The T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund's Top Buys

The T Rowe Price Equity Income Fund (Trades, Portfolio) bought shares of the following stocks during the first quarter of 2021, which ended on March 31.

International Flavors & Fragrances

The guru acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF), impacting the portfolio by 1.05%.

The company, which produces ingredients for the food, beverage, health, household goods, personal care and pharmaceutical industries, has a market cap of $36.46 billion and an enterprise value of $40.28 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 5.9% and return on assets of 2.74% are underperforming 60% of companies in the chemicals industry. Its financial strength is rated 5 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.15.



The largest guru shareholder of the company is Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.19% of outstanding shares, followed by Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 0.67% and First Pacific Advisors (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.17%.

Sempra Energy

The guru added 93.36% to its Sempra Energy (SRE) position, impacting the portfolio by 0.72%.

The U.S. company, which supplies natural gas and electricity, has a market cap of $41.36 billion and an enterprise value of $69.29 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 17.05% and return on assets of 5.85% are outperforming 78% of companies in the utilities, regulated industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.04 is far below the industry median of 0.24.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio)'s Point72 Asset Management with 0.18% of outstanding shares, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.13% and Elfun Trusts (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.10%.

Bank of New York Mellon

The guru established a new position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp. (BK), buying 1,950,000 shares. The trade had an impact of 0.51% on the portfolio.

The investment company has a market cap of $45.43 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 7.68% is outperforming 67% of companies in the asset management industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 5.77.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s Berkshire Hathaway with 8.16% of outstanding shares, followed by Dodge & Cox with 6.92% and First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.06%.

Citizens Financial Group

The guru bought 1,340,000 shares in Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG), impacting the portfolio by 0.33%.

The retail bank holding company has a market cap of $20.93 billion and an enterprise value of $18.22 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on assets of 0.9% is outperforming 55% of companies in the banks industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 1.79.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include HOTCHKIS & WILEY with 3.47% of outstanding shares, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.28% and Jeremy Grantham (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.08%.

Entergy

The firm established a new position in Entergy Corp . (ETR) worth 525,000 shares, impacting the portfolio by 0.29%.

The integrated utility has a market cap of $21.59 billion and an enterprise value of $45.62 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of 12.61% and return on assets of 2.91% are outperforming 55% of companies in the utilities, regulated industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.07.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Barrow, Hanley, Mewhinney & Strauss with 0.91% of outstanding shares, followed by Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)' Renaissance Technologies with 0.49% and Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.21%.

Volkswagen

The guru increased the position in Volkswagen AG (XTER:VOW3) by 21.09%, impacting the portfolio by 0.24%.

Sanofi

The guru added 54.35% to its position in Sanofi SA (XPAR:SAN), impacting the portfolio by 0.22%.

