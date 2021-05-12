The path to zero-waste across South America: the latest Top Story available on CNHIndustrial.com

London, May 12, 2021



Fabio Belasco, Health and Safety specialist for CNH Industrial in Brazil, is a man on a mission. The goal? To achieve zero-waste at all of the Companys manufacturing plants right across the country. An ambitious target but one that is already within reach. Follow CNH Industrials path to zero-waste across South America at: https://www.cnhindustrial.com/ThePathToZeroWaste

For CNH Industrial N.V. (: CNHI / MI: CNHI) the creation of a circular approach in its manufacturing processes is one aspect of the Companys sustainability priority Life Cycle Thinking. This latest Top Stories installment focuses on how this vision is becoming a reality at CNH Industrials seven manufacturing plants in Brazil.

The centerpiece of the article is an in depth interview with Fabio Belasco, CNH Industrials Regional Environmental Health and Safety Manager. He is the driving force behind the multiple initiatives that have been set up to implement the zero-waste strategy at the Companys manufacturing facilities in Brazil.

And the key to the success? Its about changing peoples approach to waste and getting them to care about the environment, says Belasco. We have clear goals and a roadmap. We are changing their mindset, which increases engagement. Worm farms installed at the New Holland Construction plant in Contagem, and a waste-reduction program at New Holland Agricultures plant in Curitiba are just two of the initiatives described in the article.

The zero-waste strategy is making a real difference and the results speak for themselves: twelve months ahead of the 2020 target, six of the Companys seven plants in Brazil sent zero waste to landfill, while across CNH Industrials operations in South America, 99.7 percent of waste is recycled. Overall the plants have created 15 percent less waste in the past two years.

Learn more about CNH Industrials path to zero-waste in South America at: https://www.cnhindustrial.com/ThePathToZeroWaste

CNH Industrial N.V. (: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a global leader in the capital goods sector with established industrial experience, a wide range of products and a worldwide presence. Each of the individual brands belonging to the Company is a major international force in its specific industrial sector: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and Steyr for tractors and agricultural machinery; Case and New Holland Construction for earth moving equipment; Iveco for commercial vehicles; Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus for buses and coaches; Iveco Astra for quarry and construction vehicles; Magirus for firefighting vehicles; Iveco Defence Vehicles for defence and civil protection; and FPT Industrial for engines and transmissions.

