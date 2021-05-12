Logo
Lands' End and Draper James Announce Expanded Partnership

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

Lands End and Reese Witherspoons Lifestyle Brand, Draper James, debuts new swimwear and plans to launch sleepwear and home collections this Fall

DODGEVILLE, Wis., May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands End ( LE), a leading uni-channel retailer known for high quality apparel for the whole family and the home, and Draper James, a classic American lifestyle brand founded by Reese Witherspoon inspired by her Southern roots, announce the continuation of their partnership. The two brands are introducing a new womens swimwear collection this month and unveiling plans to release home and sleepwear collections in Fall 2021.

"At Draper James, we are committed to our mission in delivering comfort, style and confidence to women everywhere, said Reese Witherspoon. For our second collection, we are thrilled to combine our signature prints and design details with Lands Ends fit expertise, to introduce a swim collection created with all women in mind.

The two brands initially partnered on a joint swimwear collection in March 2020. The original collection combined Lands' Ends classic design, swimwear expertise and its most beloved styles with Draper James' Americana-inspired style and signature magnolia and gingham prints and design details.

"We are excited to continue to expand our collaboration with Draper James to bring to market more styles that not only fit every body, but provide a sense of comfort for our consumers," said Chieh Tsai, EVP, Chief Product Officer, Lands' End. "Lands' End is proud to partner with a brand that shares our value in creating body positive apparel and advocating for inclusive offerings to wear whether youre at home or by the pool."

Together, Lands' End and Draper James are championing comfort and confidence through swimwear, sleepwear and home collections that stand for size inclusivity, effortless style and contemporary design. The Draper James X Lands' End collection will feature iconic Draper James prints on timeless Lands End silhouettes.

Lands' End and Draper James will also continue to partner with Girls Inc. to encourage future generations to embrace body positivity and inspire all girls to be strong, smart, and bold. A percentage of proceeds from all collection sales will benefit Girls Inc.

The collection will be available at LandsEnd.com, all Lands' End retail locations, DraperJames.com and Draper James locations in Nashville, TN; Atlanta, GA; and Lexington, KY.

About Lands End, Inc.:
Lands' End, Inc. ( LE) is a leading uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear and home products. We offer products online at www.landsend.com, on third party online marketplaces and through our own Company Operated stores, as well as third-party retail locations. We are a classic American lifestyle brand with a passion for quality, legendary service and real value, and seek to deliver timeless style for women, men, kids and the home.

About Draper James:
Draper James is a classic, American lifestyle brand founded by Reese Witherspoon, inspired by her Southern roots. Reese named the brand after her grandparents who taught her everything she knows about gracious Southern living. Launched in May 2015, the collection consists of ready-to-wear, accessories and home accents offering classic grace and charm, no matter where you live. The collection is available at the flagship store in Nashville, as well as the brick-and-mortar locations in Lexington, Kentucky; Atlanta, Georgia and at draperjames.com.

About Girls Inc.:
Girls Inc. inspires all girls to be strong, smart, and bold through direct service and advocacy. We work with schools and in communities to provide the mentoring relationships, safe spaces, and evidence-based programming that are proven to help girls succeed. Girls build the knowledge, skills, and confidence to lead change in their lives and effect change in the world. Girls Inc. also works with and for girls to advance legislation and policies that increase opportunities for all girls. Together with partners and supporters, we are building a new generation of leaders. Join us at girlsinc.org.

Media Contact:
Lands End
Tricia Dudley
Director, Global Communications
[email protected]
303-349-9933

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5ced2be3-7ece-48b6-93f0-6b14ce7da654

