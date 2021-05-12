Millicom First to bring innovative O-RAN compliant Open RAN to Latin America

Partners with Parallel Wireless for the deployment

Millicom subsidiary TIGO Colombia to deliver service with 362 rural sites

Luxembourg, May 12, 2021 Millicom will become the first operator in Latin America to deploy O-RAN compliant Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) architecture in partnership with Parallel Wireless. The innovative technology will be deployed by Millicoms subsidiary Tigo Colombia, delivering 4G service coverage with 362 rural sites.

Open RAN is the disaggregation of hardware and software components so that one suppliers software can be integrated with another suppliers radio and commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) server hardware. This open architecture paves the way for faster mobile coverage roll-out to remote rural areas. By taking this step, Millicom is fostering a broader industrial ecosystem, where both traditional and alternative vendors compete to provide radio access network (RAN) equipment and software, for the benefit of rural communities across Latin America.

For us at Millicom, delivering O-RAN based Open RAN technology is an important milestone. It not only means connecting more people in rural areas, starting with Colombia, but its also an innovative approach to reducing cost, increasing flexibility and efficiency by diversifying our supplier base, said Xavier Rocoplan, EVP, Chief Technology and Information Officer at Millicom. We hope to bring this technology to more sites across our Latin American markets, as we fulfill our purpose to build digital highways that connect people, improve lives, and help develop our communities.

Keith Johnson, President, Parallel Wireless said Millicom is an innovator in mobile connectivity, and we are excited to partner with them by deploying our world leading O-RAN compliant Open RAN solutions, enabling them to set an example for operators in the region and supporting their efforts to be the first to bring 4G connectivity to their rural and urban subscribers. We are proud to have been selected as an approved supplier and partner for Millicom, and we look forward to expanding the deployments across many more locations throughout Latin America in the years to come.



By bringing innovation such as Open RAN to markets like Colombia, Millicom is helping to increase 4G penetration in the region, as the basis for the future 5G deployments and to tap the potential of cloud and artificial intelligence in its mobile network.

