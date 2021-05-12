Velodyne Lidar CEO Anand Gopalan Featured Speaker at Reuters Smart Infrastructure & Energy Week





Velodyne+Lidar%2C+Inc. (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) today announced CEO Anand Gopalan will speak on intelligent infrastructure and the convergence of connected and autonomous vehicles, at the Smart+Infrastructure+%26amp%3B+Energy+Week online event. Gopalan will discuss how this convergence, powered by lidar hardware and software, can drive autonomous solutions that advance safe, sustainable and accessible transportation and smart communities.





Gopalan is a featured speaker on a panel session called Connected and Autonomous Vehicles and the Sustainable Smart City, which takes place on May 25, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EDT. Register for free to attend the online session at Smart+Infrastructure+%26amp%3B+Energy+Week, a global initiative on intelligent transport systems and clean energy solutions that will power transportation systems of the future.









The session will explore how integrating connected vehicles with intelligent transportation systems is essential to create a platform for low-emission autonomous solutions. Joining Gopalan on the panel will be Kevin Biesty, Deputy Director for Policy, Arizona Department of Transportation, and Robert Grant, Senior Vice President, Government Affairs and Social Impact, Cruise. It will be moderated by Brenna Berman, CEO at City Tech Collaborative.









The event comes on the heels of this weeks announcement of Velodynes Intelligent+Infrastructure+Solution (IIS), which combines Velodynes lidar sensors and Bluecitys powerful artificial intelligence (AI) software to monitor traffic networks and public spaces. IIS collects reliable, detailed traffic data about road users, including vehicles, pedestrians and bicyclists, while preserving anonymity. The solution can improve traffic and crowd flow efficiency, advance sustainability, and protect vulnerable road users.









Velodynes lidar+sensor and software solutions also power safe mobility in connected and autonomous vehicles (CAV), and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Automated driving systems both CAVs and ADAS have the potential to reduce crashes, prevent injuries and save lives, according+to+NHTSA. The agency also states automated driving systems can help smooth traffic flow and reduce traffic congestion, which can decrease fuel consumption and vehicle emissions.









The transportation sector is the largest contributor to U.S. greenhouse gas emissions 29 percent according to the EPA. Cleaner vehicles and intelligent infrastructure are creating opportunities to reduce energy usage and carbon pollution. I look forward to discussing with other industry leaders how government and business can use our innovative lidar solutions to enable vehicles to provide safer, more efficient mobility, and transform our roadways into smart infrastructure, said Gopalan.









Smart Infrastructure & Energy Week, organized by Reuters Events, brings together leading public sector authorities with executive leaders in transit, energy and mobility platform technology to create a connected blueprint for sustainable low-emission transportation. The agenda includes a series of global broadcasts, webinars, workshops and mobility task force meetings.









About Velodyne Lidar









Velodyne Lidar (Nasdaq: VLDR, VLDRW) ushered in a new era of autonomous technology with the invention of real-time surround view lidar sensors. Velodyne is the first public pure-play lidar company and is known worldwide for its broad portfolio of breakthrough lidar technologies. Velodynes revolutionary sensor and software solutions provide flexibility, quality and performance to meet the needs of a wide range of industries, including autonomous vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), smart cities and security. Through continuous innovation, Velodyne strives to transform lives and communities by advancing safer mobility for all.









Forward Looking Statements









This press release contains "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 including, without limitation, all statements other than historical fact and include, without limitation, statements regarding Velodynes target markets, new products, development efforts, competition. When used in this press release, the words "estimates," "projected," "expects," "anticipates," "forecasts," "plans," "intends," "believes," "seeks," "may," "will," can, "should," "future," "propose" and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Velodyne's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include the uncertain impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Velodyne's and its customers' businesses; Velodyne's ability to manage growth; Velodyne's ability to execute its business plan; uncertainties related to the ability of Velodyne's customers to commercialize their products and the ultimate market acceptance of these products; uncertainties regarding government regulation and adoption of lidar; the rate and degree of market acceptance of Velodyne's products; the success of other competing lidar and sensor-related products and services that exist or may become available; uncertainties related to Velodyne's current litigation and potential litigation involving Velodyne or the validity or enforceability of Velodyne's intellectual property; and general economic and market conditions impacting demand for Velodyne's products and services. Velodyne undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.





