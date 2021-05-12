CAE to accelerate the design and development of Jaunt Air Mobility's eVTOL aircraft by leveraging the latest simulation technologies

Jaunt Air Mobility and CAE sign agreement for eVTOL certification support services

CAE will support Jaunt Air Mobility in developing the company's aircraft systems integration lab in Montreal, Canada .

MONTREAL, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) CAE announced today that it has been selected by Jaunt Air Mobility to lead the design and development of the Jaunt Aircraft Systems Integration Lab (JASIL) for the the company's new all-electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft, the Journey aircraft. Leveraging CAE's 70+ years of experience in high-fidelity simulation, CAE will work hand-in-hand with Jaunt to bring best-in-class simulation and modeling to the aircraft development program from inception.

Certification plans for the Jaunt Journey are set to begin in 2023 and culminate in 2026 with entry-in-service (EIS) expected in early 2027. As part of the agreement, CAE and Jaunt Air Mobility intend to build an engineering simulator which will accelerate cockpit design and system development, and will reduce the airworthiness flight test time. The JASIL program is designed to derisk the aircraft program's schedule and manage development costs by identifying integration issues and proving failure modes early in the program.

"We are excited to partner in the development of this revolutionary new aircraft, and to add to our commitment and support of the Advanced Air Mobility industry," said Nick Leontidis, CAE's Group President, Civil Aviation Training Solutions. "As a high-technology solutions company at the leading edge of digital immersion, CAE is uniquely qualified to provide engineering and certification support solutions to help innovative companies such as Jaunt Air Mobility certify their aircraft. Jaunt shares our passion for enabling the next generation of electric aviation and together we look forward to advancing this new industry."

"CAE is a natural partner for Jaunt as both companies' core values are to combine the latest technologies with proven performance to ensure aviation safety in their fields," said Martin Peryea, CEO of Jaunt Air Mobility. "By partnering together, we will benefit from CAE's years of industry expertise and leadership in aircraft simulation to de-risk production and accelerate time-to-market and mass commercialization of the Journey aircraft."

The Journey aircraft is designed to deliver safe, efficient, and reliable performance while reducing carbon emissions. The Jaunt Journey combines the performance of an airplane with the vertical take-off and landing efficiency of a helicopter to meet the growing demands for faster travel times over urban and regional areas.

About Jaunt Air Mobility

Jaunt Air Mobility is a transformative aerospace company. Jaunt design and build piloted and autonomous Hybrid and Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing aircraft for advanced air mobility, addressing multiple markets. Jaunt is the world leader in Reduced rotor Operating Speed (ROSA) aircraft, combining a fixed-winged aircraft's efficiency and advanced helicopter performance. www.jauntairmobility.com

About CAE

CAE is a high technology company, at the leading edge of digital immersion, providing solutions to make the world a safer place. Backed by a record of more than 70 years of industry firsts, we continue to reimagine the customer experience and revolutionize training and operational support solutions in civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare. We are the partner of choice to customers worldwide who operate in complex, high-stakes and largely regulated environments, where successful outcomes are critical. As testament to our customers' ongoing needs for our solutions, over 60 percent of CAE's revenue is recurring in nature. We have the broadest global presence in our industry, with approximately 10,000 employees, 160 sites, and training locations in over 35 countries. www.cae.com

Follow us on Twitter: CAE_Inc

Facebook: www.facebook.com/cae.inc

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/cae

Hashtags: #CAE; #CAEpilot

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cae-to-accelerate-the-design-and-development-of-jaunt-air-mobilitys-evtol-aircraft-by-leveraging-the-latest-simulation-technologies-301289391.html

SOURCE CAE INC.