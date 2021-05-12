Pharvaris Appoints Wim Souverijns, Ph.D., as Chief Community Engagement & Commercial Officer

Industry veteran with deep commercial experience further strengthens leadership team as company advances development of multiple oral products for HAE patients

ZUG, Switzerland, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharvaris ( PHVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE) and other bradykinin-B2-receptor-mediated indications, has appointed Wim Souverijns, Ph.D., to the newly-created position of Chief Community Engagement & Commercial Officer, effective July 1, 2021. In this role, he will support Pharvaris clinical development programs and prepare for their future commercialization by actively engaging with the HAE community (including patients, thought leaders, and health care providers) and building the sales and marketing and market access functions.



Wim Souverijns brings over 25 years of experience in pharmaceutical portfolio strategic and operational leadership at ObsEva, Celgene, and Amgen. He joins Pharvaris from his most recent position as the Chief Commercial Officer at ObsEva where he was responsible for the commercialization of its womens health product portfolio.

Wim is a key addition to our team as his mandate will reach beyond commercialization to include engagement with key stakeholders across HAE, as signaled through his title of Chief Community Engagement & Commercial Officer, said Berndt Modig, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of Pharvaris. His breadth of commercial experience will be vital to both accelerating our clinical development programs and positioning PHVS416 and PHVS719 in the HAE market. Wim will be critical in maximizing the value proposition of our oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists for patients. We welcome Wim and the insights he will bring to our executive team.

The Pharvaris team is deeply committed to putting patients first by developing breakthrough medicines addressing the critical unmet need for new oral options in HAE, added Wim Souverijns. I am truly excited to contribute to this mission and purpose by partnering with patient groups, clinicians, and payers to ensure their needs are anticipated and integrated into the development programs for PHVS416 and PHVS719 for on-demand and prophylactic use. We are uniquely positioned to deliver on this commitment by tackling the ultimate cause of HAE symptoms with a potent bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonist that can be delivered through oral administration.

Prior to joining ObsEva, Souverijns spent 11 years at Celgene where he contributed to the successful build out of the product portfolio in diverse strategic and operational leadership roles. He developed a broad pharmaceutical background through various international assignments at PwC Consulting and in different market access roles at Amgen, both at the European and global level. Souverijns holds a degree in bio-engineering from the KU Leuven, Belgium, and obtained a Ph.D. from the same institute.

About Pharvaris

Pharvaris is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing oral bradykinin-B2-receptor antagonists to patients. By targeting this clinically proven therapeutic target with novel small molecules, the Pharvaris team is advancing new alternatives to injected therapies for all sub-types of HAE and other bradykinin-mediated diseases. The Company brings together executives with a breadth of expertise across pharmaceutical development and rare disorders, including HAE. For more information, visit https://pharvaris.com/.

