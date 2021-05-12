Logo
Ares Management Corporation to Present at the Wells Fargo Virtual Financial Services Investor Conference

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image



Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) announced today that its Chief Executive Officer and President, Michael Arougheti, and its Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, Michael McFerran, are scheduled to present at the Wells Fargo Virtual Financial Services Investor Conference on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 11:20 am EDT.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investor Resources section of the Companys website at www.aresmgmt.com. For those unable to listen to the live audio webcast, a replay will be available on the Companys website shortly after the event.



About Ares Management Corporation



Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager operating integrated groups across Credit, Private Equity, Real Estate and Strategic Initiatives. We seek to provide flexible capital to support businesses and create value for our stakeholders and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of March 31, 2021, Ares Management's global platform had approximately $207 billion of assets under management with more than 1,450 employees operating across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com.



Forward-Looking Statements



Statements included herein may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which relate to future events or our future performance or financial condition. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Ares Management Corporation undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210512005199/en/

