Immunocore Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Immunocore Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

PRESS RELEASE

Immunocore Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Biologics License Application (BLA) submission to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to be completed in third quarter of 2021

Launched a global early access program for tebentafusp in metastatic uveal melanoma

Cash position of $431 million as of March 31, 2021 includes $287 million in net proceeds from initial public offering and concurrent private placement in February 2021

(OXFORDSHIRE, England & CONSHOHOCKEN, Penn. & ROCKVILLE, Md., US, 12 May 2021) Immunocore Holdings Plc ( IMCR), a late-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of T cell receptor (TCR) bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune disease, today announced its results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Highlights for the quarter included the presentation of the Phase 3 randomized data from the Companys lead candidate tebentafusp in the plenary clinical trial session at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting, the launch of a global early access program for tebentafusp, and the successful completion of the Companys initial public offering resulting in net proceeds of $287 million.

Bahija Jallal, Chief Executive Officer of Immunocore, said: Tebentafusp has been demonstrated to prolong survival in patients with metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven insensitive to chemotherapy and immunotherapies. These data, recently presented at AACR, represent the first positive Phase 3 clinical trial for a TCR therapeutic and the first time that a bispecific T cell engager has demonstrated a survival benefit in a solid tumor, representing a significant breakthrough in the field of oncology.

First Quarter 2021 Highlights (including post-period)

Tebentafusp

In April, one oral presentation and three posters on tebentafusp were accepted at the 2021 American Society of Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting being held virtually from June 4-8, 2021. Per ASCOs Embargo & Release Information, full abstracts will be released to the public on ASCOs Meeting Library at 5:00 p.m. ET on May 19, 2021.

In April, the Company launched a global early access program for tebentafusp in metastatic uveal melanoma (mUM).

In April, the Companys Phase 3 data of tebentafusp in metastatic uveal melanoma was also the subject of an oral presentation in the Phase 3 clinical trials plenary session at the AACR Virtual Annual Meeting 2021. Tebentafusp demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival (OS) as a first-line treatment in mUM. In the intent-to-treat population, tebentafusp demonstrated a median overall survival of 21.7 months compared to 16.0 months for investigators choice and with 73% of patients alive at 1 year for tebentafusp vs. 58% for investigators choice. The OS Hazard Ratio (HR) favored tebentafusp, HR=0.51 (95% CI: 0.37, 0.71); p< 0.0001, over investigators choice (82% pembrolizumab; 12% ipilimumab; 6% dacarbazine). In addition, tebentafusp resulted in a statistically significant longer PFS. Treatment-related adverse events were manageable and consistent with the proposed mechanism.

In February, tebentafusp was granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) for unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. Additionally, the European Commission, upon recommendation of the European Medicines Agencys (EMA) Committee for Orphan Medicinal Products (COMP) awarded tebentafusp Orphan Drug Designation for the treatment of uveal melanoma. Medicines that meet the EMAs Orphan Drug Designation criteria qualify for several incentives, including 10 years of market exclusivity, protocol assistance, and potentially reduced fees for regulatory activities.

Immunocore will be working to complete its BLA submission to the FDA in the third quarter of 2021, followed by submission of a Marketing Authorization Application to the EMA.

Additional Clinical Programs

IMC-C103C MAGE-A4

In the first quarter, the Company continued to advance, IMC-C103C, an ImmTAC molecule targeting an HLA-A*02:01 MAGE-A4 antigen, in a first-in-human, Phase 1/2 dose escalation trial in patients with solid tumor cancers including non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC), gastric, head and neck, ovarian and synovial sarcoma. The Company plans to report Phase 1 initial data from this trial in the fourth quarter of 2021.

IMC-F106C PRAME

In the first quarter, the Company continued to advance IMC-F106C, an ImmTAC molecule targeting an HLA-A*02:01 PRAME antigen, in a first-in-human, Phase 1/2 dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers. PRAME is overexpressed in many solid tumors including NSCLC, SCLC, endometrial, ovarian, and breast cancers. The Company plans to report Phase 1 initial data from this trial in mid-2022.

IMC-I109VHBV

In the first quarter, the Company continued to advance IMC-I109V, an ImmTAV molecule targeting a conserved Hepatitis B virus (HBV), envelope antigen, in a global Phase 1 single ascending dose trial. The Company plans to initiate dosing mid-year 2021.

Operational Highlights

In February, the Company made key appointments to management and Board of Directors. The appointment of Ralph Torbay as Immunocores new Head of Commercial and the appointment of Dr. Roy S. Herbst as a member of the Companys Board of Directors became effective January 28, 2021. Dr. Herbst served as a member of Immunocores Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) and is currently Ensign Professor of Medicine (Medical Oncology), Professor of Pharmacology, Chief of Medical Oncology and Associate Cancer Center Director for Translational Research at Yale Cancer Center and Smilow Cancer Hospital.

In February, the Company completed its initial public offering (IPO) and concurrent private placement. The financing was $312.1 million in aggregate, of which approximately $287 million in net proceeds was from the IPO on Nasdaq of 11,426,280 American Depositary Shares (ADSs), including the exercise in full by the underwriters of their option to purchase an additional 1,490,384 ADSs, at an IPO price of $26.00 per ADS and $15 million from the completion of the concurrent sale of an additional 576,923 ADSs at the initial offering price of $26.00 per ADS, for gross proceeds of approximately $15.0 million, in a private placement to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Financial Results

Basic and diluted loss per share was a 0.76 or $1.05 for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 compared to an adjusted to 0.74 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. Total operating loss for the quarter was 31.9 million or $44.0 million compared to 22.1 million for the same period last year, largely due to an increase in employee costs associated with non-cash share-based payment charges.

For the three months ended March 31, 2021, revenue from collaboration agreements was unchanged at 8.3 million or $11.4 million compared to the same period last year. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, research and development expenses were 19.9 million or $27.4 million, as compared to 20.8 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020. For the quarter, administrative expenses were 20.2 million or $27.8 million compared to 9.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 including a 7.7 million increase in the non-cash share-based payment charges.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled 313.1 million or approximately $431 million as of March 31, 2021 compared to 68.4 million for the same period last year.

##

About Immunocore

Immunocore is a late-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of a novel class of TCR bispecific immunotherapies called ImmTAX Immune mobilizing monoclonal TCRs Against X disease designed to treat a broad range of diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune. Leveraging its proprietary, flexible, off-the-shelf ImmTAX platform, Immunocore is developing a deep pipeline in multiple therapeutic areas, including five clinical stage programs in oncology and infectious disease, advanced pre-clinical programs in autoimmune disease and multiple earlier pre-clinical programs. Immunocores most advanced oncology therapeutic candidate, tebentafusp, has demonstrated an overall survival benefit in a randomized Phase 3 clinical trial in metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Companys business strategy including its proposed regulatory plans for tebentafusp, the efficacy, safety and therapeutic potential of tebentafusp, the planned submission of a BLA submission for tebentafusp for the treatment of mUM, the potential approval and commercial launch of tebentafusp for mUM, the design, progress, timing, scope and results of the Companys clinical trials including IMC-C103C, IMC-F106C and IMC-I109V, the potential benefit of Breakthrough Therapy Designation or Orphan Drug Designation for tebentafusp, and the Companys anticipated cash runway. Any forward-looking statements are based on managements current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements, many of which are beyond the Companys control. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Companys business, clinical trials and financial position; unexpected safety or efficacy data observed during preclinical studies or clinical trials; clinical trial site activation or enrollment rates that are lower than expected; changes in expected or existing competition; changes in the regulatory environment; and the uncertainties and timing of the regulatory approval process. For a discussion of other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause our actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section titled Risk Factors in the Companys Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2021 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 25, 2021, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties, and other important factors in the Companys subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of the release, and the Company undertakes no duty to update this information, except as required by law.

CONTACT:

Immunocore
Debra Nielsen, Head of Communications
T: +1 (610) 368-8602
E: [email protected]
Follow on Twitter: @Immunocore

Consilium Strategic Communications (corporate and financial)
Mary-Jane Elliott/ Chris Welsh/ Jessica Hodgson
T: +44 (0)203 709 5700
E: [email protected]

Investor Relations
Clayton Robertson, Head of Investor Relations
T: +1 215-384-4781
E: [email protected]


Comparison of the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 and 2020


Consolidated Statement of Loss for Each Period Presented:

Three Months Ended March 31
20212020
$000000000
(unaudited)
Revenue11,4088,2708,255
Research and development expenses(27,431)(19,885)(20,779)
Administrative expenses(27,844)(20,184)(9,605)
Net other operating (expense) / income(113)(82)10
Operating loss(43,980)(31,881)(22,119)
Finance income30221,383
Finance costs(2,565)(1,860)(1,067)
Non-operating (expense) / income(2,535)(1,838)316
Loss before taxes(46,515)(33,719)(21,803)
Income tax credit6,4574,6813,164
Loss for the period(40,058)(29,038)(18,639)


For the three months ended

March 31
2021		For the three months ended

March 31,
2020
Loss for the period (000s)(29,038)(18,639)
Basic and diluted weighted average number of shares38,451,33225,263,027
Basic and diluted loss per share () (1)(0.76)(0.74)


Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows for Each Period Presented:

Three Months Ended March 31,
202120212020
$000000000
(unaudited)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year178,943129,71673,966
Net cash flows used in operating activities(35,838)(25,979)(30,518)
Net cash flows from / (used in) investing activities3425(1,334)
Net cash flows from financing activities288,830209,37326,149
Net foreign exchange difference on cash held(72)(52)114
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period431,897313,08368,377


Consolidated Statements of Financial Position for Each Period Presented:

March 31,
2021
000		December 31,
2020
000
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment12,32113,754
Right of use assets22,74223,093
Investment in sub-lease540776
Other non-current financial assets3,8124,410
Deferred tax asset2,2132,230
Total non-current assets41,62844,263
Current assets
Trade and other receivables8,82110,280
Tax receivable17,61512,935
Cash and cash equivalents313,083129,716
Total current assets339,519152,931
Total assets381,147197,194
Equity
Share capital8864
Share premium211,286-
Foreign currency translation reserve71163
Other reserves386,167386,167
Share-based payment reserve27,09218,821
Accumulated deficit(378,907)(349,869)
Total equity245,79755,346
Non-current liabilities
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings36,43736,654
Deferred liabilities19,22524,868
Lease liabilities25,03525,190
Provisions160138
Total non-current liabilities80,85786,850
Current liabilities
Interest-bearing loans and borrowings546---
Trade and other payables26,35925,728
Deferred liabilities25,71027,118
Lease liabilities1,7642,043
Provisions114109
Total current liabilities54,49354,998
Total liabilities135,350141,848
Total equity and liabilities381,147197,194



ti?nf=MTAwMDQ5NDUzNCM0MDA5Mzg5MjEjMjIwNjI1OA==
1c366bec-bd16-4234-b852-e681fe7f02cd
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)