DSP Group to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSP Group, Inc. (

DSPG, Financial), a leading global provider of wireless chipset solutions for converged communications, announced today that its management is scheduled to participate in the following virtual events:

  • Needham Tech & Media Conference on May 18th
  • Cowen Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on June 1st
  • Roth London Conference on June 21st

Investors will have the opportunity to hold one-on-one meetings with DSP Group management during these conferences. Those interested should contact DSP Group's Investor Relations team at [email protected].

A webcast of the conferences presentations will be available in the investor relations section of the companys website at http://ir.dspg.com

About DSP Group
DSP Group, Inc. ( DSPG) is a global leader in wireless chipsets for a wide range of smart-enabled devices. The company was founded in 1987 on the principles of experience, insight and continuous advancement. We seek to consistently deliver next-generation solutions in the areas of voice, audio, video and data connectivity. Experts in voice processing, DSP Group invests heavily in innovation for the smart future. The result is leading-edge semiconductor technology that allows our customers to develop products that enhance user experiences. From mobile phones to VoIP and virtual assistants using cloud-based voice services, DSP Group answers the growing demand for the ever-expanding collection of voice-controlled smart devices. For more information, visit dspg.com

Contact:
Shiri Weiss Ovadia
Marketing & Communications
DSP Group Inc.
+1 (408) 986-4300
[email protected]

