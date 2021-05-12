Logo
In-Car Video Technology from Motorola Solutions Assisting U.K. Police to "Help Reduce Road Risk and Increase Safety"

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image



Motorola+Solutions today announced that the company has signed a four-year single supplier framework agreement with BlueLight+Commercial* to deploy integrated 4RE+In-Car+Video+Solutions to all emergency services in the U.K. including police, highways agencies, border security and the U.K. Home Office. The deployment of In-Car Technology is part of the National+Police+Chiefs+Council%26rsquo%3Bs+Roads+Policing+Strategy to improve road safety and security, as well as efficiency. Providing officers with leading video solutions to capture and deliver unquestionable evidence plays a vital role in reducing the number of collisions and persons killed or seriously injured. The contract is the first to be led by BlueLight Commercial and is immediately available for emergency services to order in-car video technology.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210512005242/en/

Motorola Solutions' 4RE In-Car Video Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)

Motorola Solutions' 4RE In-Car Video Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)



In-car video enhances operational policing as it brings the benefits of gathering visual evidence from multiple vantage points, aiding decision-making and maintaining a record for transparency, said Lianne Deeming, Chief Executive Officer at BlueLight Commercial. The new integrated in-car video solutions will help the police achieve their strategic objectives for policing the roads: Safe roads, safe speeds, safe vehicles, safe road users and effective post-crash response investigation.



For officers on road patrol, situations can escalate from routine to an emergency within moments. The Motorola+Solutions+4RE+In-Car+Video+Solution captures evidence from multiple camera points both outside and inside the police vehicle to deliver a live 360-degree view of any situation. Live-streaming to the control room allows real-time monitoring and enhances collaboration between frontline officers and control room personnel. All evidence is securely processed and automatically stored in Motorola Solutions Evidence+Library, ensuring officers are more efficient and productive.



Our in-car video systems will deliver security, flexibility and efficiency in the most demanding environments, says Fergus Mayne, country manager and head of U.K. sales at Motorola Solutions. By reducing crime, reducing accidents and making the roads safer for all users, our video solutions will ultimately ensure that citizens and police alike return home safely.



*BlueLight Commercial works together with blue light organizations to help them transform their commercial services, working alongside local forces, providing them with commercial intelligence, market insight and effective processes and tools. BlueLight Commercial embeds and enhances collaborative procurement, making best use of combined national buying power, increasing standardization and improving value for money. Strategic procurement approaches deliver annual savings, which can be reinvested into frontline services.



About Motorola Solutions



Motorola Solutions is a global leader in mission-critical communications and analytics. Our technologies in land mobile radio mission-critical communications, video security & analytics and command center software, bolstered by managed & support services, make communities safer and help businesses stay productive and secure. At Motorola Solutions, we are ushering in a new era in public safety and security. Learn more at www.motorolasolutions.com.



MOTOROLA, MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS and the Stylized M Logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings, LLC and are used under license. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. 2021 Motorola Solutions, Inc. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210512005242/en/

