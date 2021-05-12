Secoo Yangpu Bonded Port Area Officially Comes into Service.

BEIJING, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A men's POLO shirt by Alexander McQueen, successfully examined and approved, was dispatched from the Secoo (NASDAQ: SECO) Yangpu Bonded Port Area in Hainan to its destination - Wuhan City, Hubei Province. Three days later, the senior housekeeper of Secoo received praise from the customer Mr. Li, who was thrilled that the delivery was nearly a week faster.

This is the first parcel sent out from Secoo Yangpu Bonded Port Area. Watches, bags, shoes, and apparel, among other fashion items, from all over the world will continue to be delivered to Secoo consumers across the country through the Yangpu Bonded Port Area in Hainan Province.

Yangpu Economic Development Zone is a national-level development zone approved by the State Council to enjoy the bonded zone policy. It has obvious advantages in hardware facilities, software services, and policy support. As the Hainan Free Trade Port policy begins to take the lead in the Yangpu Free Trade Port Zone It is the first to implement an innovative management system of liberalizing the first-line and controlling the second-line. Under the premise of controllable risks, the first-line entry of imported goods has been relaxed to the greatest extent.

As Asia's largest online upscale lifestyle platform, Secoo has been committed to bringing the best high-end products to users by improving its in-house logistics system constantly. Yangpu Bonded Port Area is a great opportunity that Secoo shrewdly spotted and seized to further level up its logistic efficiency. Through the port, Secoo truly realized transporting and storing of quality products close to consumers in advance, achieving highly improved logistics efficiency of overseas orders on Secoo platform while assuring timely of imported items.

Yangpu will grow into a key service center of high-end manufacturing and international logistics and an indispensable link of Secoo's international logistics system. Secoo will also utilize its advantages as a platform to push forward the supply-side structural reform of the modern service industry in Hainan, and augment the value of the market segments through the entire industry chain.

