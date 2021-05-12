Ormat Signs 15-Year Power Purchase Agreement With Clean Power Alliance for Heber South Geothermal Facility

RENO, Nev., May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ormat Technologies Inc. (: ORA) announced that it has signed a 15-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Clean Power Alliance (CPA), which is the fifth largest electricity provider in California and the single largest provider of 100% renewable energy to customers in the nation. Under terms of the agreement, effective January 1, 2022, CPA will purchase 14 MW of clean, renewable energy from Ormats Heber South Geothermal facility located in Imperial Valley, CA. The CPA Board of Directors approved the PPA during its May 6 meeting. This 14 MW of baseload geothermal power is expected to advance CPAs greenhouse gas emission reduction goals while enhancing overall reliability for CPAs more than one million southern California customer accounts.



The PPA replaces the original PPA with Southern California Public Power Authority (SCPPA), which had a shorter remaining duration and was subject to an early termination option. This is Ormats first contract with CPA, creating the potential for additional agreements in the future as CPA pursues aggressive goals to provide renewable energy to southern California.

Doron Blachar, CEO of Ormat Technologies, said, This agreement establishes a mutually productive relationship with CPA, a recognized leader in the renewable sector, and gives Ormat additional security through a longer-term PPA than our prior agreement. Ormat will add 14 MW of renewable energy to CPAs already diverse energy portfolio, enabling CPA to power 19,400 homes and bringing CPA closer to meeting its regulatory obligations under SB 100 and SB 350, which requires that 65% of Renewables Portfolio Standard (RPS) procurement be sourced from long-term contracts beginning in 2021.

Partnering with Ormat Technologies is a great fit for Clean Power Alliance as the Southern California Heber South facility will allow us to provide renewable geothermal electricity to our customers when the sun isnt shining or the wind isnt blowing, said Ted Bardacke Executive Director of Clean Power Alliance. This is a win for the environment and a win for grid reliability.

ABOUT CLEAN POWER ALLIANCE

Founded in 2017, Clean Power Alliance is the locally operated electricity provider for 30 cities across Los Angeles County and Ventura County as well as the unincorporated areas of both counties. CPA is the fifth largest electricity provider in California and the single largest provider of 100% renewable energy to customers in the nation. CPA serves approximately three million customers via one million customer accounts, providing clean renewable energy at competitive rates. For more information visit cleanpoweralliance.org.

ABOUT ORMAT TECHNOLOGIES

With over five decades of experience, Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a leading geothermal company and the only vertically integrated company engaged in geothermal and recovered energy generation (REG), with robust plans to accelerate long-term growth in the energy storage market and to establish a leading position in the U.S. energy storage market. The Company owns, operates, designs, manufactures and sells geothermal and REG power plants primarily based on the Ormat Energy Converter a power generation unit that converts low-, medium- and high-temperature heat into electricity. The Company has engineered, manufactured and constructed power plants, which it currently owns or has installed for utilities and developers worldwide, totaling approximately 3,200 MW of gross capacity. Ormat leveraged its core capabilities in the geothermal and REG industries and its global presence to expand the Companys activity into energy storage services, solar Photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage plus Solar PV. Ormats current 932 MW of geothermal and Solar generating portfolio is spread globally in the U.S., Kenya, Guatemala, Indonesia, Honduras, and Guadeloupe and its 83 MW energy storage portfolio is located in the U.S.

