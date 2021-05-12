C4 Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

WATERTOWN, Mass., May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) ( CCCC), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of small-molecule medicines that selectively destroy disease-causing proteins through degradation, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



UBS Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET

Jefferies Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. ET

A live webcast of each event can be accessed under Events & Presentations in the Investors section of the companys website at www.c4therapeutics.com. Replays of the webcasts will be archived on the C4T website for at least two weeks following the applicable presentation date.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics (C4T) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on harnessing the bodys natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. This targeted protein degradation approach offers advantages over traditional therapies, including the potential to treat a wider range of diseases, reduce drug resistance, achieve higher potency, and decrease side effects through greater selectivity. To learn more about C4 Therapeutics, visit www.C4Therapeutics.com.