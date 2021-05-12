Macerich Earnings Smash Estimates

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Macerich Earnings Smash Estimates

The company's first quarter funds from operation still fell short of forecasts

Author's Avatar
Mayank Marwah
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

On May 11 before the market opened, Macerich Co. (

MAC, Financial) released its first-quarter 2021 results, which surpassed Wall Street's projections.

Key metrics

The Santa Monica, California-based real estate company posted a first quarter net loss of $63.6 million, translating to loss of 40 cents per diluted share. Adjusted earnings per share stood at 43 cents vs. the expected loss of 15 cents. Revenue of $190.4 million was down from $226.95 million in the prior-year quarter but beat analysts' projections by 0.60%.

Funds from operations (FFO), a metric that strips out building depreciation costs and makes other industry adjustments, dropped from the $0.81 per share reported a year ago to $0.45 per share this quarter. Analysts had expected the metric to be 46 cents per share.

The mall operator stated that the occupancy rate at its malls came in at 88.5% at the end of March. That compares with a 93.1% occupancy rate reported in the same quarter last year. To help make up for this, average rent per square foot rose roughly 1.6% to $63.47 at the end of March. CEO Tom O'Hern commented:

"We continued to make progress re-opening our properties and partnering with our tenants to prioritize the health and safety of employees, tenants, service providers and shoppers. Communities are responding positively to the return of our centers, with pent-up demand for the in-store retail experience driving steady traffic and increased customer conversion rates that are exceeding expectations."

Store details

The company had entered into various lease agreements during the first quarter for new retail stores amounting to about 700,000 million square feet (barring Covid workout deals). The company opened 102,000 square feet of new stores during the quarter, translating to potential annual revenue of $7.6 million.

The real estate investment trust is encouraged by the pipeline of new store openings for the remainder of 2021 and into 2022 and firmly believes that retailers will continue to prioritize store operations in highly productive town centers. Macerich has entered into various lease agreements for new retail stores and concepts amounting to about 1.6 million square feet, which would be opened in the second half of this year and in 2022.

Outlook

Macerich has provided guidance for 2021. The company anticipates the diluted loss per share to fall within the $0.35 to $0.55 range, which translates to funds from operations of $1.77 to $1.97 per share, adjusted for real estate depreciation and amortization.

Disclosure: I do not hold any positions in the stocks mentioned.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Author's Avatar
A seasoned writer with keen interest in the automotive, technology, telecommunication, retail and aerospace sectors.