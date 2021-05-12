Logo
XPO Logistics Takes Military Appreciation to the Highways

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

Trucks showcase XPOs pride as a military-friendly employer

GREENWICH, Conn., May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XPO Logistics, Inc. (: XPO), a leading global provider of leading global provider of transportation and logistics solutions, is proudly displaying its commitment to military veterans on trucks in its transportation fleet. The colorful vinyl wraps were installed in honor of Military Appreciation Month and will remain in use all year.

The honor of driving the special trucks goes to XPO drivers who are US military veterans and have driven at least one million accident-free miles. The companys military appreciation message is on the road in Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Mississippi, Missouri, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

LaQuenta Jacobs, chief diversity officer of XPO Logistics, said, "Our drivers are ambassadors of our workplace values, which include respect, inclusion and safety qualities that also define the military community. Were proud to have veterans behind the wheel as we spread the word about the careers we offer for women and men returning to civilian life."

XPO has been named a bronze-level 2021 Military Friendly Employer by Viqtory, a veteran-owned business that connects military veterans with employers. The companys recruiters are trained in military culture and connect with veterans through XPOs partnership with military.com, targeted hiring events and XPOs LinkedIn Military Life page. In addition, the company provides a dedicated recruitment site for veterans at xpo.jobs/military, with a tool that matches military experience to employment opportunities, and an application that encourages self-identification as a veteran.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc. (: XPO) provides cutting-edge supply chain solutions to the most successful companies in the world. The company is the second largest contract logistics provider and the second largest freight broker globally, and a top three less-than-truckload provider in North America. XPO uses a highly integrated network of 1,621 locations in 30 countries to serve more than 50,000 customers. Approximately 140,000 team members, including 108,000 employees and 32,000 temporary workers, help XPOs customers manage their supply chains most efficiently. The companys corporate headquarters are in Greenwich, Conn., USA, and its European headquarters are in Lyon, France. Visit xpo.com for more information, and connect with XPO on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

Media Contact
XPO Logistics, Inc.
Joe Checkler
+1-203-423-2098
[email protected]

