Smead Value Fund Buys Chevron, Viatris

Smead Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio) sold shares of the following stocks during the first quarter of 2021, which ended on March 31.

Chevron

The guru's Chevron Corp. (CVX) position was increased by 47.75%, impacting the portfolio by 1.23%.

The integrated energy company has a market cap of $210.20 billion and an enterprise value of $203.12 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of -5.77% and return on assets of -3.33% are outperforming 51% of companies in the oil and gas industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with no debt.







The largest guru shareholder of the company is Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s Berkshire Hathaway with 2.52% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.4% and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.30%.

Viatris

The guru increased the position in Viatris Inc. (VTRS) by 1,106.37%, impacting the portfolio by 1.17%.

The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion and an enterprise value of $41.90 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of -4.76% and return on assets of -1.82% are underperforming 58% of companies in the drug manufacturers industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.04 is far below the industry median of 1.02.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 4.57% of outstanding shares, Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.41% and Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.96%.

Merck & Co

The firm increased its position in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 39.54%. The trade had an impact of 1% on the portfolio.

The company which provides pharmaceutical products, has a market cap of $196.88 billion and an enterprise value of $220.70 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 26.17% and return on assets of 7.96% are outperforming 76% of companies in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.25.

The largest guru shareholder of the company is Buffett's firm with 1.13% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.47% and Fisher with 0.39%.

Macerich

The guru raised the position in Macerich Co. (MAC) by 30.37%, impacting the portfolio by 0.99%.

The company which invests in premium mall assets, has a market cap of $2.50 billion and an enterprise value of $8.35 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of -9.33% and return on assets of -2.52% are underperforming 82% of companies in the REITs industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 with the cash to debt of 0.08.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include Smead Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.55% of outstanding shares, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.39% and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.26%.

Continental Resources

The firm raised its position in Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) by 26.09%, impacting the portfolio by 0.88%.

The U.S. oil and gas producer has a market cap of $10.76 billion and an enterprise value of $16.03 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of -2.43% and return on assets of -1.01% are outperforming 57% of companies in the oil and gas industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.02.

Other notable guru shareholder of the company is Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.23% of outstanding shares, followed by Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.04% and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.02%.

ConocoPhillips

The guru increased the position in ConocoPhillips. (COP) by 28.98%, impacting the portfolio by 0.72%.

The U.S. independent exploration and production firm, has a market cap of $75.16 billion and an enterprise value of $82.68 billion.

GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 0.07% and return on assets of 0.03% are outperforming 61% of companies in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.51.

The largest guru shareholders of the company include Fisher with 0.39% of outstanding shares, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.34% and Cohen with 0.12%.

Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.