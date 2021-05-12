WiSA Certified Onkyo SOUND SPHERE Audio System Launches in Japan





WiSA%26reg%3B+LLC, founded by Summit Wireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA), today announced the launch of Association member Onkyo Home Entertainments WiSA Certified SOUND SPHERE audio system. SOUND SPHERE is Onkyos first-ever WiSA Certified product and includes the award-winning WiSA+SoundSend wireless audio transmitter. Onkyo, a Japanese consumer electronics manufacturer, specializes in premium home cinema equipment and serves audio enthusiasts worldwide.





Onkyo SOUND SPHERE with WiSA SoundSend (Photo: Business Wire)





The Onkyo SOUND SPHERE with SoundSend will be available in 2.1, 3.1 and 5.1 system bundles, giving customers flexibility to purchase a format that best suits their needs and environment. Thanks to WiSA Certified speakers and Soundsend, an HDMI (or optical)-connected audio transmitter, the Onkyo surround sound systems provide immersive, theater-quality sound experiences without the need for wires and after only minutes of setup.









Due to gaps in home entertainment that were brought to light by the recent COVID-19 pandemic, we saw an opportunity to further enhance home audio and video, said Kevin Miyagi, an Onkyo Home Entertainment board member. The SOUND SPHERE possesses the capabilities to allow users to experience sound that matches high-quality video, making any home feel like a live venue. We are excited to be partnering with WiSA Association to enrich the audio and video industry.









By bundling with WiSAs first-ever branded product, SoundSend, audio can be transmitted wirelessly to Onkyo SOUND SPHERE speakers and subwoofers with extremely low latency. SoundSend can also transmit up to eight high-quality audio channels at the same time, and its mobile application enables easy access and control features like MyZone, which allows users to create a sweet spot for ideal listening. The Onkyo systems are compatible with the latest surround audio format Dolby Atmos Height Virtualizer and their speaker sound quality matches and perfectly complements the visuals from todays high-resolution televisions.









The Association is very honored that Onkyo will release the first WiSA Certified wireless speaker system in the Japanese market, said Tony Ostrom, WISA President. We look forward to consumers in Japan easily enjoying this wonderful surround system at home. As another Association member prioritizes quality and innovation in the home entertainment category, we are thrilled to share the certification of the SOUND SPHERE system.









About Onkyo Home Entertainment Co., Ltd.









Since 1946 Onkyo Home Entertainment Corporation (OHE)(TYO:6628) has been passionately committed to developing audio products that deliver uncommon performance, quality and value. Bundling proprietary technologies and innovations with other sound-enhancing exclusives, OHE continues to create award winning products. The companys philosophy is to deliver products and services that are superbly designed and built to a consistently outstanding standard of excellence. Today, OHE is at the forefront of the home theater and digital revolutions. For more information about OHE products, visit https%3A%2F%2Fonkyo.com%2F.









About WiSA, LLC









WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association, is a consumer electronics consortium dedicated to creating interoperability standards utilized by leading brands and manufacturers to deliver immersive sound via intelligent devices. WiSA Certified components from any member brand can be combined to dramatically increase the enjoyment of movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA also ensures robust, high definition, multi-channel, low latency audio while eliminating the complicated set-up of traditional audio systems. For more information about WiSA, please visit:+www.wisaassociation.org.









About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.









Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Xbox, a subsidiary of Microsoft, and others, Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standards across the audio industry. Summit Wireless, formerly named Summit Semiconductor, Inc., is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information about Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc., please visit:+www.summitwireless.com.









* WiSA Ready TVs, gaming PCs and console systems are ready to transmit audio to WiSA Certified speakers when a WiSA USB Transmitter is plugged in and a user interface is activated through an APP or product design like LG TVs.









2021 Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. Summit Wireless Technologies and the Summit Wireless logo are trademarks of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. The WiSA logo, WiSA, WiSA Ready, and WiSA Certified are trademarks and certification marks of WiSA, LLC. Third-party trade names, trademarks and product names are the intellectual property of their respective owners.





