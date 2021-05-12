Target Hospitality Announces First Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Target Hospitality Corp. ("Target Hospitality", "Target" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TH), the largest provider of vertically-integrated specialty hospitality accommodations with premium food management and value-added hospitality services in the U.S., today announced that it will release its first quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Monday, May 24, 2021. The Company has also scheduled a conference call for Monday, May 24, 2021 at 9:00 am Eastern Time (8:00 am Central Time) to discuss the results.

The conference call will be available by live webcast through the Investors section of Target Hospitality's website at www.TargetHospitality.com.

First Quarter 2021 Conference Call Information

Date: Monday, May 24, 2021

Time: 9:00 AM ET / 8:00 AM CT

Domestic: 1-888-317-6003

International: 1-412-317-6061

Passcode: 6447877

Please register for the webcast or dial into the conference call approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the conference call will be available through the Investors section of Target Hospitality's website.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality is the largest provider of vertically integrated specialty rental accommodations and value-added hospitality services in the United States. Target Hospitality builds, owns and operates customized housing communities for a range of end users, and offers a full suite of cost-effective hospitality solutions including culinary, catering, concierge, laundry and security services as well as recreational facilities. Target Hospitality primarily serves the energy and government sectors, and its growing network of communities is designed to maximize workforce productivity and satisfaction.

Investor Contact

Mark Schuck

(832) 702 8009

[email protected]

