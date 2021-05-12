C.H. Robinson Acquires Combinex Holding B.V. to Expand Its European Road Transport Footprint

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Investing Forum Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks FilingWiz FilingWiz User Manual DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
My Articles Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

C.H. Robinson Acquires Combinex Holding B.V. to Expand Its European Road Transport Footprint

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
May 12, 2021
Article's Main Image



C.H. Robinson (NASDAQ: CHRW) further expands its European road transportation presence with the announcement of the acquisition of Combinex Holding B.V. (Combinex). Combinex is one of the fastest growing forwarders in the Benelux region, specialised in transport services for dry, fresh and frozen goods.



The acquisition is a great opportunity for C.H. Robinson and will strengthen our existing footprint in Europe, particularly our presence in Western Europe, said Jeroen Eijsink, President of Europe for C.H. Robinson. Combinex will also offer us additional haul capabilities with a dedicated fleet, expanding our reach in the short-medium haul market. I am excited to welcome Arie Troost and his experienced team to the C.H. Robinson family.



This is an exciting day for us at Combinex, as we bring together our strong offerings and incredible talent to compliment C.H. Robinsons services, technology and presence in Europe, said Arie Troost, Founder and CEO of Combinex. Combining our diversified, loyal client base, reliable network of transporters and dedicated fleet and owned trailers with C.H. Robinsons scale and expertise, will allow us to provide even better services to our customers.



C.H. Robinsons European road transportation business spans across all the major trade lanes in Europe. Its global freight forwarding division offers global air, ocean, and customs services. This announcement follows two recent European company acquisitions in 2019, including Dema+Services, a leading provider of road transportation based in Italy, and Space+Cargo, a global freight forwarding group in Spain.



About C.H. Robinson



C.H. Robinson solves logistics problems for companies across the globe and across industries, from the simple to the most complex. With over $21 billion in freight under management and 19 million shipments annually, we are one of the worlds largest logistics platforms. Our global suite of services accelerates trade to seamlessly deliver the products and goods that drive the worlds economy. With the combination of our multi-modal transportation management system and expertise, we use our information advantage to deliver smarter solutions for our more than 105,000 customers and 73,000 carriers globally.



Our technology is built by and for supply chain experts to bring faster, more meaningful improvements to our customers businesses. As a responsible global citizen, the company takes great pride in contributions to support causes that matter to our company, our Foundation and our employees. For more information, visit www.chrobinson.com



About Combinex Holding B.V.



Combinex Holding B.V. was founded in 2006 by Arie Troost and it is a freight forwarding company specialised in transport services for dry goods and fresh & frozen goods throughout Europe, providing both full truckload and less than truckload for dry goods, and full truckload for fresh & frozen goods.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210512005102/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)