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) that brings together many of the worlds leading consumer goods companies to oversee food safety standards for businesses and to help ensure safe food for everyone.



Recent numbers from GFSI show that around the world, an estimated 600 million people become ill after eating contaminated food each year, and concerns over food hygiene have been intensified by the COVID-19 pandemic. H.B. Fuller produces and supplies adhesives used to manufacture packaging for many must-needed food and beverage products, many of which were deemed essential throughout the pandemic.



In recent years, the Lneburg site has undergone a journey of expansion and capability upgrades to better serve customers in core segments, namely packaging, converting, beverage labelling and hygiene, among other industries, says Dietrich Crail, senior vice president, Europe and global Rigid Packaging of H.B. Fuller. Many of our developments and programs in the packaging and labelling markets are devoted to working closely with customers, suppliers and other key partners to improve food packaging safety across our operations and products, which makes third-party assessments, such as FSSC 22000, a key step toward demonstrating the safety and security of our adhesives inside consumer food and beverage packaging. It is our goal to leverage our learnings from this process to build a global network of GFSI-certified manufacturing facilities.



The FSSC 22000 certificate was issued by an accredited third-party and certifies that H.B. Fuller food and beverage product lines in Lneburg, such Advantra, Advantra BOLDTM, ClarityTM , SwiftTherm, SwiftMelt, and Lunatack, fulfill the requirements of global industry food safe standards in accordance to GFSI.



For more information, visit H.B. Fullers Food+Safe+Packaging+page. To learn about the food safety management system FSSC 22000, go to www.fssc22000.com.



About H.B. Fuller:



Since 1887, H.B. Fuller has been a leading global adhesives provider focusing on perfecting adhesives, sealants and other specialty chemical products to improve products and lives. With fiscal 2020 net revenue of $2.8 billion, H.B. Fullers commitment to innovation brings together people, products and processes that answer and solve some of the worlds biggest challenges. Our reliable, responsive service creates lasting, rewarding connections with customers in electronics, disposable hygiene, health and beauty, transportation and infrastructure, aerospace, clean energy, packaging, construction, woodworking, general industries and other consumer businesses. And, our promise to our people connects them with opportunities to innovate and thrive. For more information, visit us at hbfuller.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210512005098/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)