TransUnion Declares First Quarter 2021 Dividend of $0.095 per Share, an Increase of Approximately 27%

CHICAGO, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion (: TRU) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.095 per share for the first quarter 2021. This represents an increase of $0.02 per share, or approximately 27%, from the previous quarterly dividend of $0.075 per share, and maintains the Board of Directors targeted annual payout of 10% to 15% of Adjusted Diluted Earnings per Share based on the companys most recent public guidance.



The dividend will be payable on June 10, 2021, to shareholders of record on May 26, 2021.

