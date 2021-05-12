Logo
Global-e Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

PETAH-TIKVA, Israel, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global-e Online Ltd. ("Global-e"), the world's leading platform to enable and accelerate global, direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 15,000,000 of its ordinary shares at a price of $25 per share.

Global-e has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 2,250,000 additional ordinary shares at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on May 12, 2021 under the ticker symbol GLBE, and the offering is expected to close on May 14, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Jefferies LLC are serving as lead book-running managers for the offering. Piper Sandler & Co., JMP Securities LLC, KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. are serving as co-managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, from:

  • Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, Attn: Prospectus Department, via telephone: 1-866-471-2526 or via email at [email protected]
  • Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014, Attn: Prospectus Department
  • Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022; by phone at (877) 821-7388; or by e-mail at [email protected]

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 11, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Global-e
Global-e is the world's leading platform to enable and accelerate global, direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce. The chosen partner of more than 440 global brands and retailers across the United States, Europe and Asia, Global-e makes selling internationally as simple as selling domestically. Founded in 2013 by Amir Schlachet, Shahar Tamari and Nir Debbi, the company enables e-commerce retailers to increase the conversion of international traffic into sales by offering online shoppers in over 200 destinations worldwide a seamless, localized shopping experience. Global-e's end-to-end e-commerce solutions combine best-in-class localization capabilities, big-data best-practice business intelligence models, streamlined international logistics and vast cross-border experience, enabling international shoppers to buy seamlessly online and retailers to sell from, and to, anywhere in the world.

Press Contact:
Headline Media
Garrett Krivicich
[email protected]
+1 786-233-7684

Investor Contact:
Erica Mannion or Mike Funari
Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC
[email protected]
+1 617-542-6180

