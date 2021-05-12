C.H. Robinson Acquires Combinex Holding B.V. to Expand Its European Road Transport Footprint





C.H. Robinson (NASDAQ: CHRW) further expands its European road transportation presence with the announcement of the acquisition of Combinex Holding B.V. (Combinex). Combinex is one of the fastest growing forwarders in the Benelux region, specialised in transport services for dry, fresh and frozen goods.









The acquisition is a great opportunity for C.H. Robinson and will strengthen our existing footprint in Europe, particularly our presence in Western Europe, said Jeroen Eijsink, President of Europe for C.H. Robinson. Combinex will also offer us additional haul capabilities with a dedicated fleet, expanding our reach in the short-medium haul market. I am excited to welcome Arie Troost and his experienced team to the C.H. Robinson family.









This is an exciting day for us at Combinex, as we bring together our strong offerings and incredible talent to compliment C.H. Robinsons services, technology and presence in Europe, said Arie Troost, Founder and CEO of Combinex. Combining our diversified, loyal client base, reliable network of transporters and dedicated fleet and owned trailers with C.H. Robinsons scale and expertise, will allow us to provide even better services to our customers.









C.H. Robinsons European road transportation business spans across all the major trade lanes in Europe. Its global freight forwarding division offers global air, ocean, and customs services. This announcement follows two recent European company acquisitions in 2019, including Dema+Services, a leading provider of road transportation based in Italy, and Space+Cargo, a global freight forwarding group in Spain.









About C.H. Robinson









C.H. Robinson solves logistics problems for companies across the globe and across industries, from the simple to the most complex. With over $21 billion in freight under management and 19 million shipments annually, we are one of the worlds largest logistics platforms. Our global suite of services accelerates trade to seamlessly deliver the products and goods that drive the worlds economy. With the combination of our multi-modal transportation management system and expertise, we use our information advantage to deliver smarter solutions for our more than 105,000 customers and 73,000 carriers globally.









Our technology is built by and for supply chain experts to bring faster, more meaningful improvements to our customers businesses. As a responsible global citizen, the company takes great pride in contributions to support causes that matter to our company, our Foundation and our employees. For more information, visit www.chrobinson.com









About Combinex Holding B.V.









Combinex Holding B.V. was founded in 2006 by Arie Troost and it is a freight forwarding company specialised in transport services for dry goods and fresh & frozen goods throughout Europe, providing both full truckload and less than truckload for dry goods, and full truckload for fresh & frozen goods.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210512005102/en/