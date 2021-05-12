REPEAT -- Major Precious Metals Builds on Mobilization Effort for Skaergaard Drilling Program

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

REPEAT -- Major Precious Metals Builds on Mobilization Effort for Skaergaard Drilling Program

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Major Precious Metals Corp. (Major Precious Metals or the Company) (CSE:SIZE | SIZYF | FRANKFURT:3EZ) is pleased to announce that it has signed contracts with Air Greenland for helicopter charter services and Xploration Services Greenland A/S (XS) for field administration and logistics services for its upcoming diamond drilling program on the Skaergaard Project. The Company has also hired several geologists and field support staff for this summers drilling program and continues working on planning and logistics.

Major Precious Metal's large and long-term shareholders continue to be instrumental in their support through funding the Company via the exercise of warrants and options, which leaves Major Precious Metals in a strong position to fund all mobilization efforts.

Air Greenland is Greenlands principal airline with over 60 years of experience flying in harsh Arctic environments, and it operates a large fleet of fixed wing aircraft and Eurocopter AS 350 helicopters to service the entire country. Air Greenland will be providing Major Precious Metals with two helicopters each with one pilot, and one licensed mechanic will perform maintenance and repairs on both helicopters. The helicopter charter is expected to commence in early July and the crew will be stationed on the Companys passenger charter ship (MS Blue Sea Star) along with the geology, field, and drilling crews.

Xploration Services (XS) is a Nuuk-based service provider for the Greenland exploration and mining industry that provides turn-key solutions related to logistical planning, shipping and administration services, permitting and work visas, tax and payroll, importing field equipment, developing health & safety and emergency procedures, and field and camp management. XS will work closely with Jim Sparling, the Companys Skaergaard Project Manager to liaise with the Greenland government and Mineral Licensing and Safety Authority (MLSA), and take care of pre-field season planning, camp setup, mobilization and demobilization, and post-field season reporting, including all logistics and related issues in connection with the 2021 Skaergaard exploration and drilling program.

Major Precious Metals is excited to be working with these highly reputable Greenlandic companies to complete its 2021 exploration and drilling program and looks forward to mobilizing to the Skaergaard Project in early July.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

MAJOR PRECIOUS METALS CORP.

Paul Tnire, M.Sc., P.Geo.
President
Suite 810 - 789 West Pender Street
Vancouver, BC V6C 1H2
Ph: (604) 687-2038
[email protected]

Join our mailing list to receive our latest news and updates: https://majorprecious.com/investors/

About Major Precious Metals Corp.

Major Precious Metals is a Canadian junior mining and exploration company based in Vancouver, BC that owns a diversified portfolio of exploration properties within some of the most promising precious and base metal deposits worldwide. Major Precious Metals is also engaged in the business of acquiring and exploring precious metal projects near or adjacent to existing mining operations controlled by well-established mining companies.

Major Precious Metals is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) and its common shares trade under the ticker symbol "SIZE." Additional information relating to Major Precious Metals is available at www.majorprecious.com and SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-looking Information Statement

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. When used in this news release, the words anticipate, believe, estimate, expect, target, plan, forecast, may, schedule and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. These forward-looking statements or information may relate to the development of a mineral resource estimate for the Skaergaard Project, and other factors or information. Such statements represent the Companys current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

ti?nf=ODIzNDY5NCM0MTc5Mjc5IzUwMDAyNDg2Nw==
2c54c7ae-88ca-4506-9e83-e67352116579
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)