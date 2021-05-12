Logo
RISE Education to Announce First Quarter 2021 Financial Results on May 20, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BEIJING, May 12, 2021

BEIJING, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RISE Education Cayman Ltd ("RISE" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: REDU), a leading junior English Language Training ("ELT") provider in China, today announced it plans to release its unaudited first quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, May 20, 2021 after the close of U.S. markets.

The Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, May 20, 2021 at 9:00 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time (Friday, May 21, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Beijing Time) to discuss the financial results.

Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, operator assisted conference calls are not available at the moment. All participants must preregister online prior to the call to receive the dial-in details.

Conference Call Preregistration

Conference call preregistration link: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2167868. Once preregistration has been completed, participants will receive dial-in numbers, an event passcode, and a unique registrant ID.

To join the conference, please dial the number you receive, enter the event passcode followed by your unique registrant ID, and you will be joined to the conference instantly.

A telephone replay will be accessible through May 27, 2021 by dialing the following numbers:

United States:

+1-646-254-3697

International:

+61-2-8199-0299

Mainland China:

400-6322-162

Hong Kong:

+852-3051-2780

Conference ID:

# 2167868

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.risecenter.com/.

About RISE Education

RISE is a leading service provider in China's junior ELT market, which refers to after-school English teaching and tutoring services provided by private education institutions to students aged three to 18. We pioneered the "subject-based learning" teaching philosophy in China, whereby various subject matters, such as language arts, math, natural science and social science, are used to teach English. RISE courses use interactive courseware to create an immersive English learning environment that helps students learn to speak and think like a native speaker. For more information, please visit http://ir.risecenter.com/.

Investor Relations Contact

Aaron Li
RISE Education
Email: [email protected]
Tel: +86 (10) 8559-9191

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rise-education-to-announce-first-quarter-2021-financial-results-on-may-20-2021-301289473.html

SOURCE RISE Education Cayman Ltd

