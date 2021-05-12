Progressive Care Leadership Announces Shareholder Conference Call and Business Update on May 17, 2021

MIAMI, May 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Progressive Care Inc. ( RXMD), a personalized healthcare services and technology company, is pleased to announce that the Company has scheduled an investor conference call at 4:30 PM ET on Monday, May 17, 2021.



We are pleased with the results of the first quarter of 2021 and our business outlook generally. We believe that our efforts to carry out our business plan and transform Progressive Care from the traditional community pharmacy model to a diversified healthcare services entity are producing good results, stated Chairman and CEO Alan Jay Weisberg.

Those attending the investor conference call will have the opportunity to submit questions concerning the Company. Question submissions shall be sent to Stuart Smith of SmallCapVoice.Com, Inc. via e-mail: [email protected] by 12:00 PM EST on Friday, May 14, 2021. The Company will address questions that are relevant to shareholders generally and appropriate in light of public disclosure rules.

To access the call:

Dial-In Number: 1-857-232-0157 Access Code: 422095

For those unable to participate in the live conference call, a replay will be available at https://www.smallcapvoice.com/clients/rxmd/ shortly after the call has concluded.

An archived version of the webcast will also be available https://progressivecareus.com/news/.

About Progressive Care Inc.

Progressive Care Inc. ( RXMD), through its subsidiaries, is a Florida health services organization and provider of prescription pharmaceuticals, compounded medications, provider of tele-pharmacy services, the sale of anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management (MTM), the supply of prescription medications to long-term care facilities, and health practice risk management.



Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Companys expectations about its future operating results, performance, and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. When used herein, the words anticipate, believe, estimate, upcoming, plan, target, intend and expect and similar expressions, as they relate to Progressive Care Inc., its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Companys actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements.

