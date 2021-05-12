Smead Value Fund Buys Chevron, Viatris

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Smead Value Fund Buys Chevron, Viatris

Fund's largest buys of the 1st quarter

Author's Avatar
Tiziano Frateschi
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

Smead Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio) sold shares of the following stocks during the first quarter of 2021, which ended on March 31.



Chevron



The guru's Chevron Corp. (CVX) position was increased by 47.75%, impacting the portfolio by 1.23%.



1390666795303731200.png


The integrated energy company has a market cap of $210.20 billion and an enterprise value of $203.12 billion.



GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of -5.77% and return on assets of -3.33% are outperforming 51% of companies in the oil and gas industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with no debt.



The largest guru shareholder of the company is

Warren Buffett (Trades, Portfolio)'s Berkshire Hathaway with 2.52% of outstanding shares, followed by Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.4% and Ken Fisher (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.30%.



Viatris



The guru increased the position in Viatris Inc. (VTRS) by 1,106.37%, impacting the portfolio by 1.17%.



1390667399753269248.png


The company has a market cap of $16.84 billion and an enterprise value of $41.90 billion.



GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 6 out of 10. The return on equity of -4.76% and return on assets of -1.82% are underperforming 58% of companies in the drug manufacturers industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10. The cash-debt ratio of 0.04 is far below the industry median of 1.02.



The largest guru shareholders of the company include

Vanguard Health Care Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 4.57% of outstanding shares, Richard Pzena (Trades, Portfolio) with 1.41% and Chris Davis (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.96%.



Merck & Co



The firm increased its position in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 39.54%. The trade had an impact of 1% on the portfolio.



1390667470490206208.png


The company which provides pharmaceutical products, has a market cap of $196.88 billion and an enterprise value of $220.70 billion.



GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of 26.17% and return on assets of 7.96% are outperforming 76% of companies in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.25.



The largest guru shareholder of the company is Buffett's firm with 1.13% of outstanding shares, followed by

Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.47% and Fisher with 0.39%.



Macerich



The guru raised the position in Macerich Co. (MAC) by 30.37%, impacting the portfolio by 0.99%.



1390667532263915520.png


The company which invests in premium mall assets, has a market cap of $2.50 billion and an enterprise value of $8.35 billion.



GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of -9.33% and return on assets of -2.52% are underperforming 82% of companies in the REITs industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 with the cash to debt of 0.08.



The largest guru shareholders of the company include

Smead Value Fund (Trades, Portfolio) with 2.55% of outstanding shares, Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.39% and Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.26%.



Continental Resources



The firm raised its position in Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) by 26.09%, impacting the portfolio by 0.88%.



1390667593764995072.png


The U.S. oil and gas producer has a market cap of $10.76 billion and an enterprise value of $16.03 billion.



GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 7 out of 10. The return on equity of -2.43% and return on assets of -1.01% are outperforming 57% of companies in the oil and gas industry. Its financial strength is rated 3 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.02.



Other notable guru shareholder of the company is

Steven Cohen (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.23% of outstanding shares, followed by Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.04% and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.02%.



ConocoPhillips



The guru increased the position in ConocoPhillips. (COP) by 28.98%, impacting the portfolio by 0.72%.



1390667678917754880.png


The U.S. independent exploration and production firm, has a market cap of $75.16 billion and an enterprise value of $82.68 billion.



GuruFocus gives the company a profitability and growth rating of 5 out of 10. The return on equity of 0.07% and return on assets of 0.03% are outperforming 61% of companies in the industry. Its financial strength is rated 4 out of 10 with a cash-debt ratio of 0.51.



The largest guru shareholders of the company include Fisher with 0.39% of outstanding shares,

Pioneer Investments (Trades, Portfolio) with 0.34% and Cohen with 0.12%.



Disclosure: I do not own any stocks mentioned.



Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
You can read about me on www.theextraincome.info, which gives suggestions on position trading.