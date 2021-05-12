Gamida Cell to Present at the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference





Gamida Cell Ltd. (Nasdaq: GMDA), an advanced cell therapy company committed to cures for blood cancers and serious blood diseases, today announced that Julian Adams, Ph. D., chief executive officer of Gamida Cell, will participate in a fireside chat at the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 3:40 p.m. ET.









A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Media section of Gamida Cells website at www.gamida-cell.com, and will be available for at least 14 days following the event.









About Gamida Cell









Gamida Cell is an advanced cell therapy company committed to cures for patients with blood cancers and serious blood diseases. We harness our cell expansion platform to create therapies with the potential to redefine standards of care in areas of serious medical need. For additional information, please visit www.gamida-cell.com or follow Gamida Cell on LinkedIn or Twitter at %40GamidaCellTx.





View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210512005198/en/